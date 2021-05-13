RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 17

Can’t thank enough my loved readers for their wonderful responses.

Episode starts with:

Next Morning, VR Mansion:

(Angre enters the kitchen, and finds Vansh and Riddhima sleeping in each other’s arms, he was about to go when Ishani also enters and calls Siya and Aryan, suddenly Vansh wakes up and not realising his brother and sisters watching them, kisses Riddhima’s forehead and Ishani coughs… Riddhima too wakes up and both of them stand up shocked seeing them, while Vansh says..)

Vansh: What are you all doing here?

Ishani: Bhai we should ask you? What are you doing here?

Aryan: Bhai you couldn’t wait for 11 days even?

Ishani: Damn desparate bhai

Riddhima: Guys actually..

Ishani: Yes, bhabhi you were missing bhai, we know.

Aryan: Nice place to romance Bhabhi Ji!

Siya: Arry please Stop embarassing my Bhaiya and Bhabhi.

Vansh: Exactly, now just shut up both of you. Not a word more.

Riddhima: during engagement we both didn’t eat anything, and then midnight we both were hungry, and both of us unknowingly entered the kitchen same time, he made noodles, we had it and when we slept, we don’t know.

Vansh: Relax Riddhima, no need to give any explanation to these idiots, teasing us has become their everyday’s job. You go and freshen up and all of you go and do you work. Angre meet me in 20mins at study.

(Everyone depart to their room, after 1 hr. at dining table everyone sits for breakfast, while Ishani comes and says..)

Ishani: What’s there for breakfast Today? I’m too hungry.

She: Pancakes no.

Ishani/Aryan:(unison) Our favourite.

Siya: Where is Chachu?Aryan Bhai?

Aryan: He’s gone out for some personal work.

Riddhima: Where are Vansh and Angre?

Ishani: Must be coming! Bhabhi. Aah see here they are.

(Vansh and Angre come and sit for breakfast..)

Vansh: Start your breakfast all if you.

(Riddhima lookin around at dining table for sometime, Vansh notices and says…)

Vansh: Sweetheart any problem?

Riddhima: Yeah, I won’t eat pancakes but just a glass of orange juice with a with some sugar chips, that’s my Thursday’s breakfast.

Ishani: Means you have breakfast for everyday?

Riddhima: Yes, my family nutritionist has made a day to day food chart according to my choices.

Siya: Bhabhi actually you are pre planned.

Aryan: Not bad BHABHI ji😯

Vansh: No worries, Mrs. Decouza, get whatever she needs and take her diet chart for everyday.

Riddhima: Thnqu and sorry for inconvenience.

Vansh: Sweetheart (stern)!

Everyone (unison): Aww!! Sweetheart ❣️😂😂

(Vansh and Riddhima get embarassed, all if them spent a week enjoying with eachother, wedding preparations were on full swing with RiAnsh’s Romance and work going side by side..)

After a week, Wedding and Card pooja:

(In Siya’s room, Riddhima was getting ready for the pooja, when Vansh entered and pulled her closer by her waist and said..)

Vansh: So Sweetheart? Just 3 days for our wedding not toh atleast one (leaning towards her lips, she pushes him back)

Riddhima: Exactly just 3 days more and then you’ll get everything you want. And please we’re going for the pooja, behave yourself.

Vansh: Sweetheart you are actually testing my patience now. As much time you make me wait, that much you’ve to bear after 5 days.😌

Riddhima: We’ll see that later but now let me get ready and you go.

(Vansh turns her towards mirror and starts putting accessories on her, fixes her dupatta, makes her hair and says..)

Vansh: Talent you see Miss Riddhima Shroff.

Riddhima: Impressive, Mr Raisinghania, for this you’ll get a gift, Common close your eyes.

Vansh: (excitedly) Okay. (Closing his eyes)

(Riddhima pulls Vansh to her height, downwards, cups her face and comes closer to reaching his lips, and suddenly Angre entered the room knocking, seeing them like this, Angre turned aside and said.. )

Angre: Sorry Boss and Bhabhi.

(Vansh and Riddhima were embarassed and Vansh said..)

Vansh: Yes Angre any work?

Angre: Boss pandit ji has arrived and chachu is calling you both down.

Riddhima / Vansh (unison): Okay, let’s go.

(Riddhima and Vansh come downstairs holding hands, with Angre besides, both of them sit for pooja and take God’s blessings, while pandit ji says..)

Pandit ji: Their paths are meant to be entangled with each other, they’ll face hurdles in life but their love will overcome it all! Their love and togetherness is for Eternity.

(Vansh and Riddhima smile looking eachother, pandit ji leaves, while Shreya says..)

Shreya: So What will be the theme for tomorrow’s sangeet?

Ishani: All dressed up in Sarees and sherwani. No other dress code, sarees tied in same style and sherwani having a similar broch. I’ve designed everyone’s clothes myself.

Shreya: That’s great. Well I’ll leave as tomorrow early morning I’ve a delivery and we’ll be here by afternoon. Byeee.

(Shreya hugs Riddhima and leaves, while Gautam comes to RiAnsh and blesses them and asks Riddhima..)

Gautam: What does my daughter want from?

Riddhima: Since childhood I always wanted some of your time, but you never had that and see today I don’t want that also dad. But one thing is there that I want, a promise! That no matter how much rude I’m to you, you’ll never leave your daughter 🥺.

Gautam (emotionally): I promise and I’m Sorry for everything.

(They were about to hug Each other but Gautam caresses her hair and leaves, while Vansh holds her hand and says..)

Vansh: Now you’ll never be alone Riddhima.

Chachu: We all are always there for you.

Ishani: Yes BHABHI you have a family now…

Siya: and we all love you…

Aryan: Especially me the most 🤭

Angre: Always bhabhi ..

(Riddhima was teary eyed and couldn’t control her tears, Vansh hugged her tightly and everyone joined them, sharing a nice family hug, suddenly Aryan said..)

Aryan: Ready for tomorrow’s sangeet ceremony guys?

Everyone (unison): Always ready 😁😁.

(Everyone giggles and departed to their rooms to sleep)

Episode ends!

