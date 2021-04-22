Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 2 – TMT Updates

Guys from these episodes it is going to be riddima as I to doesn’t prefer it as aishwarya

EPISODE-2 GROWING CLOSE

FLASH BACK :

When vansh and siya had been sitting collectively siya requested vansh to get an ice cream vansh went to get it siya received scared and is working to vansh . Vansh asking her to cease however she didn’t all of the sudden a truck got here and hitted her siya gone up on the air and bcoz of the truck’s wheels her legs crashed down

Vansh (waking up from his nightmare) : siyaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!! Nothing will occur you (he awoke and discover himself on the mattress he thought one thing)

Vansh calls angre:

Vansh : angre i want a finest physician to remedy siya very quick and the physician needs to be identified and reliable okay

Angre : okay vansh you don’t fear

Vansh goes to siya’s room and her sleeping he says :

Vansh : siya don’t fear you’ll be cured very quickly you’ll stroll very quickly simply a while thats it .

Vansh left siya’s room and took a bathe and he received a name from riddhima (i.e aishwarya i modified her title as I to doesn’t prefer it )

On the decision :

Riddhima : sir you may have a gathering and it is going to be at 9:15 as it’s already 8:47 am you possibly can’t come to the workplace on time so the assembly will probably be organized at your home in the event you don’t thoughts

Vansh : no no no it’s okay i’ll organize for the assembly and even it is best to come to my home as we must always collectively attend the assembly don’t be late (saying so he went outdoors of the home to reply a name )

His gaze fall on a pink scarf which is of riddima and he received stunned

Vansh : Nice ! You might be on time

Riddhima : sir really even the consumer got here so we may begin the assembly

And the assembly is over they cracked the deal later , he decides to introduce riddhima to everybody in his household as they’re confused as a result of she is his new P.A

Vansh : don’t be too confused as she is my new P.A …..

Earlier than vansh may say her title

Ishani seems at her and says Riddhima proper !

Vansh : how are you aware ishani as she is new P.A

Ishani : bhai ! She is the one whom I’m speaking of final evening

FLASHBACK OF LAST NIGHT

CONVERSATION BETWEEN ISHANI , ANGRE AND VANSH ( guys as within the earlier than ep what ishani stated to angre and vansh once they got here inside the home is that this dialog)

Ishani : bhai , angre really in the present day morning when I’m getting back from the mall after doing procuring some goons got here and tried to rob me however a lady saved me and she or he turned my good friend . She is so courageous .

*FLASHBACK ENDS*

Ishani : i’m glad to see you as soon as once more and what a coincidence you might be my brother’s P.A

Riddhima : is he your brother critically ??!!

Instantly interrupting them angre got here and stated there are nobody who is ready to siya

Riddhima (shocked listening siya’s title) to ishani: who’s siya ??

Ishani : she is mine and bhai’s little sister

Riddhima : what occurred to her

Ishani :(in a tragic tone) it was an accident which induced siya to lose her legs

Riddima interrupting angre and vansh’s talks

Riddima : ” I can remedy siya in the event you don’t thoughts sir”

Angre and Vansh : (unison) however how may you

Riddima : i discovered physiotheraphy course i can !

Vansh : okay i agree however nothing fallacious ought to occur

He takes her to siya’s room riddima will get shocked seeing siya riddima goes close to her siya will get shocked seeing riddima

Siya 🙁 holding her tightly ) riddima!!

Everybody get stunned seeing this

Vansh : how are you aware her siya ??

Siya : vansh bhai she is identical good friend whom I used to speak about when I’m learning in faculty

Riddima : really siya is my finest good friend since childhood however 1 12 months again she doesn’t got here on the final day of the school i doesn’t give it some thought a lot 1 12 months has handed no name no message i assumed her to be in London as she stated she is going to go there after her faculty completes however I doesn’t know that she received bodily handicapped bcoz of an accident no worries siya you’ll be superb you may have belief on me proper

Siya nods after which riddima begins her therapy and she or he comes out with the stories and informs vansh

Riddima : sir there are 65 % probabilities for siya to get well no worries she is going to get well in every week i promise you

AT THE OFFICE AT 10 : 30 PM

angre involves vansh ‘s cabin and interferes riddima and vansh’s dialog

Angre : riddima you’re the love guru of your faculty proper as you helped so many members mingle may you assist me too

Riddima : oh god angre bhaiyya you want my assist however why did you wish to divorce ishani ?? Then boss will kill you

Angre : no no no simply to fulfill my harm ishu child as she is upset bcoz i didn’t take her to movi final night in order that I want a plan

Riddima : then I’ll aid you simply go away and ask her to return in crimson garments and even you put on a crimson swimsuit and are available to the marine park okay i’ll plan at that spot

Angre thanks her leaves and riddima asks vansh’s assist in it he agrees they usually go away to park to do some preparations

Bcoz of the shock ishani will get glad however nonetheless to make her completely happy our beautiful poet riddu provides a poetry to angre and asks him to say it to ishani and the poetry is

EK LADKI HAI JISKI BAAREMEIN

KEHNE HAI JISKO YEH SUGUN HAI

SAITHAN KI ANKHON WAALE

MASUM HASI WAALE

SUNDAR SI DILWAALE

LAAL TAMATAR JAISI GAAL WAALE

GULAAB POWTHON JAISI LAB WAALE

(There’s one woman of whom I wish to say one thing about her and praise her seems she is of evil , glowing and enticing eyes , she has harmless smile , a phenomenal coronary heart , cheeks like crimson tomatoes and lips like rose flowers )

And ishani says : waha wah waha wah !!

And that day ends like this

