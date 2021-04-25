Riansh FF (IMMJ2) I am dying in your love – Episode 5 – TMT Updates

The following day Morning 8:15pm at a Cafe

Waiter : hi there mam what do you prefer to have

Riddima: A espresso with :

Further Sugar

Further cream

Two cubes of ice

With a splash a cinnamon

Half spoon of butter

Pinch of salt

Few drops of vanilla

Further combined coconut milk

A dice of ice cream floating on the espresso

With coco powder sprinkled

With choco chips

And chocolate syrup and chocolate ganash

Waiter : okay mam

After having her favourite espresso she leaves to VR Mansion with sejal and abhi ram to take them together with her to the farmhouse she owns everybody sit within the Jeep with riddima and so they drive to farmhouse after they attain riddima , ishani , ragini , siya and sejal go to kitchen and put together lunch everybody have their lunch and hold a contest of biking and who will they need to give their accomplice a punishment and companions are

Kabir – Ragini

Ishani – angre

Siya – abhiram

Vansh – riddima

Sejal : so what about me

Riddima : you’re particular seju atlast who will probably be left they may competate with you

All begin racing and winners are

Kabir

Ishani

Abhiram

Riddima (as bcoz of vansh starring at her he doesn’t received )

And the competitors begins between the 4

And the winners is riddima and abhiram however abhiram provides up as he’s drained so its between sejal and riddima and clearly riddima wins .

And its night ishani prepares for everybody tea and scorching chocolate for riddima everybody have it and riddima says that

Riddima : guys at this time night time we’ll play a variety of video games be prepared

Everybody : yayy

At night time

Riddima : so guys let’s play by no means have I ever

Sejal : however I doesn’t drink champagne , wine or alcohol

Riddima : I do know that so what I changed it with kachi punch substances are bitter gourd , inexperienced mango , salt , lemon , pepper

Everybody : yuck !!!!!!

They begin the sport and riddima begins saying various things like

Riddima : by no means have I ever drink

Everybody drink the punch besides riansh

Riddima : by no means have I ever go on a date

Everybody drink besides riansh

Riddima : by no means have I ever scare somebody

Everybody drink

Riddima : by no means have I ever love somebody ??

All drink and riansh are considering however vansh drinks it atlast

Everybody besides riddima : vansh bhai fallen in love ????? Severely how is it posible ???

Riddima : guys cease pulling my greatest buddy’s legs

Ishani : I doesn’t Find out about riddima very nicely so sejal , abhiram and siya might you

Clarify about her bio , attribute , habits behaviour

Sejal begins saying : she is a chirpy , naughty loving , caring and can all the time makes pranks

On others and she or he is carefree & free-spirited

Siya : however she can also be has one other aspect which is full of bravery , self-respect , perspective when she will get any time fooled or betrayed she won’t go away them with out taking revenge in a wise method

Abhiram : she has some loopy , completely different options like greatest poet and love guru of her school prankster of her all time college and school from age 4 she is a champion in biking , working and basketball and can do something in a singular method and when upset she’s going to go to seashore and can chill out herself and she or he is soo infantile that she’s going to play in rain and by no means cease pranking and until now she didn’t love anybody or date anybody, she likes sweets , icecream date and surprises she additionally a pleasant dancer & can learn others thoughts

Vansh thinks to admit his love as he like her very a lot however decides to not as he doesn’t find out about Riddima ‘ s opinion

Riddima decides to play reality or dare

Everybody begin enjoying

And the bottle lands at vansh and the again of the bottle to riddima

Riddima : reality

Vansh : nicely so do you’re keen on anybody

Riddima : why do you’re keen on me ????(smirk)

Vansh : no simply to know my bff loves somebody or not

Riddima : sure

Vansh : what ? When ? How ? Why ? Who ?

Riddima : vansh come on you could have just one likelihood to ask (smirks )

Vansh: tum toh ek bada sa chor ho jaldi milta nahi kisi ne pakad sakta nahi (you’re a thief you’ll by no means get caught)

Riddima : thanks (smirks )

Vansh (in his thoughts) : tum chor hone ke bina hello meri dil ko cheen liya(you’re thief thats why you stealed my coronary heart )

Riddima : what are you considering vansh

Sejal interrupted them to proceed the sport and this time it’s kabir and ragini so

Kabir : reality or dare

Ragini : reality

Kabir : ragini earlier than me you date anybody or been in a relationship or obtained engaged

Ragini : I ought to be trustworthy so I date 2,3 folks however doesn’t been in a relationship or obtained engaged .

It’s sejal and riddima now

Riddima : reality or dare

Sejal : reality

Riddima : do you’re keen on anybody

Sejal : sure and I’ll introduce him to you all very quickly

Riddima : so proceed recreation guys

It’s now abhiram and siya

Siya: so abhi reality or dare

Abhi: dare

Siya : suggest somebody

Abhi: what ??

Siya : sure you heard it proper

Abhi: okay

(He proposes siya and siya will get shocked )

It’s now between ishangre

Ishani : reality or dare

Undo: dare

Ishani : go and get my make-up package

Angre agrees and will get the field and asks her why she need it

Ishani : so now I’ll do your and you need to do cat stroll that’s your dare

With a variety of hesitation he agrees everybody chuckle and recreation continues until 12:00 am and everybody fall asleep

The following day when riddima is strolling she sees somebody and stares at him and says

Riddima : you !! After a very long time did you miss me or obtained betrayed ??????

Precap : unknown : do you keep in mind me riddima sweety

Yours query : 1.who’s that individual ???