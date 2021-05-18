Riansh ff- Boss Fallen For His PA (chapter 2: teaser)

Hi everyone! Since many of you were asking, I thought why not increase your curiosity and make a teaser.

Disclaimer: this is a teaser not the whole chapter so bear with the suspense 😅

Scene 01

Riddhima: so sir can I know when I have to join?

Vansh: come on Riddhu. You don’t have to call me sir, call me Vansh cause I am your bestie first then your boss.

Riddhima: Ay ay Vansh but answer my question.

Vansh; that will be answered in the comments. I know they will give the right answer.

(You guys tell so)

Scene 02

Vansh: Who did that?

Angrey: I will find out boss.

Vansh: if something happens then I will not leave that person alive.

Scene 03

Vansh: you will live with us now. So come in.

Riddhima: wow Vansh is this your house.

Vansh: yes Riddhu this is mine.

He shows Riddhima her room.

Riddhima: wow this is the same room which I lived in but with a modern look.

Vansh: yes of course. I know a lot about my bestie. Nothing is impossible for VR.

Scene 04

Riddhima : pls don’t leave me.

Vansh: nothing will happen. I am here. Now sleep.

That is it. Sorry for the short teaser! There will be a lot more in the chapter. And do tell

Will Riddhima’s day go good?

Why did Vansh take Riddhima to his home?

Think and comment!

Bye and take care sweethearts!

This covid has reached everywhere and it’s my request to stay safe and to take precautions.

Don’t worry 😉 and always be happy sweethearts!