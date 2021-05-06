Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 11

Riddima : yah , tell me did you find something
Her men : yes mam
Riddima : then send it to me
Her men : ok mam
At evening
Riddima got the details and was shocked , she called angre , aarav and vansh to a secret room to speak about it
Aarav : riddu , what happened , why you called us
Angre : yes , any problem
Riddima : what problem bhai , the danger is looming us
Vansh : is everything ok , what you are speaking of
Riddima : vansh I called my men and they found information about the person who wants to kill us
Angre : great , you are too fast , then say who it is as we are eager to know who it is
Riddima : I will say , but be stable to not to collapse as I am damn sure , you all can’t believe it
Aarav : is it anyone from the family
Riddima : nahh !! , But more than it
Angre : who is it say fast riddu
Riddima : the person is ,
Vansh : is , say fast sweetheart
Riddima : RAGINI!!!!!!!…………..
ALL : what ???????
Aarav is about to collapsed but riddima and others lifted and supported him , later , he drank some water and
Aarav : I can’t believe , that my sister ……….
Riddima : yes bhai , I can’t believe ki ragini could do this
Angre : But she is not…….
Riddima : she faked her death angre bhai , as vansh refused her proposal so she faked her death to make everyone believe it is bcoz of vansh and ya her brother tried to harm us but we are saved as he changed , she can’t bear as she is not in my place so she is now trying to kill us
Vansh : I doesn’t thought that she could go to any extent like this
And then they all have gone to riansh room , at the same time , they thought of a plan to expose her
And at night
Riddima : vansh
Vansh : yes riddima
Riddima : I wanna ask you something
Vansh : ask
Riddima : you should be honest in it
Vansh : sure
Riddima : do you love me!!!!!!!!!!?????????…….
Vansh is left startled as he is unable to say any answer
Riddima : come on vansh , answer , vansh , we are married and we can’t do anything but to compromise , then we can give a chance to our marriage right ??
Vansh(thinking ) : come on riddima , why can’t I give a chance to our marriage as I realised my love for you when you got shot by gun , I realised how you love me so much
Riddima : vansh , I am asking you , speak , if you don’t wanna give them say straightly
Vansh : it will take sometime and yah meet me tomorrow at northern spice restaurant , to know my decision
Riddima nods and they doze off
At next morning
Riddima gets a msg from vansh , to meet him at 8:00 pm
Riddima msg’s ok
At 8:00pm in restaurant
Vansh is waiting for her to come as he wanna express his feelings with a surprise and as she came the receptionist told her to go into a room she went and it was decorated with fairy lights , candles with fragrance , with riansh pictures , and a carpet which is filled with rose petals and she saw far away from a table with two chairs , it mesmerised her completely
And the spotlight fallen on vansh he came wearing a black and white suit
Riddima’s outfit
And then he proposed her saying
Vansh : sweetheart , I loved you a lot and I can’t express it bcoz I am sure about my feelings or your but today I understood and yah I want to give a chance to our marriage ? Will you be my love forever
Riddima (overjoyed) : yes , I will love you till my last breath
They hug each other and have dinner and go home and doze off with riddima in vansh arms
Guys I am going to write a new ff with the inspiration of beyhadh and ishq mein marjawan and yah with your suggestions also vote for my options also
1.Riansh – ishqbaaz forever
2 . Riansh – a tragic love saga
Precap : a shocking call comes to riansh
Whose call it could be , stay tuned to find out