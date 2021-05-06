ENTERTAINMENT

Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 25

Telly Updates

The Next day ,

Riddima goes to navya’s house to meet her mother but she founds her mother in a distraught manner

Riddima : aunty what happened to you ??

Navya’s mom: beta, navya …… ​​.Navya

Riddima : what navya aunty and ya she is with me and vansh in VR mansion

Navya’s mom : what ?? No she cant love with you both she is harmful

Riddima : but how and why

Navya’s mom : did you listen 1 month back sharath Gupta’s accident , actually it is not any accident but a murder done by her , she wanted him and his property bcoz she is obsessed by him , but he learned her true intentions , so she killed him and took his property and is now behind vansh , be careful beta as she is dangerous , if you come in her way she will kill you too

Riddima : no aunty , I will not leave her , she is trying to mess up with Riddima Vansh Raisinghania , I will not leave her at any cost , my husband is my lifeline , I will not leave him in danger , I will save him as it is my farz as a wife

Navya’s mom : but be careful beta

Riddima then leaves from there to hatch up a plan

VR mansion

Riddima : I have to do something

Vansh : what you should do sweetheart ??

Riddima : you ??

Vansh : yes it’s me , what happened ??

Riddima : nothing

Vansh (smirking ) : look sweetheart , meh dil ki dhadkan hi nahi , aankhon bhi padti hun (I will not only read heart but also eyes ) now say me the truth

Riddima then explains him everything

Vansh : I can’t believe it

Riddima : then don’t believe

Vansh : now we should think of a plan

Riddima : I already thought of it

Vansh : but what ??

Riddima : in it I need whole family’s help as she can trouble them

Then she explains everything to everyone

Ishani : I can’t believe she could do this

Siya : first only I got doubt on her , now it is clarified

Angre : how cruel she is , she killed a man

Riddima : guys , now we should focus in our plan , not to show your anger

Then dadi calls navya to give juice to vansh and sees him hugging riddima

Navya : (angry ) guys what you both are doing

Riansh : we are married we can do what we want , any problem ??

Navya is shocked to listen what they said , her jaw dropped as she can’t believe her ears

Navya : what nonsense you both are speaking of

Vansh : you are listening the truth , she is my wife , Mrs Riddima Vansh Raisinghania

Navya : then why you both don’t told me at first only

Riddima : bcoz you are our friend so what we wanted to surprise you

Navya is shell shocked and gone to her room

Riddima : vansh our plan is working

Vansh : you are right .

Precap : navya tries to kill everyone

Related Items:

Most Popular

48
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top