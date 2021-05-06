Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 11

Riddima : yah , tell me did you find something

Her men : yes mam

Riddima : then send it to me

Her men : ok mam

At evening

Riddima got the details and was shocked , she called angre , aarav and vansh to a secret room to speak about it

Aarav : riddu , what happened , why you called us

Angre : yes , any problem

Riddima : what problem bhai , the danger is looming us

Vansh : is everything ok , what you are speaking of

Riddima : vansh I called my men and they found information about the person who wants to kill us

Angre : great , you are too fast , then say who it is as we are eager to know who it is

Riddima : I will say , but be stable to not to collapse as I am damn sure , you all can’t believe it

Aarav : is it anyone from the family

Riddima : nahh !! , But more than it

Angre : who is it say fast riddu

Riddima : the person is ,

Vansh : is , say fast sweetheart

Riddima : RAGINI!!!!!!!…………..

ALL : what ???????

Aarav is about to collapsed but riddima and others lifted and supported him , later , he drank some water and

Aarav : I can’t believe , that my sister ……….

Riddima : yes bhai , I can’t believe ki ragini could do this

Angre : But she is not…….

Riddima : she faked her death angre bhai , as vansh refused her proposal so she faked her death to make everyone believe it is bcoz of vansh and ya her brother tried to harm us but we are saved as he changed , she can’t bear as she is not in my place so she is now trying to kill us

Vansh : I doesn’t thought that she could go to any extent like this

And then they all have gone to riansh room , at the same time , they thought of a plan to expose her

And at night

Riddima : vansh

Vansh : yes riddima

Riddima : I wanna ask you something

Vansh : ask

Riddima : you should be honest in it

Vansh : sure

Riddima : do you love me!!!!!!!!!!?????????…….

Vansh is left startled as he is unable to say any answer

Riddima : come on vansh , answer , vansh , we are married and we can’t do anything but to compromise , then we can give a chance to our marriage right ??

Vansh(thinking ) : come on riddima , why can’t I give a chance to our marriage as I realised my love for you when you got shot by gun , I realised how you love me so much

Riddima : vansh , I am asking you , speak , if you don’t wanna give them say straightly

Vansh : it will take sometime and yah meet me tomorrow at northern spice restaurant , to know my decision

Riddima nods and they doze off

At next morning

Riddima gets a msg from vansh , to meet him at 8:00 pm

Riddima msg’s ok

At 8:00pm in restaurant

Vansh is waiting for her to come as he wanna express his feelings with a surprise and as she came the receptionist told her to go into a room she went and it was decorated with fairy lights , candles with fragrance , with riansh pictures , and a carpet which is filled with rose petals and she saw far away from a table with two chairs , it mesmerised her completely

And the spotlight fallen on vansh he came wearing a black and white suit

Riddima’s outfit

And then he proposed her saying

Vansh : sweetheart , I loved you a lot and I can’t express it bcoz I am sure about my feelings or your but today I understood and yah I want to give a chance to our marriage ? Will you be my love forever

Riddima (overjoyed) : yes , I will love you till my last breath

They hug each other and have dinner and go home and doze off with riddima in vansh arms

Guys I am going to write a new ff with the inspiration of beyhadh and ishq mein marjawan and yah with your suggestions also vote for my options also

1.Riansh – ishqbaaz forever

2 . Riansh – a tragic love saga

Precap : a shocking call comes to riansh

Whose call it could be , stay tuned to find out