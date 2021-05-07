Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 12

The Next Morning :

They are thinking of how yo get rid of ragini

Riddima : vansh , what do you think , we can teacher ragini ??

Vansh : dont worry , I will find out where is she , for now you relax

Riddima : how can I relax , when it comes to your life ??

Vansh : Dont worry sweet heart , nothing will happen to me

Aarav , angre come to them to talk

Aarav : guys , Dont worry , i told my forces to find where she is

Riddima then gets a call

Riddima : hlo , did you find any thing ??

Men : yes mam , she was living in a house which is nearby VR mansion

Riddima : thank you

Angre : did you find anything about her

Riddima : yes she was living near our mansoon

Vansh : so she was keeping an eye on us

Riddima : yea vansh

Aarav : what we could do now

Riddima : my men went to her house , they will definitely capture her

At the same time she gets a call from her

Riddima ons the speaker

Ragini : hai this is ragini , and ya i hope my bro told you about me

Angre : yes , but what we learned is completely different from biography , as your true colors are totally different

Ragini : oh so you all known about my motive , ok now come to the cliff , otherwise I will shoot myself

Riddima : no , we are coming

At the cliff area

Ragini : oh , hai guys , how are you all and ya , coming to the point , I am here to take the life of your riddima vansh

Riddima is scared and holds vansh’s hand tightly

Ragini : oh come on riddima , just you jump off the cliff , then I will keep all your family alive .

Vansh : look dont try to scare her

Ragini : oh my pure vansh , you doesn’t know about me very well , I am dangerous

Riddima : look , Please stop doing idiotic things and dont be stupid , you have a bright future , dont waste your time by doing this

Ragini : oh really , you have stolen my vansh from me , how could I leave you

Vansh : look she is my soul , life line dont you dare to do anything with her

Ragini : I will not do any thing but kill her

Ragini goes near her but before she can kill her she gets shot by aarav

Aarav : I am sorry ragini , I know I done a mistake but when you are like this , I will always stand by truth and good

And then some people come and take her to the Mental hospital

And from then riansh live peacefully ever after

THE END

Guys thanks for the support you all gave it to me and guys if I ended this ff I am starting a new ff , love you all

Loads of love

Aishu