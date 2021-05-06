Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 24

And then later , after enjoying their honeymoon they come back house , where they found vansh ‘ s collage friend navya there and she hugged vansh tightly making both vansh and riddima uncomfortable
Navya : I missed you
Ishani : you can talk with him after , they freshen up
Navya sees riddima and was totally shocked
Navya : hey riddima , you I can’t believe this
Dadi : do you know her ??
Navya : yes , she was my college friend too
Ishani : actually she is vansh Bhai’s …………..
Before ishani could speak riddima interrupted and said
Riddima : best friend
Navya: oh, ok
Riddima : now can we fresh up and come back
Navya : sure
In riansh room
Vansh : riddima why did you said that we are just best friends
Riddima : vansh , navya is an irritating candidate , if she knows that we are married , we can’t live peacefully , so pl
Vansh: ok
And the next day
The next day navya stays close to vansh , which riddima a lot
Riddima (thinking) : oh god , this girl trying to snatch my husband from me , and this vansh is not at all stopping her
Navya: vansh
Vansh : say
Navya : shall we date each other
Everyone : what
Navya : what’s wrong in this
Vansh : I dont want to
Navya : but say the reason na
Ishani : if he don’t wanna say , don’t interfere
Riddima gets suspicious on her as she know how spoilt brat she is
Riddima calls someone and asks them to find out about her
Later , riddima goes to hospital
Vansh : I am going to office
Navya : I will come with you
Vansh : look navya , I am not going to any park or movie just stay at the house
Vansh leaves from there
At hospital
Riddima is checking some files and came into her cabin then someone pulled her , who is vansh
Riddima : you !!!!!??????
Vansh : yes
Riddima : why do you came vansh
Vansh : sweetheart , you know right I can’t stay a second without you
Riddima : vansh , come on she will leave after few days right ??
Vansh : come on sweetheart , she is annoying , you know she used to irritate me a lot , and I believe if we will say we are married , she will not disturb us
Riddima : you doesn’t know about her very well , as she asked you for a date it means that she likes you and ya , she did this with so many boys , whom she likes she asks , if they say no , she can’t tolerate and she will request them always and ya if they have girlfriends also
Vansh : seriously , is she gonna crazy ??
Riddima : don’t worry vansh , I will some how try to send her back
Precap : vansh : she is my wife
Hope you guys liked it