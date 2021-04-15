Riansh FF – You are precious to me (Chapter 4) surprise and suspense – TMT Updates

Hello guys I’m again with a brand new chapter however once more will finish with a thriller. You’ll be able to name it my model or my behavior I don’t thoughts. However I like responses and that makes me write rather a lot. It’s why I’ve been attempting exhausting to make this good.

Riansh: thanks dadi

Vansh : now I don’t wish to spill extra beans trigger if I do I shall be inviting hell for myself and I don’t wish to die younger so let’s end breakfast and have some dessert.

Ridhima: higher!

They ate breakfast and was ready for dessert to be served.

Riddhima : mrs. Dsouza why didn’t you deliver my handmade fruit salad

Mrs. Dsouza: sorry Riddhima, wait I’ll deliver now.

Riddhima : no want. I actually will deliver it!

Vansh : however

Riddhima : no means no (he turned quiet)

So Riddhima purchased the fruit salad and began serving everybody.

Aryan, Siya and ishani: wow riddhu wonderful

Dadi, Chanchal and Rudra: excellent my beta! [it’s great my child]

She served herself and was about to eat when

Vansh: nnnnnnnnnnoooooooo!!!!!!

Riddhima : are you mad or what? I’ve ears okay no have to shout!

Vansh : if I didn’t shout then you definately would have eaten pineapple. You’ve gotten put pineapple within the salad and you are attempting to eat that regardless of realizing that you’re allergic to it. And you realize what occurs proper. I can lose something however not you.

Everybody : AWW

Riddhima: aww relax sweetheart! I didn’t eat it additionally now shut your mouth and eat your dessert by me. I’m going to fulfill shaggy and him until then.

When she was going, Vansh mentioned : cease sweetheart!

Riddhima : now what Vanshu

Vansh: wait I mentioned you possibly can’t eat fruit salad however no dessert.

Riddhima : cease beating across the bush and say straight.

Vansh : mrs. Dsouza now

Mrs. Dsouza introduced a good looking and delicious-looking chocolate cake after which:

Vansh :you actually thought I might let Riddhi go with none dessert. Not truthful isn’t it? Come and sit down

Riddhima : wow thanks vanshu and is it my favorite chocolate cake?

Vansh : cease speaking! Come and eat sweetheart

Riddhima : what if I don’t?

Vansh : you wish to problem me sweetheart?

Riddhima : nicely I like challenges! Specifically open challenges!

Vansh : then pay for accepting VR’s problem now!

Saying so he lifted riddhima in his arms whereas she was protesting;

Riddhima: go away me

Vansh : okay sweetheart!

He acted as if throwing however he couldn’t do this to his sweetheart as he hate tears in her eyes. She shouted however then felt as if somebody held her tightly. It was Vansh itself.

Vansh:I can’t ever harm you Riddhi

She smiled and mentioned : I do know sweetheart!

He made her sit on the chair and served her the cake,

Riddhima : when you introduced the cake, made me sit to have the cake then it’s best to solely feed me proper?

Vansh : absolutely sweetheart!

He fed her the cake as if she was a fragile flower.She recongnised the style of the cake;

Riddhima: wait, you made it na. since when was I longing for this. Thanks vanshu!

Vansh: anytime sweetheart! Now give me the overview.

Riddhima : yummy as at all times. It is best to prepare dinner and bake at all times vanshu. However when you do make one thing it’s as soon as in a lifetime and it’s tastes like heaven.

Ishani, Aryan and Siya: actually might we additionally attempt?

Riddhima: no vanshu has made this for me so NO SHARING

Vansh : I’ll make a greater factor for you particular recipe just for you Riddhi. Now sweetheart give them some.

Riddhima: okay

Saying so she shared the cake with the remainder of the relations after which;

Riddhima: chalo na vanshu shaggy aur wo intazar kar rahi hogi! [let’s go vanshu shaggy and he must be waiting for us]

Vansh : okay let’s go

Angrey : okay I’ll name them to the corridor.

