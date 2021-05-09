Riansh (Do Jism Ek Jaan) Chapter 20 MOM’S CLASSES

hile everyone was busy in dancing and enjoying vansh takes riddhima at her room!

Riddhima: what?

Vansh: don’t you think it’s our sangeet we should dance?!

Riddhima: we just danced!

Vansh: offo it’s our sangeet! Don’t you think we should dance alone!

Riddhima blushes vansh plays music on music system!

Ankhiyan de kol reh jaane de kehna hai jo keh jaane de !!! .. tere khayalon mein beete ye raatein dil mera mange ek hi dua.

vansh kisses riddhima’s waist

tu saamne ho aur karun mai baatein lamha rahe yeh thehra hua ..

Vansh kisses riddhima’s lips she shies

pehle to kabhi yun mujhko na aisa kuch hua

Riddhima kisses vansh forehead

deewani lehron ko jaise saahil mila..ohhh ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga..ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga

Vansh removes her hair from her back and kisses her back

Oh mere sohneya ve chhad sari gaaliyan ve naal tere tur chaleya mai le chal menu duniya se tu dur chhori chhori jad tenu takeya mai khud ko sambhal na Translya mai chad gaya sajna tera yeh fitoor

Riddhima kisse’s vansh’s neck

Vansh: you kissed my neck now I’m not responsible what is going to happen

Riddhima: shameless man! Wait for just one day and I’ll be yours

Langh jaani ve

Marjaani raat

kehni jo thi

keh the wo benefit

Riddhima: promise me you’ll never leave me

Vansh: promise sweetheart

While riddhima was about to go vansh pulls her by her waist and kiss’es her on lips untill they both were out of breaths riddhima was very shying so she goes from there blushing

Ek… ladki..ko..dekha… to… .aisa… laga… (Darshan raval is love 😂🖤)

Riddhima reaches downstairs

Ishani: where were you we are searching you since so long! And where’s bhai

Riddhima: woh…

Vansh comes from upstairs

Alok: oh! So both were enjoying time together ok ok! But vansh it’s too late we have to go!

Vansh: go where?

Siya: go home bhai! If we’ll go home today we will take bhabhi tomorrow!

Vansh: ok ok let’s go!

After 3 hours

Riddhima was about to sleep but kalpana knocks her door!

Riddhima: mamma you don’t need to knock!

Kalpana: baccha! You’ll get married tomorrow! So after marriage you know na what you have to do?

Riddhima: what I have to do mom?

Kalpana: baccha you have to..

Riddhima: what mamma! Oh yes i have to make breakfast! Vansh loves allu ke parathe I’ll make them!

Kalpana: you’re going too far I’m talking about night! You’re first night!

Riddhima: oh so my mom wants teach me s*x education!

Kalpana (awkward): yes!! Look beta! Man’s have many expectations from women’s and we have to pass their expectations!

Riddhima: mamma! Vansh has no expectations from me nor I have any! Look mom we understand each other we know each other so it will be not so awkward! Chill mom! And after all it’s just s*x

Kalpana: shh shameless! It’s not just that! It’s a love it’s love that you both will make! This is your future!

Riddhima: love is ok but what is this future?

Kalpana: haven’t you learned biology reproduction chapter?

Riddhima: mamma! Baby is a another thing you’re going too far!

They both laugh!

At VR mansion

Vansh is in his room!

Vansh was looking at mirror and singing –

Har dil mein bastaa hun mai vansh ray hun .. mai vansh ray hun…

Kiran comes without knocking

Kiran: oh mr. mai vansh rai hun come I have to discuss something!

Vansh: mamma! What is this I’m big now and even I’m going to marry tomorrow now you must have knocked will you come tomorrow’s night also?

Kiran: I came to discuss that only!

Vansh: that you’ll come and ruin my first night?!

Kiran: oh you dumb! See you’re man! A man! No matter what you don’t have to melt! You have to wait riddhima will only make first step!

Vansh: mom!! What are yo..

Kiran: and if you’re thinking this just make this nonsense out of your mind! Look vansh beta! You have to be very loving! You have to be very gentle! And make sure riddhima is comfortable! And if she’s not comfortable just wait for some days or even weeks but she has to be comfortable! Look I can feel what she will be feeling tomorrow’s night! She will be tired! She will be uncomfortable! Even she can be scared! But you have to erase all her fears!

Vansh: yes mom! If she will be uncomfortable I will not even touch her! And well mom I’m a gentleman!

Kiran (mimicking him): gentleman

They both laugh

__________________________________________

Ye pata nahi kisne likha hai ?! Kyuki mai to kaise hi likhungi mujhe experience kahan hai? 😂! And if you’re going to commit shameless! Behen isi ke wajah se tum ho warna tum kaun ho 😂