Riansh FF – You are precious to me (Chapter 5) [emotions and feelings] – TMT Updates

Hello guys I’m again with a brand new chapter. Pls don’t kill me for the twist. I by no means wished to do that however I needed to. Hope you guys perceive what I wished. I’m penning this with a horrible headache so if there are any errors pls do forgive me. Thanks for all the stunning needs and thanks for all the stunning feedback too. I had a terrific journey and a terrific break from writing and now I’m again in enterprise.

Riddhima: vansh vanshu …… mujhe saas nahi arahi [I can’t breathe properly]Vansh: nothing will occur Riddhi. I gained’t let something occur to you.

Angrey: wait riddhima. Bhai I’ll name the physician

Vansh: no angrey I believe we have now to take her to the hospital. There’s no time to name physician and watch for her to return.

Aryan:okay bhai I’ll take out the automotive!

Everybody : rapidly aryan!

Riddhima: vanshu thanks for all the pieces! *cough*

He lifted her in his arms and whereas going,

Vansh : ssshhhh ridddhi don’t shut your eyes. I’m right here okay

With the tip of the sentence, she closed her eyes and ishq mein marjawan(unhappy model) performs

Vansh: RIDDHIMAAA ………

Everybody: hurry up vansh, we could lose her!

They took her to the hospital and rapidly stored her within the ICU. He grabbed the physician’s collar;

Vansh: agar kuch hogaya mere Riddhi ko me tumhe nahi chodenge [if something happens to my Riddhi then I will not spare you!] I’ll destroy this hospital and bear in mind that is VR’s phrases..

Physician: I’ll attempt to save her sir

Vansh: not strive I need outcomes. I need her again

Physician : sure sir

And the physician left to deal with Riddhima and vansh fell down on the ground. He began crying and stated

Vansh: I informed you I’ll defend you however see I failed. I couldn’t try this even. I can’t bear if anybody hurts you so how might I let this occur? Angrey how might I be so careless?

Angrey: bhai nothing will occur to Riddhima. She is a really robust lady who has confronted a variety of hurdles so she can be okay. And bhai you weren’t careless however the state of affairs was unhealthy. We by no means knew this can occur but it surely occurred.

Vansh: however Riddhi is so necessary to me and why?

Angrey : sure bhai I do know however when you change into weak who will care for her, there dadi is sick and Siya and Ishani is shocked. You’re VR and also you by no means present your weak point to anybody not even to your loved ones so you’ll be able to’t fall weak when Aryan can inform about this to the household. So come on you’ll be able to’t hand over as my boss was very robust.

(Aryan got here after parking the automotive)

Aryan : bhai what did the physician say?

Angrey: (understanding Vansh’s situation): don’t know Aryan however she is being handled.

Simply then the physician got here out and she or he stated;

Doc: Mr VR truly we’d like the drugs fast

Aryan : sure give me the outline

Angrey: however aryan be fast and physician give him the prescription

Aryan: okay angrey

The physician gave him the prescription and he left to purchase the medicines

Vansh: physician what has occurred to Riddhima ? pls inform me.

Physician: truly sir we detected some meals poisoning signs so we despatched blood samples to the lab to make certain of her illness. She is in a important state of affairs if she doesn’t stand up in one other half-hour we will’t guarantee her survival. I’m sorry however we did what we will

Vansh: how will you be so certain about it? She is a fighter and she is going to defeat it ! (shouting with tears flowing)

Folks had been him with shocked appears as they had been dying to see VR however they by no means thought he may very well be emotional and so they had been whispering and had been curious to know who that lady is?

Vansh went to see Riddhima however he was damage to see her connected with so many machines. The lady he might do something to deliver a smile on her face now she is unconscious with a pale face and is connected with so many machines.

Vansh: Kyu aksar chhod kr chle jate hai log

Aakhno se ashq bnkr chhlak aate hai log

Jb sath hello nhi rhna tha toh move kyu aye

Kyu meri zindagi me itna khas bnkr aye

[translation- why people often leave?Why they came from eyes in the form of tears?

Why did you come when you had to leave?Why did you came in my life being so special?

Vansh: Riddhima you are my sweetheart, childhood bestfriend, my partner-in-crime,my protector,my strength too. Pls Riddhima get up. You have to for me and for our friendship. Pls Riddhi you can’t leave me. After,my mom you are the most important person in my life and the only person who I trust blindly.

He sits there crying and then he remembers Dadi’s words.

~Flashback starts~,

In grade 9 , Riddhima fell down the staircase after being pushed by Vansh’s competitor Vyom, which made riddhima lose a lot of blood and made her in a critical state. Vansh was very angry as someone tried to hurt his sweetheart. He injured Vyom and fractured his arms so that he couldn’t lift his hands for 2 whole weeks. When Riddhima was in critical state, dadi came ;

Dadi: if you ask something wholeheartedly from god then god will surely give it to you.

Vansh: you know dadi I don’t trust in god and I trust myself.

Dadi: I know that but the person who is in the critical state believes in god so for her you can do this right?

After thinking deeply,

Vansh: anything for her. I can even bend down infront of anyone for her!

Saying so he went and prayed for Riddhima. He then bent down in front of the idol and prayed wholeheartedly for the first time after the death of his mom. As soon as he finished the prayer Riddhima woke up, which did regain his trust again in god.

Dadi: first Riddhima changed you back and now she made him a great person again. We are lucky to have Riddhima

Riansh smiled

~Flashback ends…..~

He ran to the temple of the hospital and lit a lamp [diya] then began praying;

Vansh: Wo meri kamzori bhi hai wo meri taakat bhi hai

Wo mere dil ki bechaini or sukun ki raahat bhi hai ..

Tum use mujh se chhin lo ye ho nhi skta

Me use itni jldi kho nhi skta

[TRANSLATION- she is my strength she is my weakness.She is my restlessness she is my contentment

U can’t snatch her from me and i can’t lose her]He was burning his hand because the lamp was in his palm whereas he was praying;

He was remembering Riddhima’s smile and all the pieces about her.

Precap: NO NO you’ll be able to’t depart me!!!!!!!!!!! 😰😰😰

Performed with the replace! How was it ? pls do remark your views and ideas are at all times accepted by me. Let’s meet within the subsequent chapter until then take into consideration her illness and can or not it’s so severe? Who will depart whom? Do suppose and remark! Sorry when you don’t like suspense! Bye sweethearts and take care!