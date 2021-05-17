Riansh-love between police officers episode 15

The episode starts with:

Next morning:

It was a holiday of Riansh. So Aryan called Riddhima to VR Mansion. She freshened up and went to VR mansion. She entered. Vansh was mesmerized by her Beauty.

Riddhima goes close to him.

Riddhima: what happened why are you staring me?

Vansh: vo..vo.. actually..I have seen you first time without uniform..

Riddhima(shocked): whatttt!!

Vansh: I mean..I am seeing you first time in casuals otherwise I always see you in uniform.

Riddhima: oh you meant that..

Vansh: you are looking beautiful.

Riddhima blushes and leaves from there.

Vansh(thinking): she is too cute and beautiful.

Riddhima goes to aryan’s room.

Aryan: hey you came!

Riddhima: yeah!

They both start talking. Aryan was talking continuously but Riddhima was lost in thoughts of vansh. She was not bothered about what Aryan was saying.

Aryan snaps his fingers.

Riddhima: y..ess ..

Aryan: where are you lost?

Riddhima: vansh..(without realising)

Aryan bursts out laughing.

Aryan: wow Riddhima you are lost in vansh bhai’s thoughts!!

Riddhima: no..no..I didn’t mean that..

Aryan laughs.

Aryan: I will be back in two minutes.

Riddhima nods. He leaves.

Riddhima: I am thirsty! Where is water!

She sees a bottle and drinks it full. Vansh comes to aryan’s room.

Vansh: Riddhima.

Riddhima starts laughing.

Riddhima: aww you are very cute!!

Vansh: what is happening to you!

He goes close to her.

Vansh: Riddhima you are drunk(shocked)

Riddhima: shut up. I am not that type of girl. I don’t drink.

She again starts laughing. Vansh understands that she has drunk alcohol instead of water.

Riddhima: let’s go to poolside.

Vansh: Riddhima you should take rest!

Riddhima: no we will go to poolside.

She starts crying.

Vansh: ok ok. Let’s go.

They both go to poolside. Riddhima runs here and there. Vansh was adoring her. He sees that she is searching something.

Vansh: what are you searching Riddhima..

Riddhima: moon ..

Vansh: moon comes at night.

Riddhima: but I want to meet moon.(sad face)

Vansh(murmers): my moon is standing in front of me.

Riddhima: whatt are you saying..

Vansh: nothing.

Riddhima comes to him and hugs him.

Riddhima: I love you vansh sir!(guys it was not imagination 😂 and Tanya see her proposal was unique she was saying vansh and sir also because she is drunk😂😂)

Vansh was shocked.

Vansh: Riddhima you are drunk. I know you are not saying right things.

Riddhima: no I am saying right!! I love you !!

Vansh(thinking): by the way a person when drunk speaks truth!! Does she really love me?

Riddhima: answer in yes or no!! You love me or not(crying)

Vansh: I love you too!

Riddhima: yayy.

She hugs him. He reciprocates.

Vansh(thinking): I don’t know if she remembers all this after coming out of this state or not. But I confessed my feelings to her. I love her and that’s all.

Riddhima starts splashing water on vansh’s face. She laughs.

Vansh: you..

He also starts splashing water on her face. She runs. He runs behind her. Vansh catches her and pulls her close by her waist. They share an eyelock.

Tujhko… main rakh loon wahaan

Jahaan pe kahin

Hai mera yaqeen

Main jo… tera naa huaa

Kisi ka nahin…

Kisi ka nahin ..

Le jaayein jaane kahaan

Tears, tears…

Le jaayein tujhe kahaan

Tears, tears…

Begaani hai yeh baaghi

Tears, tears

Le jaaye mujhe kahan

Tears, tears

Le jaayein jaane kahaan, na mujhko khabar

Na tujhko pataa

O…

Then they both get back to normal. Riddhima pushes vansh into pool and laugh.

Vansh: Riddhima..you ..

He pulls her into the pool. His hands were on her waist. They were very close to each other. Their foreheads touched. Then Riddhima fainted. Vansh took her to his room.

Vansh: Ishani ..

Ishani comes to vansh’s room and was shocked to see Riddhima fainted.

Ishani: what happened to her?

Vansh: we will talk about it later. First you change her clothes otherwise she will catch cold.

Ishani nods. Vansh goes out of the room. Ishani brings her clothes and changes Riddhima’s clothes. Then she goes out and vansh comes. He covers Riddhima in the duvet and carreses her face. He goes to washroom and changes his clothes and then leaves.

Precap: Riddhima wakes up. Aryan shows the cctv footage to her. She gets shocked.

The comments were 30+ so I thought to post today😁😂! Hope you like this episode! Take care!