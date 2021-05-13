RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 16 (ENGAGED)

From now the updates will be little short as I’ll be showing only one function in one episode, till marriage. Overwhelmed with amazing responses from my dearest readers 😍😍

Episode Starts with:

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

Next morning, Engagement day ❤️

Ishani screamed loudly while everyone came down running and Vansh asked…

Vansh: What happened Ishani? Why are you shouting with your lungs out?

She: Isn’t everything ok?

Aryan: Sis, did you see yourself in the mirror 🤣🤣

Ishani: Ohh shut up Aryan, Bhai see, you and bhabhi are headlines of Delhi Times again.

(Vansh signing Angre, he holds the newspaper and reads..)

Angre: BILLIONAIRE VANSH RAISINGHANIA AND SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS TYCOON/RENOWNED PSYCHOLOGIST MISS RIDDHIMA SHROFF TO TIE KNOT IN 12 DAYS, ON 24 MAY 2021. THE LOVE BIRDS TO EXCHANGE RINGS TONIGHT! Due to pandemic the ceremonies will be private family affairs, best arrangements but few invites, assuring a GRAND RECEPTION AFTER PANDEMIC FOR ALL! WISHING THE HOTTEST COUPLE A WONDERFUL NEW JOURNEY AHEAD!

Vansh: Yeah! Me and Riddhima informed the media portals yesterday itself.

Chachu: Let’s start looking after the arrangements with servants, Engagement is tonyt!

(Suddenly Riddhima’s office staff arrive and Rahul says..)

Rahul: No worries Sir. Till date Riddhima has planned everyone’s event so beautifully, and now when it’s her wedding, we’ll make sure it’s the best. I’ve got my staff, next 12 days they’ll be handling only RIANSH wedding. But I gotta go, because I’ve to be with Riddhima.

Vansh: No problem you can leave. And yes everything will be the best, as we have the best event management company with us. Ishani, Siya, Aryan help them out and chachu you can go office today and please winde up everything. Next 12 days will be very hectic, I would suggest you to stay home and take care of yourself. Work at Home 🏘️

(Chachu nodds and leaves, everyone gets ready with the preparations.)

At Anugrah Villa:

(Riddhima sees the newspaper and Starts smiling while her Shreya enters and says..)

Shreya: Someone’s really happy and fast too. I’m having Boyfriend since 12th and I didn’t get married, but you Rajdhani express..

Riddhima: it’s your problem darling, actually his family problems but I’m having no issues, so yeah before I loose Vansh, I’ll tie him with me forever.

Shreya: So no office right? Yes, though cases are stable but still it’ll be work from home for my company atleast, I’ve told Vansh also this, it’s not safe, and especially meri shaadi hai. That’s why I implemented it from today only 😁😁

Shreya: Jai ho ma’am Riddhima Shroff ki

Riddhima: Shut up and have breakfast, anytime dad can come to eat our brains.

Shreya: Yeah, uncle would have come to know till now, newspapers, social media everything is filled with your marriage news only.

(And Riddhima’s dad came and said..)

Gautam: Have you made your mind to do something shocking everyday?

Riddhima: Relax dad. Come have breakfast.

Gautam: I don’t need breakfast, I just need answer. Are you getting married in 12 days and today’s your Engagement?

Riddhima: Dad, it’s the headlines of Delhi Times today. Written in bold, please read. You’ll get your answers.

Gautam: Means thus us Truth. I’m happy you are getting married finally, but don’t you think it’s haste. You both haven’t dated even for a week. Relationship may fall apart.

Riddhima (in anger, shouting): Dad😠😠 not a word regarding my relationship with Vansh. Before marriage you and your wife knew Each other for 2years right? But if failed and that too miserably, your relationship destroyed a Lil girl’s childhood. So, you please don’t guide me regarding my relationship. Today I promise you one thing dad, I’ll die, I’ll cry but I won’t let my love, marriage and relationship fall! Though it’s a BUDDING LOVE, BUT FOR ETERNITY!

(Her Dad wishes her luck and says..)

Gautam: Will see you in Engagement tonight my girl. And one thing I promise you, I’ll never let you fall apart.

(He leaves, while Shreya immediately hugs Riddhima and consoles her..)

Shreya: don’t cry, you are Miss Riddhima Shroff, cameras will be on you today, don’t spoil your eyes 🤭

Riddhima: Cameras are always on me and yeah I won’t cry. I don’t want to ruin today’s day and night 😊

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

Everyone is busy with the arrangements, while Vansh and Angre are in study discussing..

Vansh: Angre, came just want the security to be very tight. Nothing like previous time should happen. Only Kabir’s dead but my enemies are not over. Keep a watch if every enemy and yeah Riddhima too, right it’s work from home, but she’ll try to go out for shopping, ensure that she’s safe.

