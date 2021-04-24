Riansh (Do Jism Ek Jaan) Chapter 10 YAY! – TMT Updates

1 din mein 2 updates dene ke baad maine aapbe aap ko god samjh liya tha to aab thoda late karke aam aadmi ban jati hun okay okay okay

2 days later!

Riddhima’s room is proven its very clear! Woah! Riddhima’s room is clear! There are various medical stuff round and Riddhima is sleeping!

Kabir: princess take your meals

A glass window is proven from which kabir is speaking

Riddhima: hmm throw the meals I’ll take it!

Kabir: oh c’mon riddhi you’re not a prisoner or one thing like that!

Riddhima: bro I’ll make you guys contaminated that’s why I’m saying! And I don’t wanna eat meals!

Simply then vansh comes

Vansh: eat riddhima!

Riddhima eats

5 days later Morning at VR mansion

Dadi: bappa please save my youngster. riddhima could be very sort hearted woman simply please do some mercy on us (crying)

Vansh: dadi, at present studies will come lets hope for the very best!

Ishani: bhai let’s go!

At RB mansion

Kalpana: god god god!! Please studies unfavorable aye!

Dadi: don’t cry kalpana every thing can be effective!

Courier boy: sir your parcel!

Kabir: give!

Kabir reads the studies and once more drop of tear falls from his eyes

Vansh: ka..bir!

Kabir: she is covid unfavorable!

Complete household was in ninth cloud!

After 2 hours

Riddhima was sleeping! Dhol voice broke riddhima’s sleep

Riddhima: ughhh koi chain se marne bhi nahi dega (copied by mummy ke taane ) whattttt occurred!!?

Vansh: you

Kabir: are

Avinash: covid

Riddhima: optimistic I do know

Complete household: unfavorable(shouting)

Riddhima: what!? Cease joking cease!

Vansh: take this report!

Riddhima reads

Riddhima: O my god I’m I’m covid unfavorable yeahhhhh!

Avinash: come my baccha I’m craving in your hug!

Riddhima: pehle essential naha lun

After tub!

Riddhima: mother!

She goes hug kalpana, avinash and kabir and it was time to hug vansh

Tera hona mera hona kya hona agar na dono mile tu pehla pehla pyaar hai mera ..

Riddhima hugs vansh!

Riddhima: I really like you!

Vansh: love you too sweetheart

After all of them share group hug

Pheww .. I used to be singing pehla pyaar whereas writing my physician was like: sau pagal aye par tum jaisa ek bhi nahi agle episode mein jhatka lagega thanks for studying

