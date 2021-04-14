RIANSH FF: MEANT TO BE YOURS: Part 1: CLOSE ENCOUNTER – TMT Updates

Hello guys , I’m again Half 1 of my FF . hope you want.

right here it begins…….

A automotive is coming at full pace and a woman is strolling on the street and all of the sudden she sees the automotive coming in the direction of her and screams , the motive force of the applies brake and sees if she okay or not. For a second the eyes of lady and the motive force meet however he was not capable of see her face after which the he once more strikes forward after seeing she is okay as he was in hurry

At VR enterprise

Guard: sir has come and hurries to occupy his place

all different workers additionally occupy their place.

Then a person enters ,(he is similar man who was driving the automotive)

Guard: good morning Vansh sir

man: good morning, ship Angre to my cabin

asap

guard: sure sir and ran to tell Angre

Vansh was in cabin and Angre got here

Angre: good morning boss …. right here is the file.

all of the sudden he seen that Vansh was misplaced so he known as once more and Vansh got here out of his ideas and took the file and requested him to convey Malholtra’s file additionally .When Angre got here again he once more noticed Vansh misplaced and determined to ask him

Angre: boss what happend you’re misplaced because you got here to workplace??

Vansh :nothing Angre …(Pondering) why I’m enthusiastic about that lady for the reason that incident depart it lets consider work and begins working.

All this whereas Angre was observing Vansh and understood‎ that he’s mendacity and there’s something. However determined to ask later and bought again to work

There on the opposite aspect the lady was coming in the direction of the temple when all of the sudden she noticed an aged lady is about to faint and rushed to carry her and made her sat inside temple and mentioned

lady: mam are u okay??

outdated lady :sure beta am okay thankyou for serving to me

simply then a woman got here working and was involved in regards to the aged girl

girl2: dadi are you okay ?? I’m sorry I left you for such a very long time … wait I’ll name Vansh bhai

dadi: its okay Ishani I’m fantastic and don’t name Vansh you recognize he doesn’t like coming to temple . I’m fantastic due to this lady .What’s your identify beta ???

lady : dadi my identify is Ridhimma .

Precap: Ridhimma applies for job at VR enterprises and is chosen as Vansh PA.

