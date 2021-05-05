Riansh FF (IMMJ2) The Mafia’s Cute Sweet heart Episode 9

Later , vansh comes to the place , where riddima is present and then he goes to a room listening someone speaking
Guys you all are right its aarav who is apologising
Aarav : riddima , I am sorry , I can’t kill you or vansh as I learned my mistake
Vansh: aarav !!!!!! ??????
They both turn back to see vansh
Vansh : aarav , my best friend you here
And then aarav explains why he kidnapped riddima and then he apologises to them
Later , Riansh return back home
Vansh : and now you came back I am happy
Riddima : even me
Vansh then goes out for a call when riddima starts tying the saree
Vansh comes
Vansh :(seeing her and turning back ) oh I am sorry
Riddima : it’s ok vansh
Vansh : may I tie it
Riddima : hmmm ok
Vansh (closing his eyes) : how much you know about me ??
Riddima : how much you wanna know ??
Vansh : hmm , my fav dish
Riddima: meethi baat
Vansh : my fav colour
Riddima : turquoise blue
Vansh asks a few more questions , and after completing tying her saree
Vansh (turning back and controlling himself) : vansh , control control
But then two more eyes are observing them
Vansh : so now comedown we can go for a long drive
When he said *long drive* the unknown smirks
Unknown and now your both count down starts
In the car
Vansh : riddima connect the songs pl
Riddima : ok , hmm , yaar vansh there are no best songs , let me connect my phone
Riddima plays her favourite (guys even everyone’s favourite who love immj2 serial )
Which is ISHQ MEIN MARJAWAN TITLE SONG , they listen to it
Riddima : vansh I am thirsty
Vansh : ok then we can go to a nearby beach
Riddima (hits him ) : vansh then my thirst grows right ??
Vansh : riddima I am talking about the weather and there will be an icecream counter
Riddima : oh
They reach to the beach
Riddima & vansh at a time to ice cream vendor man : chocolate flavour please
Then they look at each other strangely
Vendor man : I think you both are wife and husband ??
V & R : (happy) : yes (realizing what they said ) no actually we are best friends but our families got us married
Vendor man : hmm pyaar will definitely start when there is friendship like yours how caring , god bless you both
Then they have there ice cream
And when they leave to go back , vansh tries to apply breaks but he can’t do anything as they are not working
Riddima : what happened vansh , is everything fine ??
Vansh : no riddima as , breaks failed
Riddima : what ???
Vansh : you just jump from the car , and don’t worry about me , I will come
Riddima : promise me
He promises her and she with teary eyes jumps off
He too later jumps and then they reach home in a cab
Everyone get worried and ask them what happened , they explain to them how the breaks failed
Unknown person smirks
Unknown : its just a trailer and the real movie will start from now
Precap : riddima coughs
Guys today’s questions :
1. Who could be the unknown
2. What can be their gender
3. Why riddima coughed
Stay tuned to know why ??
Until then
Have a good day
Take care
Ba bye