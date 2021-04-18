Riansh (Do Jism Ek Jaan) Chapter 6 I LOVE YOU – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

At Riddhima’s room

Riddhima: I’m tremendous duper excited to admit my like to vansh! However what if he doesn’t love me? However he stated me sweetheart and above of that I can really feel him.. I do know I’m his childhood crush and he now love’s me! Yay!

Kalpana: Ridhimaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Riddhima: Aaaaaa what occurred mother why are you screaming?!

Kalpana: what occurred? What occurred to you riddhima? I’m calling you since 10 minutes! However you not even paying a heed! Aisa to tab hota hai jab kisi ko pyaar hota hai! (It occurs when somebody is in love!)

Riddhima was standing dumbstruck

Ri to herself: Are, my signs is of affection I’m actually in love!

She giggles!

Kalpana: what!? I’ve to name the closest psychological asylum

Ri to herself: pyaar pagalpan hello to hai

She once more giggles (😂)

Kalpana: I’ve to! Oh my god.. Bappa save my baby

Riddhima: okay okay cease mother! I’m going to take tub!

Kalpana: Go go!

At vansh’s room!

Vansh: riddhima’s favorite color?

Kabir: Black!

Vansh: Riddhima’s favourite mens fragrance janab gaur kariyega mens fragrance!

Kabir: ________ (aap apna khud soch lo meko nahi pata 🙂)

Vansh: Good selection and excellent kabir thanks kabir mera bhai! Mere kaleje ke chilke (kaleje ke chilke significantly 😂)

Kabir: that’s it that’s it!

Each giggles!

Riddhima’s cellphone ring !!! Its vansh

Vansh: are you able to please… Please meet me at XYZ place!

Riddhima: coincidence proper?! I used to be going to name you on the identical place!

RIANSH to themselves: pyaar hai yeh pyaar!

They hung up the decision!

Riddhima: Is vansh going to suggest me!? I’m hell exited!!!

At XYZ place!

The place was superbly adorned! Riddhima was overwhelmed!

Riddhima: wow! That is so lovely!

Somebody again huges riddhima!

Riddhima: Vansh

Vansh: aye, how are you aware that the one that huged you was me!

Riddhima: to acknowledge you I don’t need to see you! I can really feel you!

Vansh was very glad listening to riddhima’s phrases!

Riddhima: wese the ornament is tooo lovely!

Vansh: no more than you sweetheart!

Then vansh knees down

He was holding rose

Vansh: In childhood additionally I used to be obbesed together with your cuteness however now I’m obbesed with you sweetheart!! You we’re my yesterday! You’re my in the present day! And also you’re my tomorrow! I really like you sweetheart! I really like you probably the most! I didn’t propsed you with ring that doesn’t imply that I don’t wanna marry you! I wish to spend my entire life with you! I needed our engagement very often! I really like you sweetheart!

Riddhima was crying

Riddhima: I really like you too vansh I used to be going to say the identical in the present day I….. I really like you probably the most I really like you 💙

Vansh hugged riddhima

Tere liye hum hain jiye, hotho ko siye, tere liye hum hain jiye, har asun piye! Dil mein magar jalte rahein cahhat ke diye .. Tere liye… tere liye!

Then vansh kissed riddhima on her lips! Riddhima too kissed vansh very passionately! However vansh was about to unzip riddhima’s gown simply then riddhima stated: Vansh! Not..now….

Vansh: Settle down sweetheart I gained’t do something untill we’re married and also you’re comfy!

Riddhima: I really like you!

Vansh: I really like you tooo!

