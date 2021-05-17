RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 20 (HALDI)

Happy Belated birthday Ayesha 🎂🎂😘😘 as your gift/wish I tried writing this one long, hope you like it. Sorry to all my readers as I couldn’t post yesterday, as I was having severe headache. Thnqu for the same support and Love 💕

Episode starts with:

VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

It’s Haldi in the morning and wedding at night. All the planning bells employees are busy with the final arrangements, While Ishani and Shreya are searching for Vansh and Riddhima, both of them gather with the family and Shreya says..

Shreya: Where the hell is Riddhima? Just in 30 minutes it will be the time for her Haldi, how can she be so careless😩😤

Aarav: Relax yrr! She’ll be somewhere here Only.

Ishani: Where? Same is with Bhai 😩 he’s also Nowhere!

Siya: where are my bhaiyaa and Bhabhi?

Angre: Boss must be busy with something important (hiding the truth😜🤣)

Gautam: And yeah beta Shreya, Riddhima must also be doing her official work or attending online patients . You know na how much she’s committed to her work.

Siya: Uncle is right maybe.

Chachu: Even our Vansh’s priority is his work.

Angre (in mind): Exactly! Ask me, what official work both are doing 🤪

Aryan: Bro is getting married to such a beautiful girl and still doing work, how unromantic 🤨

Aarav: Hold on guys. Aryan it’s not at all unromantic, rather it’s romance only. High chances they’re together, in some corner 🙌

Angre (in mind): He’s the only smart one here. Obviously Boss is jealous of him. Anyways I’ve to stop their minds otherwise Boss would not leave me.

Aarav: Have you checked their rooms?

Siya: In morning when I got up Bhabhi was not there? But yeah last night she went to remove her mehendi and..

Ishani: And I’ve also not checked Bhai’s room as Angre said he checked it…

(Suddenly Everyone looks at Angre and he was surrounded by their Angry glares, when chachu said..)

Chachu: Means you are under your Boss’ orders. He told you not to allow anyone of us to disturb them?

Angre: Chachu actually woh…

Ishani: I should have understood earlier only..

Shreya: Exactly, here we are waiting for them for their haldi and they are busy romancing.

Angre: No it’s not..

Aryan: You lost it bro and girls why are we pounding over him? He’s just following what Vansh Bhai said.

Ishani: right. We should directly go to them.

Aryan: Hold on! Why to disturb them now? You guys don’t have love life, but let others enjoy atleast man!

Siya: Bhaiya would be angry, let’s Leave it and wait for them.

Ishani/Shreya: No, we’ll go.

(Everyone moves towards Vansh’s room, while in his room, Riddhima and Vansh are lying on bed and He’s surrounding her by his arms tightly (zada dimaag mat chalao, kuch hua hi nhi dono ke beech🤣🤣🤣)

Vansh: Sweetheart! Yesternyt was the best one for me, as you we were together and alone.

Riddhima: it doesn’t sound nice. We just slept here after you removed my Mehendi. Now we should go down, and get Ready for our HALDI.

Vansh: Not now. First give me a kiss (leaning towards her lips)

Riddhima: Vansh! Please, wait for some more hours and then…

Vansh: Then, you’ll bear my sweet torture.

(Riddhima blused, suddenly there was a knock on the door, both were shocked, Vansh opened the door and the family barged in and saw Riddhima standing behind him, Their eyes fell on the scrambled bed sheet and blanket, Vansh and Riddhima noticed Their reaction and said..)

Riddhima / Vansh (unison): Nothing happened.

Riddhima: Actually woh ..

Ishani: No need to explain BHABHI. Afterall you are would be Mrs Vansh Raisinghania, owner of VR Mansion, no questions, it’s just that please come for Haldi both of you soon.

Siya: Yes bhabhi, only 20 minutes left.

Shreya: You come Riddhima first, as you both are going to have haldi separately.

Chachu: Yes, it’s ritual, Riddhima’s haldi is in the hall and Vansh’s at backyard.

Aarav: Aww! My bechari Riddhu.

Vansh (murmuring): My Riddhu? I’ll see him later 🧐😤

Aryan: Bro arrangements are done, let’s get done with the marriage and ceremonies today, then I’ll not allow anyone to disturb you both.

Siya: Promise bhaiya.

(Vansh and Riddhima get embarassed and Shreya pulls Riddhima from her hand and takes her away, while Ishani asks him to get ready and come down in 15minutes, everyone leaves the room, except Angre and Vansh says..)

