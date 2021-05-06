Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 25

The Next day ,

Riddima goes to navya’s house to meet her mother but she founds her mother in a distraught manner

Riddima : aunty what happened to you ??

Navya’s mom: beta, navya …… ​​.Navya

Riddima : what navya aunty and ya she is with me and vansh in VR mansion

Navya’s mom : what ?? No she cant love with you both she is harmful

Riddima : but how and why

Navya’s mom : did you listen 1 month back sharath Gupta’s accident , actually it is not any accident but a murder done by her , she wanted him and his property bcoz she is obsessed by him , but he learned her true intentions , so she killed him and took his property and is now behind vansh , be careful beta as she is dangerous , if you come in her way she will kill you too

Riddima : no aunty , I will not leave her , she is trying to mess up with Riddima Vansh Raisinghania , I will not leave her at any cost , my husband is my lifeline , I will not leave him in danger , I will save him as it is my farz as a wife

Navya’s mom : but be careful beta

Riddima then leaves from there to hatch up a plan

VR mansion

Riddima : I have to do something

Vansh : what you should do sweetheart ??

Riddima : you ??

Vansh : yes it’s me , what happened ??

Riddima : nothing

Vansh (smirking ) : look sweetheart , meh dil ki dhadkan hi nahi , aankhon bhi padti hun (I will not only read heart but also eyes ) now say me the truth

Riddima then explains him everything

Vansh : I can’t believe it

Riddima : then don’t believe

Vansh : now we should think of a plan

Riddima : I already thought of it

Vansh : but what ??

Riddima : in it I need whole family’s help as she can trouble them

Then she explains everything to everyone

Ishani : I can’t believe she could do this

Siya : first only I got doubt on her , now it is clarified

Angre : how cruel she is , she killed a man

Riddima : guys , now we should focus in our plan , not to show your anger

Then dadi calls navya to give juice to vansh and sees him hugging riddima

Navya : (angry ) guys what you both are doing

Riansh : we are married we can do what we want , any problem ??

Navya is shocked to listen what they said , her jaw dropped as she can’t believe her ears

Navya : what nonsense you both are speaking of

Vansh : you are listening the truth , she is my wife , Mrs Riddima Vansh Raisinghania

Navya : then why you both don’t told me at first only

Riddima : bcoz you are our friend so what we wanted to surprise you

Navya is shell shocked and gone to her room

Riddima : vansh our plan is working

Vansh : you are right .

Precap : navya tries to kill everyone