Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 8

At Night 11:30 pm
When vansh comes back home he sees the worried faces of everyone in the family
Vansh : what happened why you all are soo much worried
Ishani: bhai actually
Siya : bhai , riddu didn’t came back home till now , soo we are worried
Vansh : I think she is busy in doing an important surgery don’t worry
Rishi : vansh , we called the hospital , they said they didn’t find her from morning
Angre : yes vansh we don’t know what to do
Vansh : don’t worry I will find her
He goes to his and hers room And takes a shower , while taking shower he was thinking where Riddima could be
Vansh : riddima where are you , what happened to you
When he comes after taking a shower z he gets a call from an unknown number , he answers it
Vansh : hello , VR speaking
Unknown : sir , today when I am talking on phone outside the hospital , I saw DR. Riddima taken by someone unconscious
Vansh : what ?? do you see his face
Unknown : no sir , he is wearing a hoodie
Vansh : thank you for the information
He declined the call and said it to everyone
Dadi : vansh , pl find riddima
Vansh : don’t worry dadi , nothing will happen to her when I am there
The Next day morning
He goes to hospital to get the CCTV footage so he can get any clue
Vansh : excuse me sir my wife is missing from yesterday morning and a man said that she is kidnapped at the hospital , can you show me the footage pl
Owner of the hospital : sure Mr VR
He shows him the CCTV footage and vansh notices the car number , thanks the owner , and leaves
Vansh : angre I will give a car number , say me where it is located ok
Angre: ok vansh
At an unknown place :
Aarav : hey riddima
Riddima : pl leave me aarav
Aarav : come on riddima , how can I leave you
Riddima : see , you are doing a big mistake by kidnapping me , you will pay for it as my vansh will come
Aarav : don’t have too much over confidence , and if he comes also , I will kill him too
Riddima : oh really , you will kill the great VR , are you gonna mad do you think you can
Aarav: Yes I can
Riddima : then try but you can’t as My husband is The great Vansh Raisinghania
Aarav : look don’t praise him before me , you don’t know him he killed my sister
Riddima : come on aarav , he didn’t killed your sister , he just refused her proposal , who knows if he refuses , she will suicide
Aarav : but bcoz of him she died right
Riddima : then he refused so many girls proposals right ?? Then they done anything , they moved on right , but your sister thought , there is no life after love failure so she suicide , then what can vansh do
Aarav leaves from there thinking about riddima’s words
Precap : I am sorry
Hope you liked it and ya here are the questions :
1. Who said sorry
2. Who it could be
Answer your views in comment section
Loads of love
Your writer
Aishu
