RIANSH FF: MEANT TO BE YOURS CHAPTER 11: BEACH TIME

Vansh was torturing Vyom and Vyom was just screaming in pain. Vyom’s painful screams were giving Vansh immense pleasure. He was just thinking of giving him pain for hurting and molesting his Ridhimma.

Vansh: you again dared to hurt my loved ones Vyom . Last I spared you because of my promise to Ragini , but now I will not spare you. This is just the trailer there is a lot more left for you to see my dear brother (sarcastically).

( looking at his men) he should be beaten 5 times a day with that rod , understand??

His men nodded and he left with Angre for VR mansion. After sometime here entered VR mansion with Angre . Ridhimma Ishani Sejal Aryan were talking there in living area. When Ridhimma saw Vansh coming she smiled then suddenly she saw his hand bleeding. She ran to him and held his hand

Ridhimma: what happened to your hand Vansh ?? (concerned) how did you get such a deep cut??

Vansh: nothing Ridhimma , its just a minor cut , I will apply banded to it.

Ridhimma: (looking at him angrily) you call it a minor cut seriously Vansh come with me I will do the dressing

Saying this she took him to the room while others were smiling seeing Ridhimma care for Vansh.

At Vansh room

Ridhimma : sit on bed I am coming with first aid box .

Vansh: Ridhimma its nothing

Ridhimma: did I ask your opinion just sit (sternly)

Vansh hearing this he sat on bed like a obidient child . After sometime Ridhimma came with first aid box and started nursing his wound.

Ridhimma: you don’t take care of yourself right . How did it happen??

Vansh: in office a glass broke and while picking it up this happened ??

Ridhimma: seriously couldn’t you just call a peon . (scolding him)

Vansh smiled seeing Ridhimma scolding him cutely and kept looking at her. Ridhimma saw this and jerked him to bring him to the reality.

Ridhimma: I am scolding you and you are just smiling . Do you even know how important you are for me?? (eyes teared up)

Vansh ( seeing her teared up eyes cupped her face) : why are you crying ?? I am not going to leave you okay. I will always be with you .

Ridhimma: I am sorry Vansh , I didn’t wanted to lose you . I didn’t know my past will come in front of me like this.

Vansh: past is past Ridhimma ?? Even I have a past but we should leave in present.

Ridhimma : your past ??

Vansh: I will tell you soon Ridhimma. Just trust me .okay?/

Ridhimma: I trust you Vansh . ( in a cheerful voice) Vansh I want to go out (making a puppy face)

Vansh : okay lets go to beach what’s say

Ridhimma: thankyou Vansh ( hugging him) lets inform every one

They went down and informed everyone. Every one was excited .

Aryan: yes now I will enjoy a lot and pls keep this ishani out of my sight .

Ishani: oh you can enjoy without me okay the now onwards you will not see my face.(angrily)

Aryan: ishani I was just joking yaar how can I enjoy without you ?? Please don’t be angry. ( making a puppy face)

Ishani : no no you enjoy ( saying this she goes and Aryan goes behind her)

All were laughing seeing this .

Sejal: don’t know when will this Aryan confess . He always says things which he shouldn’t and is telling the thing he should say. What a idiot (laughing)

Ridhimma: what he should confess ??

Kabir: you don’t know till now that Aryan loves ishani . Ishani loves him too both idiots keep fighting instead of confessing …

Sia: okay now lets prepare for tomorrow . I am so excited.

All go to there rooms. Vansh and Angre are in study area .

Angre: boss you should tell Ridhimma about Ragini and you.

Vansh: I know Angre once I finish this Vyom then I will tell her everything about my past. What is update about Vyom ??

Angre: everything is going according to your order boss . They sent the video( giving Vansh phone)

Vansh smirks seeing Vyom in a bad state . He had bruises all over his body.

At Anupriya’s room

Anupriya: why is Vyom not picking up my phone .is he fine?? I just hope Vansh hasn’t caught him.

She tried to call again but the call was not answered.

Next day

All were ready to go to the beach . They all were very excited. Vansh was happy that Ridhimma is smiling and laughing like before.

After sometime they all reached beach and played together . Vansh and Ridhimma go away from them . And went to spend some time with each other

They were running behind each other and throwing sand at each other. They were

Enjoying very much .

Ridhimma: Vansh I dare you to catch me . Which I am sure you will lose.

Vansh : don’t be over confident Ridhimma you VRS never lost a challenge . Now you see and started running behind her.

Ridhimma was running when he she heard Vansh scream . She turned to find him on ground holding his leg.

She rushed to him.

Ridhimma: Vansh are you okay ??( concerned) what happened??

Vansh: Ridhimma (smirked)

Ridhimma saw this and understood , before she could run away Vansh pulled her by her waist and she fell over him.

Vansh: I caught you Ridhimma( smirked)

Ridhimma: you did cheating okay. This is not fair . ( hitting him lightly)

Vansh : everything is fair in love and game Ridhimma .

He then went close to her . Ridhimma heart skipped a beat due to their proximity.

Vansh:(near her ear) Ridhimma I was thinking when we will complete our incomplete date. You know I don’t leave anything incomplete.

Ridhimma couldn’t say anything and was blushing hard. She got up and Vansh also got up .

Vansh: you are looking like red tomato Ridhimma . But I won you see VRS doesn’t lose.

Ridhimma: you won by cheating. Wait I will show you.

They again started running .

Precap: Vansh takes Ridhimma to Vyom and ask her to punish him herself. Vansh opens up on his past.

Precap: Vansh takes Ridhimma to Vyom and ask her to punish him herself. Vansh opens up on his past.

So here part 11 ends . Hope you liked it. Since last few parts were emotional ones so thought to give a happy one.