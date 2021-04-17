RIANSH FF: MEANT TO BE YOURS: Part 3: UNKNOWN FEELINGS – TMT Updates

Hi there guys right here is the half 3 of my FF hope you prefer it.

right here it begins….

Vansh was driving again residence when he noticed few goons misbehaving with a woman . He then noticed the face of the lady. She was Ridhimma and his anger reached its peak . He got here out of the automotive went in direction of them and pulled Ridhimma behind him and began thrashing the goons .

Vansh: how dare you contact her (saying this he was beating them black and blue )

All of the sudden a hand stopped him. When he checked out its proprietor it was Ridhimma . He stopped checked out her for someday and a way of aid got here to him that Ridhimma is secure. He calmed down and requested

Vansh: what are you doing right here at the moment ?? You left 1 hr earlier than proper.

Ridhimma: sorry sir , truly I used to be ready for my cab right here after they got here and began misbehaving(sounding scared). Thankyou sir for saving me.

Vansh: don’t fear now you include me to VR mansion and go to your hostel tomorrow.

Ridhimma: no sir its okay I’ll go on my own..

Vansh: no you include me

After a number of insistence she agreed and sat within the automotive. There was a awkward silence between silence between them . After someday they reached VR mansion and entered collectively

Vansh: (seeing dadi in corridor) Dadi how are you now?? (hugged her then Ridhimma) Dadi she is my PA ,her residence was distant and it was getting late so introduced her right here.

Dadi: you probably did good vansh . Now come lets have dinner

Ridhimma involves dadi and seeks her blessing . Dadi sees her face after which

Dadi: you’re the similar lady who helped me within the temple proper??

Ridhimma: (remembering) sure dadi .

Vansh who listened to this was shocked that dadi has met Ridhimma earliar

And was pleased that she helped his dadi.

Vansh: come Ridhimma let me present you the visitor room

Vansh and Ridhimma went in direction of visitor room .as soon as they entered room

Vansh: thanks Ridhimma for serving to my dadi . Make your self snug in room I’ll ship sia to provide you spare garments.

Ridhimma: its okay sir , thankyou for saving me from goons .

Vansh: you don’t fear about that and take relaxation I’ll ship with garments

After which he left

Ridhimma:(to herself) : sir is so good and immediately he protected me and have crushed them so laborious….( remembering the incident)

Then immediately she got here out of thought due a knock on door she noticed again backward and noticed a woman with some garments

Woman: Ridhimma listed here are you garments bhai informed me give it you

R:thankyou Sia

Sia: welcome , you might be bhai new PA proper??

Ridhimma: yeah ,I used to be appointed yesterday

Sia: dadi additionally informed that you just helped her in temple so thankyou

Ridhimma: oh simply go away it … mates?? ( forwarding her hand)

Sia: mates (shaking arms and smiling)

After that they began speaking and have been engrossed in it

All this was noticed by Vansh and he was smiling . Seeing the women speaking he determined to convey their meals to room and went . He got here after a while and noticed them nonetheless engrossed on speaking after which he noticed Ridhimma laughing and saved gazing her then Sia referred to as him .

Sia: bhai you right here??

Vansh: ya got here to provide you two dinner and as you have been very busy and have been doing a vital work right here(sarcastically)

Sia got here to him and hit him playfully and the hugged him and Vansh smiled ,Ridhimma noticed this and smiled

Vansh : right here take your dinner otherwise you already stuffed your abdomen with phrases .

Sia: bhai cease it na and thanks

She took the plate and each women stared having their dinner and chatting once more . Vansh gave a smile and left .

In Vansh room

Vansh was laying on mattress and was pondering of occasions that occurred and a smile crept when he thought of Ridhimma .

Vansh: (to himself) Ridhimma is a candy lady . ( then he remembered his anger on seeing Ridhimma in peril) however why I reacted that method after I noticed her in peril ?? What was that feeling ??

Eager about her he dozed off similar was the state of affairs of Ridhmma in her room

Ridhimma:(to herself) Vansh sir is such a pleasant individual and the best way he protected me immediately I felt protected. (then immediately one thing strikes her) however I had not received the sort of feeling until immediately however what occurred tome after I was with Vansh sir.??

Considering this she additionally dozed off.

On different facet Sia went to Angre’s room and knocked and Angre opened the door. Seeing Sia

Angre: Sia ,you right here at the moment??

Sia: sure truly I needed to speak to you about one thing (saying this she went inside and sat on the sofa nd began telling him every thing that occurred)

Angre: are you pondering what I’m pondering ??. At the moment at workplace he was gazing her such as you informed that he was gazing her when he introduced your dinner. I feel he likes her.

Sia : I additionally suppose the identical. Lets affirm it. I’ll take a look at Ridhimma and take a look at bhai . I’ve a plan

dialog muted

Subsequent morning

Vansh informed Ridhmma to prepare as they’ve to depart for workplace. They got here to ate breakfast . There Vansh launched Ishani to Ridhimma

Ishani: hello Ridhimma good to fulfill you.

Ridhimma : hello good to fulfill you too .

They chit chatted at desk whereas consuming breakfast whereas Vansh simply checked out them. Each bonded nicely. After finishing breakfast they left the desk and have been going in direction of entrance then immediately they slipped and landed over one another. They shared a intense eye lock whereas two individual them have been laughing and smiling

Precap: ridhimma foot received sprained .

Sia ishani and angre planning a celebration .

so right here one other replace ends .hope you all favored it . now right here is query for you all

who have been the 2person who have been laughing seeing Ridhimma and Vansh fallen over one another?? what may be their precise plan??

pls ignore my errors let me know your pov via feedback