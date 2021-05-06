Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 24

And then later , after enjoying their honeymoon they come back house , where they found vansh ‘ s collage friend navya there and she hugged vansh tightly making both vansh and riddima uncomfortable

Navya : I missed you

Ishani : you can talk with him after , they freshen up

Navya sees riddima and was totally shocked

Navya : hey riddima , you I can’t believe this

Dadi : do you know her ??

Navya : yes , she was my college friend too

Ishani : actually she is vansh Bhai’s …………..

Before ishani could speak riddima interrupted and said

Riddima : best friend

Navya: oh, ok

Riddima : now can we fresh up and come back

Navya : sure

In riansh room

Vansh : riddima why did you said that we are just best friends

Riddima : vansh , navya is an irritating candidate , if she knows that we are married , we can’t live peacefully , so pl

Vansh: ok

And the next day

The next day navya stays close to vansh , which riddima a lot

Riddima (thinking) : oh god , this girl trying to snatch my husband from me , and this vansh is not at all stopping her

Navya: vansh

Vansh : say

Navya : shall we date each other

Everyone : what

Navya : what’s wrong in this

Vansh : I dont want to

Navya : but say the reason na

Ishani : if he don’t wanna say , don’t interfere

Riddima gets suspicious on her as she know how spoilt brat she is

Riddima calls someone and asks them to find out about her

Later , riddima goes to hospital

Vansh : I am going to office

Navya : I will come with you

Vansh : look navya , I am not going to any park or movie just stay at the house

Vansh leaves from there

At hospital

Riddima is checking some files and came into her cabin then someone pulled her , who is vansh

Riddima : you !!!!!??????

Vansh : yes

Riddima : why do you came vansh

Vansh : sweetheart , you know right I can’t stay a second without you

Riddima : vansh , come on she will leave after few days right ??

Vansh : come on sweetheart , she is annoying , you know she used to irritate me a lot , and I believe if we will say we are married , she will not disturb us

Riddima : you doesn’t know about her very well , as she asked you for a date it means that she likes you and ya , she did this with so many boys , whom she likes she asks , if they say no , she can’t tolerate and she will request them always and ya if they have girlfriends also

Vansh : seriously , is she gonna crazy ??

Riddima : don’t worry vansh , I will some how try to send her back

Precap : vansh : she is my wife

Hope you guys liked it