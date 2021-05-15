RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 19 (MR JEALOUS)

Dear Reader Jasmine this is for you the jealousy track. Hope you like it.

Episode starts with:

At VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

The Mansion is already decorated for Mehendi ceremony and Riddhima is sitting in Green lehenga with pink net dupatta, heavy earrings and a Messy bun, with her both hands getting filled with beautiful mehendi, Vansh comes downstairs and sees Riddhima, he comes and sits near her and whispers in her ear:

Vansh: Sweetheart! Please stop it. I can’t control myself anymore, who tells you to get ready this way?

Riddhima: Vansh; just two days more!

Vansh: Two days for wedding, but I want to do something for you now.

(Vansh picks up a mehendi cone and writes Sweetheart and Riddhima on both his hands respectively..)

Ishani: How Romantic Bhai..

Aryan: BHABHI ji, you’ve already made a ruthless Mafia into a Romeo 😂😂

(Vansh glares at both of them angrily while Siya says..)

Siya: This is actually what love is. Compatibility!

Shreya: Mr Raisinghania’s gesture is really good, otherwise Boyfriends like Aarav don’t remember their love’s birthday also😞

(Suddenly Aarav comes from back holding a dhol, and starts beating it. Everyone dances on “Punjabi Wedding song” after the dance, Aarav comes and hugs Riddhima saying..)

Aarav: Did my Riddhu miss me?

(Well that was enough for Vansh to burn, Angre recognises Aarav and says..)

Angre: Boss, he Aarav Rai Chand, our competitors.

Vansh: Son of..

Aarav: Abhay Rai Chand and you are Vansh Raisinghania, my parents keep me comparing with you as you are at my age but more Successful and handling business alone, the whole VR Empire is under you. And I’m still enjoying my life!

Vansh: Intersting.. Very interesting! Glad to meet you. (Controlling his jealousy)

Riddhima: If These business friendships are over then tell me how are you so late for my wedding? You are supposed to be here on engagement and today’s already mehendi, along with me someone’s really angry with you (signing towards Shreya, he back hugs her and says..)

Aarav: Seems like my darling didn’t miss me at all; hnn?

Shreya: How does it matter to you? You were supposed to be here two days prior and you are here today.

Riddhima: Exactly! Why even today? You should’ve reached directly during pheras 😒.

Shreya: Why even pheras, reception would’ve been better 🙄🙄

Aarav: Oh God! Both these best friends are in full mood of attacking me. I was about to come on engagement itself but dad na.. he finds ways to keep me in business, and he sent me Mumbai for 2 days meeting, due to network issue u couldn’t inform you both. Sorry;

Shreya: Yeah! And your mom finds ways to keep us away.

Aarav: She never succeeds though, anyways Riddhu introduce me to your in-laws.

Vansh (murmuring): Again Riddhu! I’ll not leave him 🤨

(Riddhima introduces them all to Aarav, mehendi gets completed and Ishani asks..)

Ishani: Bhai now find your name in Bhabhi’s Mehendi.

Vansh: Stop this childishness!

Siya: Bhaiya please, it’s a ritual.

Vansh: Princess! Okay fine.

(Vansh tries finding his name on her hand but doesn’t find, still trying, suddenly Aarav spots the name and says..)

Aarav: it’s there on right side of left hand!

Riddhima: Impressive! Aarav ji 😉

(Everyone laughs when Aarav spots the name, while Riddhima starts coughing, before Vansh could do anything, Aarav makes her drink water, they both smile looking eachother, seeing this; Vansh leaves in anger followed by Angre, Riddhima senses something wierd and excuses herself as soon as the mehendi dries, finding Vansh she reaches his bedroom and listens Angre and Vansh talking..)

Angre: Are you fine boss?

Vansh: No! I’m not fine. Who the hell does Aarav think of himself? And what’s this Riddhu? He hugged her, made her drink water, found my name on her hand 😤😤

Angre: (controlling his laughter) but boss he’s already committed to Dr Shreya na.. so no problem I guess!

Vansh: Problem is, I can’t see anyone else with my Riddhima, my girlfriend, my Sweetheart, my wife…

(Riddhima enters smiling, Angre excuses himself and she interrupts saying..)

Riddhima: Wife to be. Not yet 😜! So Someone’s jealous hnn?

Vansh: no not at all! Whose jealous? No one. I’m just a bit busy with my work.

Riddhima: ohh really! Then I should go and ask Aarav only to help me, remove my mehendi as everyone else in applying Mehendi now and you’re also working.

( Vansh fumes in jealousy and pulls Riddhima close to him, he pins her to the wall and cages her with his arms around saying..)

Vansh: Don’t you take his name infront of me. Okay fine! I’m jealous and too much. Who’s he to come and hug you?

Riddhima: My school friend.

Vansh: And what the futch is Riddhu? You only tell na that you are Miss Riddhima Shroff to be called.

Riddhima: yeah; but people really close to me call me Riddhima, or Riddhu or…

Vansh: or?

Riddhima: Or Sweetheart! As you.

Vansh: Me and Aarav are different! He’s Shreya’s boyfriend and I’m your husband to be.

Riddhima: I WILL NOT MARRY YOU! (Precap 😂😂, sbke jawab galat they, but I still love my FAM of readers 😍) because you didn’t find your name in my Mehendi 😞

Vansh: But your friend did!

Riddhima: In that case, I should marry him.

(Vansh leaves Riddhima and goes and sits int he bed, Riddhima realises that now he’s really disturbed, She also goes and sits with him on bed, keeps her head on his shoulder and says..)

Riddhima: Vansh! What are you afraid of?

Vansh: Losing you!

Riddhima: Vansh, you’ll never loose me. Me and Shreya met Aarav in 8th standard and are friends since then, I’ve never made any other friends and they love me and care for me alot and so as I do. But you! You are my breath, I love you more than anything else, I myself can’t afford to loose you, with very difficulty I’ve started forming relations and trusting people, love, all because if you. You are most precious to me, you know right? Then why this JEALOUSY?

Vansh: I know! promise me you’ll never leave me, handle my rudeness, my obsession, my love, my pain, but will never leave me!

Riddhima: Promise. I love you 😘

Vansh: I love you too Sweetheart ❤️ and hnn! Ask your friend to be away from you🤨

Riddhima: 😂😂😂😂tum sudhroge nhi na!

Vansh: Well now let’s go in washroom and remove your mehendi (naughtily)

Riddhima: (blushing) Vansh! Shut up

Vansh: Not at all, would be Mrs Vansh Raisinghania.

(He lifts her in his arms and takes her inside the washroom, makes he sit near the washbasin and starts removing his Mehendi with water in the most romantic way possible, they both enjoy a special moment.)

Episode ends!

Precap: A SIZZLING RIANSH HALDI! (ISHAQZAADE)

Hope you all enjoyed the JEALOUSY Track,. I’ve tried my best, rest all is your response. Suggestions, corrections and appreciations are needed in the comment section below 🙏 Thnqu ❤️ keep supporting 🙏😘

Stay safe and healthy 😙😙 All!