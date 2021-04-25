Riansh os : BROKEN AND ALONE WITHOUT YOU BY CANDID 11 – TMT Updates

Let me make it as much as u guys

Riddhima’s pov

“Tere ishq mai marjaawan” he stated and jumped of the cliff i ran, i ran in direction of him however in useless i might solely catch his scarf he was gone, the love of my life slipped via my arms he died in entrance of my eyes

I reached house crying Ishani got here operating to me “bhabhi, bhabhi are you okay bhabhi is true” we reciprocated a hug she cried in my arms then angre supported ger dadi was in a dilema aryan crying, chachi and chachu stood in a nook as a rock she cried vansh was gone siya i went to my room it was exhausting to digest unable to imagine it was all so surreal . I closed my eyes to look again to our recollections.

Saathi rey thoda sa thehar jaa

Abhi raaste kuch badal se jaayenge,

” From the following week you may be Mrs Riddhima vansh rai Singhania.”

O saathi rey thoda thehar ja

Yeh paanv bhi ab sambhal se jaayenge.

“Your energy, your cash, nothing can power me to marry you”.

Phir wohi barsaat hogi

Aur ashq saare dhul se jaayenge,

” Cease spying on me sweetheart, u is not going to discover something suppose” he stated sarcastically witha smirk .

Roshni din-raat hogi

Aur sab jharokhe khul se jaayenge.

“Certainly future has one thing ready for us , that’s the reason destiny brings us infront of eachother many times.”

Phir wohi barsaat hogi

Aur ashq saare dhul se jaayenge,

” Riddhima riddhima re you okay , cant u maintain your self if i didn’t maintain the chain then ,”

Roshni din-raat hogi

Aur sab jharokhe khul se jaayenge.

” Then , then what vansh?”

Yaara tu hello toh bandagi hai

Yaara tu hello duaa,

“Riddhima are you drunk.”

Yaara kaisi ye berukhi hai

Kyun judaa tu huaa.

” No vansh what is that this i dont drink.”

Kehna tha aur kya kya mujhe,

“Riddhima till i’m there with you nothing can occur to you.”

Neend kyun aa gayi phir tujhe.

“Vansh please stick with me.”

Mmm… saathi rey thoda sa thehar ja

Abhi mausamon ka badalna baaki hai,

“Vansh see its raining , come na lets take pleasure in”

O saathi rey thoda thehar ja

Kuch door saath chalna baaki hai.

“Riddhima maintain my hand these coals gained’t burn you belief me .”

Phir unhi raaston pe

Tere mere kadmon ka milna baaki hai,

” Riddhima what number of instances have i informed you , why are u so careless what do u imply u bought harm by some barbecue’s.”

Dard mein, ranjishon mein

Sang bujhna aur jalna baaki hai.

” Vansh do u like these watches?”, ” I like them”.

Yaara tu hello toh bandagi hai

Yaara tu hello duaa,

” Riddhima calm down come ive a present for u”.

Yaara kaisi ye berukhi hai

Kyun judaa tu huaa.

“You stored a quick for me too,” “how might i not sweetheart”.

Yaara tu hello toh bandagi hai

Yaara tu hello duaa,

“I like you vansh ”

Yaara kaisi ye berukhi hai

Kyun judaa tu huaa.

I like you sooo rather more than anybody else.

Haan tere aur meri darmiyaan

Ik i really like you to riddhima

Ab bhi baki hai ik daastaan.

“I like you, and I’ll love you till I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.” he kissed me .

“Vaaaaaanshhhhhhh” i screamed my lungs out after which my unconsciousness drifted me into an undesirable slumber perpetually.

