ENTERTAINMENT

Riansh ff- Boss Fallen For His PA (chapter 2: teaser)

Sweety21

Hi everyone! Since many of you were asking, I thought why not increase your curiosity and make a teaser.
Disclaimer: this is a teaser not the whole chapter so bear with the suspense 😅

Scene 01
Riddhima: so sir can I know when I have to join?
Vansh: come on Riddhu. You don’t have to call me sir, call me Vansh cause I am your bestie first then your boss.
Riddhima: Ay ay Vansh but answer my question.
Vansh; that will be answered in the comments. I know they will give the right answer.
(You guys tell so)

Scene 02
Vansh: Who did that?
Angrey: I will find out boss.
Vansh: if something happens then I will not leave that person alive.

Scene 03
Vansh: you will live with us now. So come in.
Riddhima: wow Vansh is this your house.
Vansh: yes Riddhu this is mine.

He shows Riddhima her room.
Riddhima: wow this is the same room which I lived in but with a modern look.
Vansh: yes of course. I know a lot about my bestie. Nothing is impossible for VR.

Scene 04
Riddhima : pls don’t leave me.
Vansh: nothing will happen. I am here. Now sleep.

That is it. Sorry for the short teaser! There will be a lot more in the chapter. And do tell
Will Riddhima’s day go good?
Why did Vansh take Riddhima to his home?
Think and comment!
Bye and take care sweethearts!

This covid has reached everywhere and it’s my request to stay safe and to take precautions.
Don’t worry 😉 and always be happy sweethearts!

Don’t worry 😉 be happy 😊
It’s just my catchphrase 😂
I just love immj2,reading and writing stories….

Related Items:

Most Popular

103
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top