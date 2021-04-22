Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 1 – TMT Updates

Guys that is my first FF hope you guys prefer it
EPISODE:1 A TRAGIC MEET
Vansh Rai singhania a richest and well-known enterprise tycoon is seen coming again to india after making a deal in london and after finishing his work at workplace he’s getting back from his workplace to residence on the identical second a woman is seen crossing the street and got here in entrance of vansh’s automotive vansh utilized his breaks and he saves her & leaves
Vansh : thank god that lady received saved
Later , vansh decides to maintain a brand new P.A for him so he calls his pal who can also be his enterprise accomplice angre
Vansh : angre are you able to please maintain an interview and appoint one as my P.A and I hope you understand which sort of particular person I would like as my Assistant
Angre : sure vansh i do know very properly whom to nominate as your P.A
Vansh cuts the decision and thinks in regards to the tragic meet between him and that lady later , he leaves to his residence
9:00 AM at VR enterprises
Vansh got here to his cabin and a woman entered his cabin and mentioned
The lady : sir I’m your new appointed P.A
Vansh : oh so you might be new P.A so what’s your title
The lady: “Aishwarya – Naam toh suna hoga”
(Guys on this FF riddhima ‘ s title is aishwarya sharma)
Vansh in his thoughts : ( attention-grabbing this lady is so courageous in talking with me i assumed to have an individual like this to work with me and he or she could be very cleverly talking with me utilizing her dialogues )
He realises that she was the identical lady who got here in entrance his automotive a smiles attracts on his face and angre observes it and thinks
Angre in his thoughts : oh mine after one 12 months he was smiling and until now nobody made him smile spoke with him so cleverly like this
Angre involves vansh’s cabin and earlier than he may introduce angre to aishwarya angre says
Angre : no want of any introduction as I’m aishwarya’s greatest pal she is aware of me and that’s what the explanation I’ve appointed her as your assistant as you want a loyal worker to work with you
And saying this angre leaves vansh’s cabin
Vansh : so aishwarya you could observe some guidelines as you might be working with me
1. You need to not be late in something
2. You need to be loyal to me
3. It’s best to by no means be late to work
And in case you doesn’t observe these guidelines any day you’re going to get punished or you’ll be suspended so watch out
Aishwarya nods and leaves to work .
Morning 9:00 am at VR enterprises
Vansh involves his cabin and learns that aishwarya doesn’t come to the workplace
At 9:30 am VR enterprises
Vansh was very indignant and was sitting in his cabin and aishwarya involves the workplace and thinks “god it’s best to save me right now ” she decides to not go close to vansh as he shall be indignant for breaking the principles however vansh calls aishwarya to his cabin she goes considering why he known as her
Vansh : you’ve got breaked the principles in your first day of your work
Aishwarya : sir , i do know that I’ve broke the principles however there’s a huge purpose behind it
Earlier than aishwarya may say the explanation vansh asks her to go away the cabin . Angre is available in entrance of her and says why she was late?
Angre : due to you being late vansh doesn’t crack the cope with Mr . Antony for the primary time he doesn’t crack the deal have you’ve got broke my belief aishwarya i trusted you however you doesn’t adopted the principles
Aishwarya : what !!?? Bcoz of me vansh sir doesn’t crack the deal so I ought to do one thing as bcoz of me he doesn’t crack the deal
Saying so aishwarya asks him to rearrange the assembly as soon as once more with the shopper angre nods and leaves and aishwarya leaves to persuade vansh to attend the assembly
Within the cabin ,
Aishwarya : sir please attend the assembly
Vansh : no and why do you got here right here
Aishwarya : sir I do know that I breaked the principles and bcoz of me you doesn’t crack the deal so I don’t need somebody to be guilt bcoz of me
Vansh says no and all of a sudden angre comes and says
Angre : aishu there isn’t any use as he is not going to hear don’t attempt as he is not going to hear
(Guys from now I’ll write aishwarya’s title as aishu )
Aishu : no he’ll come The good Vansh raisinghania doesn’t misplaced any deal in his historical past and he is not going to lose for ever come on sir pl don’t give an opportunity to somebody to insult you pl sir attend the assembly
Vansh listening her phrases nods and leaves to attend the assembly and at last they crack the deal , angre congratulates them and he thanks aishu for it and he leaves
11:00 pm at VR enterprises
Aishu was nonetheless working because it was not accomplished so she goes to canteen and when she is coming again angre stops her
Angre : what are you doing right here aishu you’ll really feel drained go to residence and relaxation because it’s been 11:00 pm
Aishu : no angre bro I nonetheless have a lot work and I also needs to put together boss’s agenda additionally i’ll go after or i’ll keep right here solely to nighttime and even (in a poet method )
Yeh baaton unko kaho
jin ko in ki zarurat hai
Unko nahi jis ko
aise karne ki Fitrat hai
(Say these phrases to them who want these options however to not them who already has this nature )
Angre : my pretty poet okay keep on however while you need to go residence simply name me i’ll drop you
Aishu nods Vansh was listening to their dialog and smiles aishu sits in her cabin and takes a bottle and drinks it . And says
Aishu : so now this black espresso will maintain me awake to do my work
She completes her work angre and vansh come to her and ask her
Angre and vansh : (unison) you continue to doesn’t left aishwarya the time is 12:30 am
Aishu : oh come on there’s nothing like this
and I’m going as my work has been accomplished
Vansh : if your loved ones fear about you then
Aishu : sir , i’m residing far-off from my household as I got here again from US after years and can meet them after a while
Aishu leaves the workplace and even vansh and angre go away to their home and ishani opens the door and says
Ishani : oh come on vansh bhai you’ll at all times be a workaholic however now you might be additionally making my husband like this
Angre : ishani don’t blame your brother as I solely stayed there to finish my work
Vansh and angre enter the home after which ishani informs one thing to vansh and angre
Precap : ishani : oh mine what a coincidence she was the identical lady