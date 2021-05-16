ENTERTAINMENT

Riansh-love between police officers episode 14

Happy Birthday to dear ayesha🎉🎉🥳🥳🤩🤩if ayesha is reading this😍!
The episode starts with:

Vansh: Riddhima…

Riddhima: sir can’t you leave me alone?

Vansh: Riddhima can’t you listen to me!!

Riddhima: no.

Vansh pulls her and pins her to the wall and then puts hi hand on her mouth.

Vansh: can’t you see how much guilty I am!!

She bites his hand 😂.

Vansh: ahhh.

Riddhima: I don’t want to hear your sorrys. Don’t come close to me.

Vansh: Riddhima ..

He goes behind her. He was following her.

Riddhima(anger): don’t follow me!

Vansh: I will!

She starts walking fastly while vansh also follows her quickly.

Vansh: riddhima ..

She then vanishes.

Vansh: oh no where she went!

After sometime riddhima comes to her table and finds:

She throws it but then she sees:

She smiles seeing it. Then she sees a message in it:

I am really very sorry for my behavior Riddhima. I will never repeat it again. Please forgive me. I know these chocolates and teddy must have brought a smile on your face. If you forgive me know then please meet me in the garden.

~ Vansh 🙂

She smiled reading the letter and then decides to go to the garden. She founds vansh there and goes to him.

Vansh: finally you forgave me!

Riddhima: that gifts were very sweet how can I not forgive you!

Vansh: so you were impressed ms. Rathore(smirk)

Riddhima: ofcourse mr. Raisinghania (blushes)

Vansh: oh wow I didn’t knew that the great ACP blushes also!

She blushed again. Vansh pulls her .

Riddhima: where are you taking me??

Vansh: shh ..

Vansh takes  her somewhere. She gets shocked:

Vansh: did you like it?

Riddhima: I loved it.

Vansh makes Riddhima seated. They start talking and laugh.

Vansh: so friends (forwarding his hand)

Riddhima: yes!(they handshake). But this time not unknown!

Vansh(shocked): you know about it?

Riddhima: yes Aryan told me!

Vansh: Aryan ??

She tells him that how Aryan gave his number to her.

Vansh: I will not leave this Aryan.

Riddhima: shh calm down!!

Vansh: waise I am khadoos very khadoos. I talk rubbish.

Riddhima (stealing glances): vo..voh.. actually..

Vansh laughs. She looks at him shocked.

Vansh: whatt?? You forgave me so I also forgave you! Because we are friends now!

Riddhima: yes !

Suddenly riddhima hugs vansh tightly.

Riddhima: cockroach… cockroach..

Vansh: wait.

He makes the cockroach away.

Vansh: the great acp Riddhima Rathore is scared of a cockroach.

Riddhima: yes I am !

She realises that she is still in his embrace. She looks at him. They share an eyelock.

Main tenu samjhawan ki
Na tere bina lagda jee

Main tenu samjhawan ki
Na tere bina lagda jee

Tu ki jaane pyaar mera
Main karoon intezar tera
Tu dil, tunhion jaan meri

Main tenu samjhawan ki
Na tere bina lagda jee
Tu ki jaane pyaar mera
Main karoon intezar tera
Tu dil, tunhion jaan meri

Main tenu samjhawan ki
Na tere bina lagda jee

They both then get back to normal. Both leave to their respective houses. They were not able to sleep because they were thinking about each other.

Riddhima(thinking): what is happening to me!! I am thinking very much about him!! He is too good! He is not khadoos as I thought.

Mainu ishq tera lae dooba
Haan ishq tera lae dooba

Mainu ishq tera lae dooba
Haan ishq tera lae dooba

Aisa kyun hota hai
Tere jaane ke baad
Lagta hai haathon mein
Reh gaye tere haath

Tu shaamil hai mere
Hansne mein, rone mein
Hai kya koyi kami
Mere paagal hone mein

Mainu ishq tera lae dooba
Haan ishq tera lae dooba

Mainu ishq tera lae dooba
Haan ishq tera lae dooba

Vansh(thinking): I am not able to get out of Riddhima’s thoughts!! She has overpowered my mind!! She is very sweet not as I thought!!

They both try to sleep but couldn’t.

Precap: Riddhima: I love you vansh sir!!

Done for today!! If you want next episode early then do 30 comments. I will post it by today night or tomorrow early morning. If not then wait for 2-3 days😌😂!

