Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 1 – TMT Updates

Guys that is my first FF hope you guys prefer it

EPISODE:1 A TRAGIC MEET

Vansh Rai singhania a richest and well-known enterprise tycoon is seen coming again to india after making a deal in london and after finishing his work at workplace he’s getting back from his workplace to residence on the identical second a woman is seen crossing the street and got here in entrance of vansh’s automotive vansh utilized his breaks and he saves her & leaves

Vansh : thank god that lady received saved

Later , vansh decides to maintain a brand new P.A for him so he calls his pal who can also be his enterprise accomplice angre

Vansh : angre are you able to please maintain an interview and appoint one as my P.A and I hope you understand which sort of particular person I would like as my Assistant

Angre : sure vansh i do know very properly whom to nominate as your P.A

Vansh cuts the decision and thinks in regards to the tragic meet between him and that lady later , he leaves to his residence

9:00 AM at VR enterprises

Vansh got here to his cabin and a woman entered his cabin and mentioned

The lady : sir I’m your new appointed P.A

Vansh : oh so you might be new P.A so what’s your title

The lady: “Aishwarya – Naam toh suna hoga”

(Guys on this FF riddhima ‘ s title is aishwarya sharma)

Vansh in his thoughts : ( attention-grabbing this lady is so courageous in talking with me i assumed to have an individual like this to work with me and he or she could be very cleverly talking with me utilizing her dialogues )

He realises that she was the identical lady who got here in entrance his automotive a smiles attracts on his face and angre observes it and thinks

Angre in his thoughts : oh mine after one 12 months he was smiling and until now nobody made him smile spoke with him so cleverly like this

Angre involves vansh’s cabin and earlier than he may introduce angre to aishwarya angre says

Angre : no want of any introduction as I’m aishwarya’s greatest pal she is aware of me and that’s what the explanation I’ve appointed her as your assistant as you want a loyal worker to work with you

And saying this angre leaves vansh’s cabin

Vansh : so aishwarya you could observe some guidelines as you might be working with me

1. You need to not be late in something

2. You need to be loyal to me

3. It’s best to by no means be late to work

And in case you doesn’t observe these guidelines any day you’re going to get punished or you’ll be suspended so watch out

Aishwarya nods and leaves to work .

Morning 9:00 am at VR enterprises

Vansh involves his cabin and learns that aishwarya doesn’t come to the workplace

At 9:30 am VR enterprises

Vansh was very indignant and was sitting in his cabin and aishwarya involves the workplace and thinks “god it’s best to save me right now ” she decides to not go close to vansh as he shall be indignant for breaking the principles however vansh calls aishwarya to his cabin she goes considering why he known as her

Vansh : you’ve got breaked the principles in your first day of your work

Aishwarya : sir , i do know that I’ve broke the principles however there’s a huge purpose behind it

Earlier than aishwarya may say the explanation vansh asks her to go away the cabin . Angre is available in entrance of her and says why she was late?

Angre : due to you being late vansh doesn’t crack the cope with Mr . Antony for the primary time he doesn’t crack the deal have you’ve got broke my belief aishwarya i trusted you however you doesn’t adopted the principles

Aishwarya : what !!?? Bcoz of me vansh sir doesn’t crack the deal so I ought to do one thing as bcoz of me he doesn’t crack the deal

Saying so aishwarya asks him to rearrange the assembly as soon as once more with the shopper angre nods and leaves and aishwarya leaves to persuade vansh to attend the assembly

Within the cabin ,

Aishwarya : sir please attend the assembly

Vansh : no and why do you got here right here

Aishwarya : sir I do know that I breaked the principles and bcoz of me you doesn’t crack the deal so I don’t need somebody to be guilt bcoz of me

Vansh says no and all of a sudden angre comes and says

Angre : aishu there isn’t any use as he is not going to hear don’t attempt as he is not going to hear

(Guys from now I’ll write aishwarya’s title as aishu )

Aishu : no he’ll come The good Vansh raisinghania doesn’t misplaced any deal in his historical past and he is not going to lose for ever come on sir pl don’t give an opportunity to somebody to insult you pl sir attend the assembly

Vansh listening her phrases nods and leaves to attend the assembly and at last they crack the deal , angre congratulates them and he thanks aishu for it and he leaves

11:00 pm at VR enterprises

Aishu was nonetheless working because it was not accomplished so she goes to canteen and when she is coming again angre stops her

Angre : what are you doing right here aishu you’ll really feel drained go to residence and relaxation because it’s been 11:00 pm

Aishu : no angre bro I nonetheless have a lot work and I also needs to put together boss’s agenda additionally i’ll go after or i’ll keep right here solely to nighttime and even (in a poet method )

Yeh baaton unko kaho

jin ko in ki zarurat hai

Unko nahi jis ko

aise karne ki Fitrat hai

(Say these phrases to them who want these options however to not them who already has this nature )

Angre : my pretty poet okay keep on however while you need to go residence simply name me i’ll drop you

Aishu nods Vansh was listening to their dialog and smiles aishu sits in her cabin and takes a bottle and drinks it . And says

Aishu : so now this black espresso will maintain me awake to do my work

She completes her work angre and vansh come to her and ask her

Angre and vansh : (unison) you continue to doesn’t left aishwarya the time is 12:30 am

Aishu : oh come on there’s nothing like this

and I’m going as my work has been accomplished

Vansh : if your loved ones fear about you then

Aishu : sir , i’m residing far-off from my household as I got here again from US after years and can meet them after a while

Aishu leaves the workplace and even vansh and angre go away to their home and ishani opens the door and says

Ishani : oh come on vansh bhai you’ll at all times be a workaholic however now you might be additionally making my husband like this

Angre : ishani don’t blame your brother as I solely stayed there to finish my work

Vansh and angre enter the home after which ishani informs one thing to vansh and angre

Precap : ishani : oh mine what a coincidence she was the identical lady