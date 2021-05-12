ENTERTAINMENT

#RIANSH – HAPPY FAMILY – #immj2

Telly Updates

Hey Lovelies ! So I am back with a new update and this one is requested by my dear Aarushisoni , I hope I will be able to frame this article as per her expectations , so lets start , Here all the characters are positive , This story is completely based on RIANSH scenes

In Hospital

A man was standing in front of OT and was tensed when He suddenly heard a cry coming from the OT and became happy

NURSE : Congratulations sir , A baby boy is born , We will give him to you soon after his cleaning process

MAN : Thank you and how is my wife is she fine

NURSE : Don’t worry sir MRS RAISINGHANIA is also fine

MAN: Ok , Thank you

FAMILY MEMBERS : Congratulations VANSH bhai / beta

Yes so everyone guessed correct the man is our VANSH and the lady inside the OT is none other than RIDHIMA

After 1 Month

RIDHVAN ( BABY OF OUR RIANSH) was sleeping silently and RIDHIMA WAS FOLDING CLOTHES WHEN SOMEONE BACKHUGGED RIDHIMA AND RIDHIMA DIDN’T PROTEST AS SHE WAS WELL AWARE WITH THE TOUCH ,

RIDHIMA( Resting his head on VANSH’S chest ) : VANSH

VANSH: Hmmm..

RIDHIMA: What are you doing

VANSH: Can’t you see I am romancing with my wife

RIDHIMA: VANSH stop it na, Please , Look there is so much important work to do , So let me complete this before RIDHVAN wake up , because once he will wake up he will not let me do anything

VANSH: This is also an important work SWEETHEART because he never let you do this too , once he is awake

RIDHIMA: VANSH please let me go , please

VANSH: Ok , But on one condition

RIDHIMA: What

VANSH: You have to give me a kiss

RIDHIMA: VANSH , not now but I will give it to you later

VANSH: But you can’t go from here before giving it

After minutes of argument finally RIDHIMA give up

RIDHIMA: Ok Fine

VANSH: Yipeee

SAYING SO RIDHIMA WAS ABOUT TO KISS WHEN THEY HEARD A CRY AND THAT CRY WAS OF NONE OTHER THAN RIDHVAN

VANSH: Not again , Can’t he woke up after few more minutes

RIDHIMA (CHUCKLED): Better luck next time

Saying so RIDHIMA went towards the baby and hold him in his arms and plant a kiss on his forehead , then his cheek

VANSH ( FROWNED) : Not fair SWEETHEART , You never gave me a kiss even after I asked it from you and that too several times and this little monster , is such a great attention seeker and influencer that even without asking he get several kisses from you and that too 100 times in a single day

RIDHIMA: Aww my big baby is angry from me , wait I have a solution for it also

Saying so RIDHIMA gave a small kiss on his cheek and then a small peck at his lips also , VANSH became very happy after it

RIDHIMA: Happy now

VANSH: Very Very happy

The end !! I know its too short but I am not well so can’t right much so bear with me will be posting next part of it soon , till then Take care and see you all soon

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top