Riansh (Do Jism Ek Jaan) Chapter 2 – TMT Updates

RB Mansion!

Riddhima comes downstairs

Avinash: hurry up its so lat…. (see’s ridz) o my god!

Riddhima: what occurred again ache? Are you nice dad?!

Avinash: my princess she’s wanting beautiful

Kalpana: Precisely! Meri bacchi ko kisi ki nazar na lag jaye! 🧿Muahh .. 😘

Kabir: even I’m right here nobody not even a single soul praised me good excellent my honour! She’s wanting chudail (witch 😂)

Riddhima: bhai! 4

Avinash: look kabir I can’t reward you as a result of I can’t reward you easy!

Kalpana: sure kabir it’s a must to settle for that riddhu is wanting very lovely!

Kabir: hmm my princess is absolutely wanting beautifull!

Riddhima smile’s

Riddhima to herself: dekho to kaisa maska ​​laga rahe hai mujhe pata hai aap log mera birthday bhul gaye ho ye get together to mere 15 saal baad ane ke liye hai! Koi apni bacchi ka birthday kaise bhul sakta hai and yesss this kabutar kabir bhai he say’s he is my finest good friend! Greatest freind my foot he additionally forgot my birthday I hate however I like them huh!

Avinash in his thoughts: riddhu I do know what’s going in your thoughts and sure sorry I didn’t want you however I needed to shock you

Avinash: do you guys wanna attain resort tomorrow simply inform me know so I can go relaxation

Kalpana: Cease this nonsense Avi! Suresh (driver): Get out of right here shortly!

Suresh: Okay I’ve!

At VR Mansion

Vansh: hurry up guys its too late siya don’t you wanna meet your bestie oh sorry childhood bestie!

Siya: Coming will you please wait

Vansh to himself: AAH I can’t wait I wanna meet my first and childhood crush! However wait a minute what if she’s married she have 2 children! A boastful husband who all the time guards riddhu! Riddhu? What riddhu her identify is riddhima vansh!

Ishani: the place the hell are you misplaced bhai?

She: riddhima /she winks😉 /

All memebers: what!?

Vansh: Dadi wo /eye’s siya /

Siya: what the hell I’m saying riddhima’s name is coming she’s going to kill me! Oh rattling quick! Chalooo bhai!!

Vansh: okay okay relax princess

Ishani: bhai siya princess han! I’ll educate you afterwards!

Vansh: okay baba now lets go!

At Vansh’s automobile

Vansh to himself: I nonetheless bear in mind first time after I met her she was crying due to wound! I helped her! She sayed thanks in a boastful method I used to be completely flat at that boastful face! I can’t recover from nonetheless now how she scold’s me she ignore’s me. After which all of a sudden she gone USA siya cried quite a bit effectively not solely siya I cried quite a bit remembering my sweetheart! Sweetheart actually vansh you have got gone mad! She was very cute when she was 6 12 months previous now perhaps she is hardly 21 12 months previous she could be cute, she could be sizzling, she could be combination of each cute and sizzling and sure I like the combination of cute and sizzling! Sizzling for me! Cute for all! Vansh cease considering shhhh perhaps that is simply attraction however I didn’t even noticed her so it may well’t be attraction! Possibly that is LOVE!

At riddhima’s automobile

Riddhima to herself: wait! Siya is my bestie and I’m exited to fulfill her however her brother vansh! He’s too flirty even after I was 6 and he was 8 he was flirting with me bizarre know? Very bizarre! However what if he’s good-looking dole sole and all han? No no no riddhu what the hell are you considering however he’s a pure gentleman as me and siya talks she all the time share me about vansh! As she as soon as instructed me vansh saved a woman being raped! As soon as she donated 2 lakh rupees to woman as a result of she needed to review! He putted his life at risk simply because to save lots of a woman from goon! As a lot I heard about vansh he respect ladies alot however who betrays him he don’t depart them alive! Phewww how scary! He is rather like a need! Beard’s, seems to be, class and…. Oh no! I’m praising her! Effectively I didn’t noticed him so why I’m positive that he seems to be good! How can I huh!? Riddhu you have got gone mad

Precap: RIANSH MEETUP (DON’T MISS NEXT EPISODE! )

Two query 1 are you liking this romeo vansh? 2 is that this quick and if that is quick I'll attempt to up to date lengthy

Okay guys, finish of the episode! There are lots of household aww moments!

And sure vansh simply thaught of affection so don't fer however our cussed riddhu will create issues as she won't settle for that she loves vansh! So maintain studying my ff!

Bye bye, yours SIDDHI 🦋