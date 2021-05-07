Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 12

The Next Morning :
They are thinking of how yo get rid of ragini
Riddima : vansh , what do you think , we can teacher ragini ??
Vansh : dont worry , I will find out where is she , for now you relax
Riddima : how can I relax , when it comes to your life ??
Vansh : Dont worry sweet heart , nothing will happen to me
Aarav , angre come to them to talk
Aarav : guys , Dont worry , i told my forces to find where she is
Riddima then gets a call
Riddima : hlo , did you find any thing ??
Men : yes mam , she was living in a house which is nearby VR mansion
Riddima : thank you
Angre : did you find anything about her
Riddima : yes she was living near our mansoon
Vansh : so she was keeping an eye on us
Riddima : yea vansh
Aarav : what we could do now
Riddima : my men went to her house , they will definitely capture her
At the same time she gets a call from her
Riddima ons the speaker
Ragini : hai this is ragini , and ya i hope my bro told you about me
Angre : yes , but what we learned is completely different from biography , as your true colors are totally different
Ragini : oh so you all known about my motive , ok now come to the cliff , otherwise I will shoot myself
Riddima : no , we are coming
At the cliff area
Ragini : oh , hai guys , how are you all and ya , coming to the point , I am here to take the life of your riddima vansh
Riddima is scared and holds vansh’s hand tightly
Ragini : oh come on riddima , just you jump off the cliff , then I will keep all your family alive .
Vansh : look dont try to scare her
Ragini : oh my pure vansh , you doesn’t know about me very well , I am dangerous
Riddima : look , Please stop doing idiotic things and dont be stupid , you have a bright future , dont waste your time by doing this
Ragini : oh really , you have stolen my vansh from me , how could I leave you
Vansh : look she is my soul , life line dont you dare to do anything with her
Ragini : I will not do any thing but kill her
Ragini goes near her but before she can kill her she gets shot by aarav
Aarav : I am sorry ragini , I know I done a mistake but when you are like this , I will always stand by truth and good
And then some people come and take her to the Mental hospital
And from then riansh live peacefully ever after
THE END
Guys thanks for the support you all gave it to me and guys if I ended this ff I am starting a new ff , love you all
Loads of love
Aishu