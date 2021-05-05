Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 23

And then when police came they have shown the proofs which are related to vihaan and police took him away
Abhi : finally we have succeeded
Angre : and now , we should take vansh back home
They bring vansh back
In riansh room
Vansh : riddima
Riddima : haa
Vansh : if I took any loan from you
Riddima : no , why
Vansh: toh phir roz roz mujhe tumpar interest kyu bad rahi hai
Riddima blushes
Vansh : so my kiss
Riddima : let you cure down
Vansh : riddima , you are trying to escape right , but you can’t………..
Riddima then keeps a kiss on his cheek and leaves from there
Then vansh decides to go to honeymoon
Vansh : riddima pack your clothes
Riddima : but why , are you sending me back home ??
Vansh : shut up , we are going to honeymoon
Riddima : really ??
Vansh : yes and go and pack your bags
Vansh takes a separate room for them for their privacy
Riddima : yaar vansh , why we need a separate room
Vansh : come on sweetheart , we are newly Wed , (naughty smirk)
Riddima (doubting) : oh hlo excuse me , did you plan something naughty or what
Vansh smiles to say yes
R : vansh come on , if you wanna do romance then do it in the bedroom not here
V : but what can I do as I wanna
Riddima tries to escape but vansh corners her to the wall
Vansh : don’t you dare try to escape , bcoz no one can go away from vansh’s clutches , remember that
Then he sits on a seat and makes her sit on his lap and then he starts kissing her neck , riddima tries to stop him but she can’t and then he keeps a mark on her neck which is a love bite
Riddima : vansh , now how can I cover it
Vansh : I don’t know
Riddima hits him
Vansh : ok ok cover it with this scarf (he is showing it by making her see the scarf
Riddima : god , if I keep this scarf with me all the time then what ……….I can’t no thanks
Vansh : riddima till when we reach our room
Riddima : then what about enjoying the honeymoon
Vansh : yaar in this country , these are common so don’t worry ok
Precap : a new enemy