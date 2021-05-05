ENTERTAINMENT

Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 23

Telly Updates

And then when police came they have shown the proofs which are related to vihaan and police took him away

Abhi : finally we have succeeded

Angre : and now , we should take vansh back home

They bring vansh back

In riansh room

Vansh : riddima

Riddima : haa

Vansh : if I took any loan from you

Riddima : no , why

Vansh: toh phir roz roz mujhe tumpar interest kyu bad rahi hai

Riddima blushes

Vansh : so my kiss

Riddima : let you cure down

Vansh : riddima , you are trying to escape right , but you can’t………..

Riddima then keeps a kiss on his cheek and leaves from there

Then vansh decides to go to honeymoon

Vansh : riddima pack your clothes

Riddima : but why , are you sending me back home ??

Vansh : shut up , we are going to honeymoon

Riddima : really ??

Vansh : yes and go and pack your bags

Vansh takes a separate room for them for their privacy

Riddima : yaar vansh , why we need a separate room

Vansh : come on sweetheart , we are newly Wed , (naughty smirk)

Riddima (doubting) : oh hlo excuse me , did you plan something naughty or what

Vansh smiles to say yes

R : vansh come on , if you wanna do romance then do it in the bedroom not here

V : but what can I do as I wanna

Riddima tries to escape but vansh corners her to the wall

Vansh : don’t you dare try to escape , bcoz no one can go away from vansh’s clutches , remember that

Then he sits on a seat and makes her sit on his lap and then he starts kissing her neck , riddima tries to stop him but she can’t and then he keeps a mark on her neck which is a love bite

Riddima : vansh , now how can I cover it

Vansh : I don’t know

Riddima hits him

Vansh : ok ok cover it with this scarf (he is showing it by making her see the scarf

Riddima : god , if I keep this scarf with me all the time then what ……….I can’t no thanks

Vansh : riddima till when we reach our room

Riddima : then what about enjoying the honeymoon

Vansh : yaar in this country , these are common so don’t worry ok

Precap : a new enemy

Related Items:

Most Popular

18
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top