Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 26

When navya goes to her room they too follow her to know what she is thinking

Navya : I can’t believe that they are married, now how can I separate them and how can I get married to him and get his property , how let me create a misunderstanding between them and then I can take her place in his life and get his whole property

Riddima (in a low voice) : ya khuda , how can she stoop so low like this

Vansh (in a low voice ) : I am getting a doubt that , is she sumitra aunty’s daughter or not

Navya : but how can I create it , yes I will bring amit into their lives as he has lust on her and her beauty , he will definitely create a misunderstanding between them and now I should provoke him to do so

Vansh :(much angry) who is this amit

Riddima : vansh when I am studying in college , he used to stalk me , and ya , she is right , he has lust on me

Vansh : I will not leave him

Riddima : don’t worry vansh , I will talk to my men , they will definitely stop amit and now we have to be like we are fighting so that , she thinks her plan is easy but no

Vansh: ok

They start an argument intentionally

Navya was enjoying when they are fighting and suddenly police came to the mansion and angre and abhi gave them the proofs and ya when they are going to arrest navya but navya observed them coming and decided to kill everyone

Navya : look inspector , I will kill everyone , if you will try to arrest me

Police : look mrs navya just surrender

Navya then tries to escape and then she keeps riddima at knife point and then she scares them that she will kill her but then police shoot her and she dies

Police take her body and then the family is happy

At night :

Vansh : riddima

Riddima : what ??

Vansh : I want to ask you something (naughty smirk)

Riddima : oh hlo what do you want , I don’t wanna give it

Vansh : come on riddima it’s just a ki** right , then why are you afraid haa , I am your husband only na

Riddima : no way

She is about to leave but , he pulls her and when she is about to fall he holds her in his arms and what she didn’t expected , he gives her a kiss , a very wild kiss , it took some minutes , she tried to push him with her tiny hands , but she can’t as he strong and she can’t take breathing as he is wildly kissing her , so atlast she finally pushed him

And she started taking breath heavily , but he doesn’t left her , he cornered her to the wall and he pulled her by her waist and again started kissing her , this time she too reciprocated and they are enjoying this moment very much

THE END