Angre: Don’t worry Boss. I’ll handle everything, but I have a suggestion, if you allow..

Vansh: Angre! You’re not just my bodyguard but you’re my friend, my brother, my family, your suggestions would always be beneficial for me. Go ahead!

Angre: Thnqu boss! I was suggesting that why doesnt Bhabhi come and stay here from tomorrow itself, it would be easier to protect her. (Kya baat angre, isse kehte hain man ki baat pdhna, Vansh ki toh kismat khol di tumne 😂😂)

Vansh: You’re right Angre. I’ll Talk to her.

Angre: Boss I’ll go n check today’s arrangements, it’s already 2pm. Auspicious time is by 7.

(Angre leaves, Vansh smiles on his idea and getting Back to normal, calls Riddhima.. )

Riddhima: Hello Vansh! Say fast, I’ve called parlour people and They’ll be here in no time.

Vansh: Breathe Sweetheart. You know the truth, my Riddhima doesn’t need parlour, she just smiles or even glares in Anger, she looks the prettiest.

Riddhima: Seriously Vansh! You called me for this?

Vansh: 🤭😂 I Just wanted to tell that you come and stay here from Tonyt itself.

Riddhima: Why? Our wedding is after 11days now, just hold your horses.

Vansh: now you are getting romantic. You know my enemies Will try to harm you, once you are inside VR Mansion, I’ll be relieved and you’ll be safe. So please accept what I say.

Riddhima: Fine and honestly this Sounds exciting.

Vansh: What? staying with me😉😉

Riddhima: No, spending time with your family before marriage and yeah, don’t get any ideas Mr Raisinghania, I’ll be sleeping with Ishani or Siya. No disturbance to you at all🙌

Vansh: 11days more Sweetheart, then I’ll disturb you and won’t stop even you say 😌

Riddhima: Uff! Byee now. See you in the evening.

(Riddhima Hungs the call, and gets excited thinking about Engagement, while Vansh breathes a breath of relief, ensuring that now he can protect her easily)

VR Mansion, Author’s POV;

Engagement ceremony:

Raisinghania family, Gautam Shroff, Planning Bells employees dressed well, with reporters await the bride and groom,. When Vansh comes in turquoise blue shirt with White Coat, his eyes were eagerly waiting to see his lady love and Riddhima enters with Shreya in turquoise blue, off shoulder, straight falling gown. Vansh was left awestruck seeing her beauty, he held her hand and both got on to the stage, reporters clicked the couple, it was 6:45 already, when chachu said..

Chachu: Auspicious time is by 7 only, only 15 minutes children, just exchange your rings.

(Vansh holds Riddhima’s hand and slids a diamond ring with VR written on it, Riddhima also slids the ring in his hand, everyone claps and cheers for them, they get clicked, and holding hands Vansh pulls her close and whispers in her ears…)

Vansh: Interesting..Very interesting; Someone’s dressed to kill Today!

Riddhima: Thnqu, and BTW I loved the VR ring.

Vansh: VR (Vansh Raisinghania and Vansh Riddhima) this rings confirms that you’re mine and none can separate us.

Riddhima: I love you.

Vansh: I love you too Sweetheart❤️

(Everyone present dance on “Nach dene saare”, while RIANSH perform on “Janam Janam”. Engagement ceremony ended, Everyone left, while the Ishani, Aryan and Siya were excited to listen that now Riddhima will stay here even before the wedding. Then chachu said..)

Chachu: One week From tmrrw is not for resting, it’s for preparation as after one week the ceremonies will start, so now everyone should go n sleep.

(Vansh winks at Riddhima while she blushes, wishing eachother good nyt, everyone departed to their rooms..)

At night, 2:00AM

(A man and woman secretly enter the kitchen without seeing EACHOTHER, they collide and..)

Vansh: Riddhima you?

Riddhima: Yes, and you?

(Both started laughing and Vansh said..)

Vansh: you also?

Riddhima: Yes, due the function, we only didn’t eat anything😞 I’m so hungry.

Vansh: Exactly! No problem Sweetheart! I’ll cook noodles for you.

Riddhima: Really? You know cooking? Because I’m worst at it 🙌

Vansh: God creates some people with his own special time and skills him/her with every talent. And I’m one of those. So now wait and watch.

(He prepares noodles, and gives it to Riddhima..)

Vansh: Take Sweetheart. Tell me how’s it?

Riddhima: You feed me, I’m already so tired.

(Vansh adores her childish behaviour and feeds her, and she reciprocates, both feed EACHOTHER and tired completely, sleep in EACHOTHER’S Arms in kitchen itself)

Episode ends!

Hope you all enjoyed it! Suggestions, corrections and appreciations are needed in the comment section below 🙏 Thnqu ❤️ keep supporting 🙏😘