Riansh Os- best friends to strangers by attractiveuser

This os was requested by dear Akriti. I have got a lot of requests of os but dear readers please wait. I will write all of them one by one. But please co-operate with me and wait for it😊😊!

So let’s start:

A little girl of age 4 years is running on the grass and laughing. A boy of age nearly 6 years is running behind her.

Boy: I will catch you! Don’t run!

Girl: you want be able to catch me vansh(laugh)

Vansh: riddhi you just wait…

Vansh runs very fast and catches Riddhima.

Vansh: see I told you I will catch you!!

Riddhima: vansh.. promise me you will never leave me!!

Vansh: pakka promise.

They promise each other by holding each other’s hands.



They were having fun and running.

Then suddenly vansh Wakes up with a sudden jerk.

Vansh: again that same dream of our moments!! Riddhi where are you!! I miss you!! Our promise of being together always broke(tears)

At some other house:

A girl is seen sleeping on her bed. Her sister is continuously trying to wake her up.

Girl: riddhi wake up!!

Riddhima: just 5 minutes more faces ..

Girl: riddhi mom and dad are waiting for you.

Riddhima: ok ok waking up.

She wakes up and freshens up and then go down.

Riddhima: yes mom dad? What happened??

Riddhima’s mom (aastha): riddhu we are going to Mumbai ..

Riddhima: why mom!!

Riddhima’s dad (Aayush): princess you know na my transfers!! Now I am being transferred to Mumbai!! We will leave today night. Go and pack your stuff!

Riddhima: ok (sad)

She and Sejal go to Riddhima’s room.

Sejal: riddhi why are you so sad??

Riddhima: seju dad’s transfers…I always lose my friends because of it..I lost my best friend vansh because of these tranfers!I miss vansh(tears)

Sejal consoles her. They pack their bags and leave for Mumbai. After reaching mumbai they go to their new home. Riddhima goes to her home and arranges her stuff. Then she drifts to sleep.

Next day morning:

Riddhima takes her breakfast and leaves to explore mumbai. She goes to marine drive. She sits down there and enjoy. Just then a boy comes and sits very close to her.

Riddhima (irritated): who are you!!

Boy: I am a handsome man. Every girl likes to stay close to me!!

Riddhima: but I don’t like okay!!

She moves away from him. He also goes to her side by side.

Riddhima: stay away you mr.whosoever you are!!

Boy: vansh..my name is vansh..not mr. Whosoever.

Riddhima gets into deep thoughts hearing his name.

Vansh: hello!! Ms. Whosoever where are you lost?

Riddhima: noth..ing.

Vansh: what is your name?

Riddhima: why should I tell you!!

Vansh: because I told my name to you!

Riddhima(irritated): uggghh..my name is Riddhima..

Vansh gets into deep thoughts hearing her name. He remembers about his best friend riddhi. Riddhima gets up and starts to leave.

Vansh: oh hello..ms.whosoever..i mean..ms.riddhima..atleast give your contact number to me.

Riddhima: 9911 jab bhi karo tab bhi band! 😂😂😂

She leaves. Vansh leaves to VR mansion. He goes to his room.

Vansh(thinking): she..she was something different..I never flirted with anyone like this..but I don’t know why I felt like to do with her..I felt a connection with her.

He takes out his and Riddhima’s childhood pic from his drawer:



He caresses it.

Vansh: I miss you riddhi. Today I met a girl with your name. But when will I meet you!!

Ho ..

Ye raatein ab nahi dhadakti

Din bhi saans nahi lete

Ab toh aa jaao mere soneya

At her room Riddhima is hugging the same photo which vansh is caressing.

Baatein reh gayi adhoori

Mere labon pe zaroori

Aake sun jaao mere soneya

Both are crying.

Tere bin .. nahi laage jiyaa

Tere bin .. ab to aaja piyaa

Tere bin .. nahi laage jiyaa.

Riansh: I miss you riddhi/vansh.

Next day:

Riddhima was walking in the streets. She then collided with someone.

Riddhima(without noticing): sorry!

Man: you..

Riddhima looks at him.

Riddhima: you!!

Yes it was vansh.

Riddhima: you are following me right!!

Vansh: shut up!! Why will I follow you!! Girls follow me!! So you are following me right!

Riddhima: you mr. Vansh don’t cross the limits!!

Vansh: VR limits cross nahi karta set karta hai !!

He leaves leaving confused Riddhima.

Riddhima: VR?? Is he..my..my..vansh..vansh rai Singhania..no no.. Riddhi..he can’t be a flirt like him.

She also leaves. Few days passed. Riddhima and vansh met daily coincidently. They started knowing each other. They became good friends.

One day:

Riddhima: vansh..you are just like my childhood friend..

Vansh: I also had a childhood friend like you..her name was also Riddhima. I used to call her riddhi.

Riddhima: ya my friend’s name was also vansh.

More and more days passed. They became best friends. They fought with each other but never got seperated.

One day at VR mansion:

Ishani: bhai..you always keep talking about that girl you met on marine drive..I think you are in love with her.

Vansh(shouting): no Ishani..I cannot..I can never love anyone else than..my childhood friend..riddhi..she was my first and last love.

Fews days passed. Riansh were in search of their childhood bestfriends but couldn’t find them.

One day both Riddhima and vansh went for a walk on road. They were talking when Riddhima got a call. She went aside to answer the call. But a photo fell from her bag. Vansh took it and was shocked:



Vansh(tears): means..she is my riddhi..Riddhima is my riddhi..

He ran to her and told her everything. They both hugged each other and were shedding happy tears unknown to a storm. A truck came in full speed and hit both of them. They both lied like a lifeless body on the road with full of blood. They uttered their last words.

Vansh: riddhi…I love you..

Riddhima: I love you..vansh..

And they both took their last breathe and died.

. THE END!!

How is the thumbnail guys? Hope you like my os! I took inspiration from serial killer I mean aayu and killed both of them🙂😂😂😂!