RIANSH – HAPPY FAMILY – #immj2

Hey Lovelies ! So I am back with a new update and this one is requested by my dear Aarushisoni , I hope I will be able to frame this article as per her expectations , so lets start , Here all the characters are positive , This story is completely based on RIANSH scenes

In Hospital

A man was standing in front of OT and was tensed when He suddenly heard a cry coming from the OT and became happy

NURSE : Congratulations sir , A baby boy is born , We will give him to you soon after his cleaning process

MAN : Thank you and how is my wife is she fine

NURSE : Don’t worry sir MRS RAISINGHANIA is also fine

MAN: Ok , Thank you

FAMILY MEMBERS : Congratulations VANSH bhai / beta

Yes so everyone guessed correct the man is our VANSH and the lady inside the OT is none other than RIDHIMA

After 1 Month

RIDHVAN ( BABY OF OUR RIANSH) was sleeping silently and RIDHIMA WAS FOLDING CLOTHES WHEN SOMEONE BACKHUGGED RIDHIMA AND RIDHIMA DIDN’T PROTEST AS SHE WAS WELL AWARE WITH THE TOUCH ,

RIDHIMA( Resting his head on VANSH’S chest ) : VANSH

VANSH: Hmmm..

RIDHIMA: What are you doing

VANSH: Can’t you see I am romancing with my wife

RIDHIMA: VANSH stop it na, Please , Look there is so much important work to do , So let me complete this before RIDHVAN wake up , because once he will wake up he will not let me do anything

VANSH: This is also an important work SWEETHEART because he never let you do this too , once he is awake

RIDHIMA: VANSH please let me go , please

VANSH: Ok , But on one condition

RIDHIMA: What

VANSH: You have to give me a kiss

RIDHIMA: VANSH , not now but I will give it to you later

VANSH: But you can’t go from here before giving it

After minutes of argument finally RIDHIMA give up

RIDHIMA: Ok Fine

VANSH: Yipeee

SAYING SO RIDHIMA WAS ABOUT TO KISS WHEN THEY HEARD A CRY AND THAT CRY WAS OF NONE OTHER THAN RIDHVAN

VANSH: Not again , Can’t he woke up after few more minutes

RIDHIMA (CHUCKLED): Better luck next time

Saying so RIDHIMA went towards the baby and hold him in his arms and plant a kiss on his forehead , then his cheek

VANSH ( FROWNED) : Not fair SWEETHEART , You never gave me a kiss even after I asked it from you and that too several times and this little monster , is such a great attention seeker and influencer that even without asking he get several kisses from you and that too 100 times in a single day

RIDHIMA: Aww my big baby is angry from me , wait I have a solution for it also

Saying so RIDHIMA gave a small kiss on his cheek and then a small peck at his lips also , VANSH became very happy after it

RIDHIMA: Happy now

VANSH: Very Very happy

The end !! I know its too short but I am not well so can’t right much so bear with me will be posting next part of it soon , till then Take care and see you all soon