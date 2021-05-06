Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 10

At afternoon :
All sit to eat the food and when riddima eats the food she starts coughing and she leaves from there to her room and when vansh enters the room to check on her , she is fallen on the ground , he makes her sleep on the bed and calls the doctor and as jayashree di said , yes it was
Doctor : Mr Vansh the food got poisoned
Vansh : what???? But how could it possible and I will not leave who did this
Dadi : calm down vansh
Ishani : doctor , how is she now
Doctor : she is out of danger , don’t worry
Everyone are somewhat happy as she is ok
Vansh was talking with angre about the incident
Vansh : angre as each and every time , the food will be ok and never ever this type of problem occured but it occurred to riddima today and ya only to riddima , it seems suspicious right !!??
Angre : you are right vansh , don’t worry I will find out it is who ??
Vansh: ok
Vansh goes to room , where he finds a scared riddima
Vansh (worried) : riddima what happened ??
Riddima : (scared) vansh , vansh that person will kill me , that person will kill me , save me vansh , pl save me
Uma : I think riddima is in a trauma , make her sleep vansh
Vansh : ok mom
He makes her sleep assuring he is with her
Vansh (thinking) : what could be the reason , for her sudden trauma , and ya she said a person wants to kill her , is he the same person who poisoned the food ????
The Next Morning
Riddima wakes up and takes a shower and comes out
Vansh : riddima what happened , why are you soo scared yesterday
Riddima : vansh (she narrates)
FB SHOWS
riddima is sleeping and a person came and took a pillow and tried to kill riddima , but riddima somehow escapes and the person too leaves from there
*FB ends*
Vansh : how dare the person to enter my mansion and try to kill my wife
Riddima : vansh , don’t worry
Vansh : do you have any idea , how the person looks
Riddima : not much , the person is wearing a hoodie and a tattoo is there on hand
Vansh : which tattoo ??
Riddima : it’s R
Vansh : thank you and don’t worry , nothing will happen to you , it’s my promise
Riddima : I believe you more than my self
Vansh : thank you and take care
Riddima : vansh , just a second
Vansh : do you wanna say something
Riddima : yes do you think the breaks failing is coincidence
Vansh : what do you think ??
Riddima : vansh , I think the person wants to kill both of us as you see the same which I ate you have to eat too but before you can eat , you left from there so I think …………
Vansh : you don’t worry , I will find out
Vansh goes to angre
Vansh : angre did you find something
Angre : vansh , I found that the person is trying to kill you both , but I didn’t find so much
Vansh : hmm , I got some information from riddima that the person is in hoodie and has tattoo on the hand which represent ‘R’
Angre : great , I will find out very soon
Precap : a shocking truth
Guys definitely I will reveal who the person is in the next episode and yah do you have any idea of that person
Do comment your views down