Riansh FF – You are precious to me (Chapter 6) Saved or Not – TMT Updates

Hello everybody sorry for the delay truly I used to be a bit drained after the journey. So right here we go and these are few emotional chapters then comes some good chapters then a storm. I wished to incorporate it right here however thought it received’t match right here.

A lady virtually 10 years was working across the backyard and was shouting: Anshu Anshu come and catch me. And it’s good na Anshu.

A boy virtually 12 years was working behind the lady: Riddhi you’ll get harm and Anshu is just not my identify. Cease irritating me or else no chocolate from my facet.

Whereas they have been taking part in, unknown to them 4 individuals have been speaking;

Two males : I want their friendship will stay endlessly..

Two girls: it may be like this or can flip into one thing else

Two males: what

One girls: how do we all know if it turns right into a love story proper Uma?

Uma(different lady):sure the way in which they met and the way vansh noticed and saved her maybe future might need one thing in retailer proper tara ?

One man: if then I may be essentially the most happiest individual on earth proper deep?

Deep(different man):no Ajay!

Ajay: what?

Deep : it might be me as I had thought of this the day they each met?

Ajay: oh sure

Taking a look at Ajay’s face,all of them laughed

[you might have understood they are Uma,Tara,Ajay,Deep]

Again to the boy and lady,

(They’re Riddhima and vansh )

Riddhima: You can by no means catch me Vanshu and I’ll win this sport towards you.

Vansh: you possibly can win however cease working.

Everybody: what VR by no means loses

Vansh: sure however with regards to riddhi you all know I can do something.

Everybody : sure Vansh beta(son) we all know that

The household was admiring their bond and the cat and mouse combat.

It doesn’t matter what riddhima was not giving up and vansh was attempting to cease her and in addition catch her..

Nonetheless Riddhima was working however out of the blue she slipped over a rock and harm her leg then because of the imbalance she was going to fall into the river..

She shouted: ahhhhhh

Deep, Uma, Tara, Ajay: Riddhimaaa… ..

Vansh: Riddhi

Everybody was working in direction of her and thanks

To her luck, somebody got here to her rescue and caught her. That individual pulled her, each fell to the bottom and he took her into his arms and hugged her.

boy: are you mad. Riddhi Agar kuch hojata toh mera kya hoga?( if one thing occurred to you then what would occur to me Riddhi

Riddhima: when you find yourself with me nothing can occur to me vanshu

(it was vansh in any case)

Everybody: aww

Tara and Uma: watch out darling.

Riddhima: okay mothers

Vansh: okay a lot belief. Wow now I desire a promise from you for the sake of our friendship. Are you able to promise that you’ll by no means go away me and take heed to me all the time?

Riddhima: come on vanshu the place can I am going leaving you?

Vansh: I do know you however I would like you to vow

Riddhima: vanshu

Vansh: sure or no? when you don’t promise I’ll go away you and by no means speak with you.. and this might be your punishment.

Ajay: vansh don’t be so harsh and she or he made a mistake so forgive her.

Vansh: both promise or sorry riddhi

Riddhima: nahi (No) I promise I received’t go away you and can take heed to you all the time!

Mere jine ki wajah ho tum

Mere dil me dhadkano ki jagah ho tum

Jo tum chle gye toh mujhe kon apnayega

Kon mujhe tumhari tarah sine se lgayega

#aishaD

Translation- U are the rationale of my life,U are in my coronary heart on the place of my heartbeat,If u will go who will settle for me,Who will take into arms like u do

Vansh: WOW kiski shayari hai?bahut acspending thi and promise kiya isliye maaf kiya lekin saza baaki hai meri baat na sun born ki

[wow whose quotes were that? They were amazing and because you promised me I forgive you but the punishment is still there for not listening to me]

Riddhima: dara kyu rhe ho, glti hui toh maaf krdo apni Riddhi ko…why are you behaving like Mr. GRUMPY? Shayari toh meri di ki hai… Aishu di ki hai! [why are you scaring me? A mistake happened so forgive your Riddhi. why are you behaving like Mr. GRUMPY? And the quotes are of my sister, Aishu.]

Vansh: oh I see by the way in which do inform her that her quotes are fabulous they usually saved you from a giant punishment.

Riddhima: inform me one thing I don’t know and yay no punishment.. thanks Aishu di hope you bought my message from right here!

Uma: vansh now let her stand up

Tara: it’s wonderful allow them to agure extra in order that we may have extra enjoyable

Ajay: Do you even know we now have been standing right here for the previous 20 minutes however you each are combating with one another with out noticing us..

Riansh: sorry

Vansh: okay stand up Riddhi

Riddhima tried getting up however as an alternative fell again into his lap and everybody began laughing. She began to cry and vansh obtained indignant.

Vansh: mother,dad and aunty, uncle with out realizing something you began laughing huh?very good come on Riddhi attempt to stand with me.

Riddhiam: thanks vanshu for understanding me however I can’t arise.

Vansh : let me see

He noticed her injured leg so requested his dad to select her as much as the seat and he, himself did the primary assist and made Riddhi giggle once more….

Vansh:Riddhi pls keep and all the time smile like that!! Riddhi……..

He noticed he was in a mattress

Angrey: what occurred bhai? You had fallen unconscious within the temple with a burnt hand

Vansh: nothing. I simply noticed the picnic in which Riddhi had promised to by no means go away me as a dream.

Angrey: bhai Riddhima has obtained up. Go see her!

Vansh ran to the room and noticed riddhima. He got here close to the mattress sat within the stool.

Vansh: Riddhi

She opened her eyes ;

Riddhi [in a weak voice]: vanshu

Vansh: ultimately, you stored your promise.. thanks for not leaving

Riddhima: Kese chhod du use jisne mujhe jina sikhaya hai

Kese chhod du use jisne mujhe hasana sikhaya hai ..

Tumhe chhod kr me ja nhi paungi

Tumse bichhd kr me rehe ni paungi

#aishaD

Translation-How can I go away the one that taught me to dwell

How can I go away the one that taught to me to smile

I received’t have the ability to go by leaving you

I received’t have the ability dwell by separating myself from you

Or Riddhi apne vanshu okaya promise tod de woh ho hello nhi skta [and Riddhi breaking her vanshu’s promise that’s impossible]

Each have been crying..

He hugged her tightly and smiled

Vansh: Lastly I obtained my Riddhi again…. and thanks for returning.. our first meet was like this and I’m comfortable you returned the identical means..

Riddhima : no I didn’t… WAIT

She put her small fingers on vansh’s hand and mentioned: now okay

Each smiled….

Executed for right now. Hope you favored it.. I’ll see you in my subsequent chapter. Sorry for the delay…

Bye and take care sweethearts..