Vansh: Angre, didn’t I messaged you that no one should disturb us? What was this then?

Angre: Boss I’m sorry! Aarav understood that you both are together. I tried to hide you both but he caught me.

Vansh: Uff! I don’t know when the hell, Will I get rid if this Aarav? Today also he called my sweetheart, my Riddhima, his Riddhu 😠

Angre: Boss calm down, let’s go for Haldi.

(Vansh nods, everyone gathers for haldi, first Riddhima’s haldi took place in hall..)

Aarav: Riddhu, you look just so adorable. I’ll apply you first.

Ange (in mind): Thank God Boss isn’t here, otherwise Aarav would have reached hospital till now. (To everyone) actually let me apply it first to Bhabhi, so that I can go to boss.

Riddhima: Yes Angre. Please.

(Angre applies haldi to her and says congratulations Bhabhi, he leaves and everyone applies haldi to Riddhima and congratulate her, and lastly Vansh and Angre entered from behind, Vansh said..)

Vansh: Now it’s my turn to apply haldi to my Sweetheart.

Ishani: No bhai. You can’t.

Vansh: There’s nothing that Vansh Raisinghania can’t do.

Chachu: it’s not allowed beta. But as your wish.

Riddhima: Vansh, if they are saying let’s just follow it for one day🙌 please.

Vansh: Okay fine.

(Leaving Riddhima everyone goes to Vansh and takes him to the backyard and apply Haldi on him. Shreya goes to Riddhima, sits beside her and says..)

Shreya: I’m HAPPIEST Today. As my best friend has finally found someone, to love, to trust, a family to form relations.

Riddhima: But your place can’t be replaced.

Shreya: I won’t even let that happen. Just stay happy always ❤️ no more akelapan ok?

Riddhima: Yes, but you are there so how can I be happy? Well I must go and remove this Haldi.

Shreya: Very funny, you remove this haldi, because then I won’t let you live happily 😌😏

(They both laugh out loudly and Share a tight hug, suddenly lights go off, somebody picks Riddhima and goes to the washroom, lights go on!)

In Washroom:

(The person puts Riddhima down and throws little water on her from behind, she turns and says..,)

Riddhima: Vansh you?

Vansh: Yes Sweetheart, who else? I Only told Angre to get the lights off for 5minutes, now I’ll put you haldi also and then remove it too😉

(Riddhima was about to say but before she interrupts Vansh kissed her passionately, leaving her shocked and blushed, he pinned Riddhima to the wall and the BGM played..)

aur badhne lage jo

I dor bandhne low you

Ik shor karne lage jo

Do dil

(pushing EACHOTHER’S hands, sharing an eyelock their fingers entangled)

I chaal chalne low you

Ik dhaal dhalne lage jo

Ik thaal chakhne lage jo

Do dil

(sharing eyelock, Their fingers entangled, Riddhima blushed, he lifts her chin up..)

Judne lage lage do dilon ke jab kina

Udne lag

Ishaqzaade… – (x1

Hoo dil pe jo bhi bair bee

Dil pe jo bhi bair beet

( Riddhima runs away but Vansh holds her and pins her from back..)

Teri khair pe vaar diya

Jal-jala kar jo bhi jeet

(Riddhima turns, he moves his hand on her bare waist, she shies)

Tere pyaar pe haar diya

Humko khud mein shamil kar le

Abb toh khud ke qaabil kar le

(sharing eyelock, Vansh leans forward..)

Rang tumhare .. rang jayenge

Sang tumhare .. sang jayenge

( Vansh rubs his cheeks on hers, she reciprocates, applying Haldi to Each other.)

ISHAQZAADE ..

Ho .. seele-seele sapne apne

Seele-seele sapne apne

(Vansh takes Riddhima near the washbasin and starts removing her Haldi, romantically from hands..)

Pyar ki dhoop se sookhenge

Neele naino ki do nehre

( He starts washing her face and moves his thumb over her cheeks..)

Dil ke baandh se rokenge

Khaak se khwaabon ko bunn le

Raakh se bhi khushiyan chun le

(Vansh cleanes her Haldi and keeps her hand on his heart, she feels him..)

Bhujte-jalte chalte jaayein

Girte uthte badhte jaayein

(blushing, Riddhima hugs him tightly)

ISHAQZAADE ..

Episode ends!

Precap: WEDDING AND PROMISES

