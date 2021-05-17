RIANSH (Budding love for eternity) Episode 22 (First Night)

Received Immense Love and support from my dearest readers 😍

Episode starts with:

VR Mansion: Author’s POV;

After wedding all the guests left, Family had dinner, and everyone departed to their rooms, while Vansh and Angre went for an important work, he signs Riddhima to wait for him in room, Riddhima came to room and changed into a beautiful sea night gown and happily sat on bed waiting for Vansh, while Vansh and Angre were in study and Angre said…

Angre: Sorry boss, your presence was important for this work that’s why called you and that too on your wedding night.

Vansh: It’s fine. It’s just a 5mins work. Okay now I’m going. Good night.

(Vansh leaves for his room, climbs the stairs, as he was about to enter he was stopped by Ishani, Aryan and Siya. Vansh got irritated and asked..)

Vansh: Now What? And princess it’s too late why didn’t you sleep yet?

Siya: Bhaiya, Ishani di said there’s another ritual left, we’ve to stop you from entering the room and meet bhabhi.

Vansh: Ishani and Aryan you both can’t do anything good for yourselves, atleast stop spoiling my lil princess. Now let me go inside.

Ishani: Not so easy bhai. First give us money. Then this night, your room and Bhabhi will be yours completely 🙌🤩

Aryan: Yes bro, we need some money.

Vansh: You both are actually useless.

(Vansh Takes out his wallet and handovers money to them saying..)

Vansh: take this and get lost you both. And princess take rest.

Ishani / Aryan: Thqnu 🤩🤩🤩🤩

Ishani: Bhai now go and enjoy🤭

Aryan: But bro don’t trouble BHABHI ji much 😜😜

(Vansh glared at them angrily and they left, Vansh entered his room and found Riddhima peacefully sleeping but her head kept on the bed rest indicating she slept waiting for him… He walked towards her, adoring her and unbuttoning his sherwani and said…)

Vansh: Khamoshiya bhi jal uthengi, dil mei aisi baat hai aayi,

Raah dekhi humne kitni, tab jake Sanam yeh raat hai aayi,

Chaand mera hogya, ab darr nhi ​​sansaar se,

Ab haq hai meri nazaron ko,

( moving close to Riddhima, he kissed her forehead) chulein tujhko pyaar se,

(he sat besides her and adoring her continued)

Kitni haseen yeh raat hai, tum bhi khoyi, main bhi khoya

(keeping her head on his lap, caressing it)

Aaj main hi aasman hoon, ki godh mei hai. Chaand soya! (they sleep)

Next morning: Author’s POV;

Vansh came from Jogging and went to his room, he was sitting on the chair, quietly doing his work, he adored Riddhima but suddenly her phone rang, and before Vansh could cut the call her sleep broke and she picked the call, and Shreya said..

Shreya: Hello!

Riddhima: (In a sleepy tone) who’s there?

Shreya: Riddhima? You are still sleeping its 9 already.

Riddhima: What? (Looking at the time) Fish Mann! I’ll call you later byee!

(Riddhima Hungs the call and gets tensed, Vansh goes near her and says…)

Vansh: What happened?

Ridhhima: Vansh I slept till so late for the first time.

(Vansh thought of teasing her and said..)

Vansh: you didn’t Sleep till late, rather you slept too early. Yesternyt was our first night, special one and you slept. (Turning his face)

Riddhima: (sobbing) I’m a bad wife Vansh!😭 I’m Sorry. I spoiled our nuptial night 🥺 but I don’t know how I slept, I felt like I’ve got the most peaceful sleep with you. But still 😭

Vansh: (worried and guilty, hugged her) ohh no Riddhima. I was just teasing you. I shouldn’t have done this to you. I’m sorry. Infact I’m very happy that you slept so peacefully with me. Don’t cry Sweetheart. It doesn’t matter at all whether you slept early or got up late. Come let’s go down for breakfast.

At dining table: Author’s POV;

Everyone was sitting at the dinning table, when Vansh and Riddhima arrived, they both sat on for the breakfast, when Aryan complemented Riddhima..

Aryan: Kyaa lg rhi ho BHABHI ji 😯

Siya: Bhabhi you are looking so pretty in Saree.

Ishani: yes Bhabhi. But even after marriage you can wear your normal dresses you usually wear.

Vansh: Yeah Riddhima!

Riddhima: Vansh for sometime I wanted to wear these Sarees. I like them. And BTW where’s Chachu?

Aryan: Dad is bit tired after this all wedding so he’s resting.

Angre: Boss the meeting is scheduled we need to go out for this one.

Vansh: yeah let’s leave. Riddhima you are not Going office? Companies are working right?

Riddhima: Yes Vansh, and my company is also on but I’m not going. I’ll be with the family atleast for a week at home more, I want to and due to Covid no physical Interactive sessions, everything is online. So..

Aryan: That’s nice. We all Will have fun, before marriage everyone was busy with arrangements but now we’ll enjoy to the fullest with bhabhi.

He: Sounds exciting.

Ishani: but bhaiya it’s just the first day after your wedding and instead if taking bhabhi to a long drive or romancing her, you are going fir meeting .

Vansh: I wish I could cancel it. But sorry Sweetheart.

Riddhima: It’s okay. But come back safely.

(Vansh pulls her cheeks and Leaves with Angre, while Siya, Ishani and Aryan make Riddhima sit in the sofa and Ishani said..)

Ishani: Bhabhi I hope Bhai didn’t bother you much last night 🤭hnn?

Aryan: Stop it Ishani. This is something personal but yeah please tell how is Mr Romantic Vansh Raisinghania 😂

Riddhima: Guys Stop! Nothing happened😕

Ishani, Aryan and Siya (unison): What 😱

Riddhima: Yes, waiting for him I slept and then he must have come late and slept. That’s all!

Ishani: Seriously?

Riddhima: but I want to make it upto him tonight. You all have to help me.

Aryan: ofcourse! But how?

Riddhima: As it’s Covid situation, so no chance of going out…

Ishani: but terrace?

Aryan: Amazing sis!

Riddhima: No! It’s risky. What if anyone sees.

Siya: Bhabhi this is VR Mansion

Ishani: from 2km away the security Starts, nothing will happen.

Riddhima: And how will we manage all decorations and everything?

Aryan: Leave it on us Bhabhi.

Ishani / Siya (unison): yeah!

Ishani: come on now both of you come we’ll start the arrangements, and Bhabhi you chill till then

Aryan: Yeah, think of tonight’s night 😉😉

(Three of them leaves while Riddhima blushes and messages Vansh..)

Riddhima: Surprise for Hubby! Tonight’s special ❤️❤️.

Episode ends!

Precap: I WANT TO MAKE THIS A MEMORABLE NIGHT, WHERE WE BOTH ARE ONE!!