Everybody: can we additionally include you?

Riansh : sure, come on!

Everybody went to the corridor with angrey;

Riddhima [shouted]: SHAGGY!

A pet got here working and jumped on Riddhima.[it’s a dog ] She carried it;

Riddhima : aww boy you missed me

Vansh : come on (he took it in his arms) did you miss me too?

It was shouting as if agreeing with each of them.

Aryan : who is that this?

Riddhima: jis cheez tum nahi samaj paugi wo nahi puchna chahiye aryan [the things that you don’t understand you must never ask aryan]

Chanchal: completely riddhima

Vansh:okay so everybody that is shaggy.shaggy that is dadi,chachi,chachu,aryan,ishani,angrey,siya and us.[he pointed towards everyone while saying their names]

Riddhima : okay so you bought introduction. Now mrs. Dsouza take him to his place I had reserved in VR mansion.

Mrs. Dsouza: okay riddhima

She took shaggy and left, then;

Angrey : bhai shall I name him?

Riddhima and Vansh :okay we don’t have that a lot time so fast

Angrey : okay bhai!

He got here with one other man;

Vansh : welcome to VR mansion Mr singh! I do know you’re the greatest painter of India so I would like you to indicate your abilities and abilities now by portray a portrait of me and Riddhima.

Riddhima : not only a portrait however the very best one within the historical past!

Mr. singh :okay maam and sir

After about 2 hours a portrait was made and it was stunning with a engaging body(the quilt pic it’s the portrait)

Everybody : superior

Riansh : fascinating, very fascinating!

All of them laughed and riansh instructed to hold it someplace however the place was the issue and so they began preventing ;

Riddhima:yours

Vansh:no yours

Riddhima: no yours

Vansh: no yours

This went on for about 25 minutes. They weren’t preventing with one another however for one another.

Everybody was watching the present and admiring how deep their bond is..

After a number of preventing everybody determined the place to hold;

Siya and Ishani: vansh bhai’s room

Riansh : no

Aryan: riddhima’s room

Riansh : no

Everybody : then

Riansh:within the centre of the lounge so that everybody might witness our bond.

They hung it there in order that it may very well be seen to everybody in the home and to make sure everybody is aware of how a lot riddhima is treasured to vansh and nobody can separate R FROM V.

Dadi: wow nice concept! However beta[child] might you clarify why all this

Riddhima: I’ll dadi however after I come from workplace we’re already late however i can say one factor

Kisne kaha jine ke liye hawa chahiye

Kbhi kbhi sath na milne se jaane chli jaya krti hai

#aishaD

Translation – who informed that oxygen is critical for all times

Individuals typically die with out help

Riddhima:so I’ll die with out vansh as if he wasn’t there [cut-off by vansh]

Vansh : me too sweetheart however I don’t like to speak about that and we’re late ! lets go now?

Riddhima : sure

Riansh: bye everybody

They took the blessings and bid them bye

Everybody: bye

Riansh : bye. come on angrey!

After they had been going riddhima fell unconscious and fell in vansh’s arms;

Vansh: riddhimaa ………… ..

Riddhima: vansh vanshu ……….

She fainted in his arms and vansh shouted in a damaged voice: Riddhi [a shock ](jatka laga kya)

Phew finished with the replace ! I attempted to write down this in a short time as tomorrow I’m going on a visit and never updating for lots of time and staying away from you guys just isn’t my cup of tea. So assume why she fainted and I answered your questions. Hope it was not boring as I’m writing with a nasty temper so yeah. Take care and bye everybody ! see you in my subsequent chapter … though I say I gained’t replace I replace as I like your responses in the direction of my e-book and keep late within the evening to write down chapters so pls do remark.

Once more particular due to aisha di for her shayari now sufficient of speaking bye and this has +1000 phrases.. hope you want dit!