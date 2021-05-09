Riansh OS Happy Mother’s Day….By Aayu

Hello everyone!!

Today I posted a story..which was really emotional..so priyanka asked me to write a story on mother’s day and that too a happy one..so I just give it a try..hope you will like it..

Note- 1) I will not be able to post any of my FF today..Sorry!!

2)Silent readers are requested to comment (It really works as I forgot to write in the previous one and comments decreased so pls do comments)..

Let’s start..

Rihu:-(wishpering)Dad are you sure na mom is sleeping??

Vansh:- Yes she is..

Rihu: -Pakka?

Vansh:-yes should I right and give?

Rihu:-No let’s go..

Vansh:- So what to do..??

Rihu:-So plan is your will help me in baking..

And then we will decorate the siting area okay?

Vansh: -Ai have captain ..

Rihu chuckles.. let’s go

They both reached kitchen..

Vansh:- How to find what is kept where..??

Rihu:- hmmm….🤔

Vansh:-idea..let’s order..

Rihu:-Dad its 12:15 in night which shop will be open till now..

Vansh:- you forgot nothing is impossible for Vr..

Rihu:-yes I know but we have to find it ourself only..

Wait where is chachu?

Vansh:- Don’t know you ask him to come..you should know..

Rihu:-Call him he must know where is things are kept..

Vansh:- How.??

Rihu:-you don’t know but when me and chachu are hungry at night we used too cook, eat and enjoy…shitt!!I revealed a secret..

Vansh:- Oh!! Chachu I will see him..spoiling my daughter.

Aryan enters..

Aryan:- Rihu why you called me??

Wanna eat something??

(He didn’t see Vansh he was scrolling his phone..)

Vansh:- No not her but today I am hungry..

Aryan:- Bhai app??

Vansh:- why not..

Rihu:- Dad don’t start know you can scold chachu later but first we have to prepare cake..

Chachu you k ow na which thing is kept where?

Aryan:- yes any doubt..

Rihu:-No so we need…

3 cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

4 cup egg

1 cup butter

2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup milk

2 teaspoon vanilla essence Aryan:- Done!! Vansh:- Good job I didn’t know you will be so useful.. Aryan:- Bhai!! Rihu: -😂😂

Aryan:- So what next ..

Rihu:- preparing cake..

They make cake and enjoyed a lot…

Vansh:- So done with cake now??

Aryan:- decorations!!

Rihu:- yes…

It was 2:00 in night..

Rihu:- Done!! I am Tired…

Aryan:- Me too…

They slept there only…

Morning….

Riddhima woke and saw that Vansh was missing..

She went towards Rihu’s room…

Riddhima both father and daughter are missing…

She was searching both of them..

When she saw that in balcony fairlights were glowing..she went there..

And saw Aryan,vansh and Rihu were sleeping in sofa..and what she saw next was amazing..tears start rolling down her cheeks..

When Rihu wake up..

Rihu:- Dad!! Wake up na..

Vansh:- let me sleep na..

Aryan:- Bhabhi!!

Rihu:- Mom!!

Dad because of you we spoil our plan..

Mom why you came here..

Riddhima:- I was searching you all and then saw you all here..so know I understand why you said me to sleep early…

Rihu:- Mom u liked it..!!

Wait let me bring one more thing..

She rushed to kitchen..and with her tiny hand bring the cake..that they prepared..

Riddhima:- You all make this also??

Vansh: – Any doubt Mrs. Riddhima Vansh Rai Singhania… 🤔

Riddhima:- No…but I am thinking what would be the scene when I will enter kitchen..

Rihu:- Mom.!!

Riddhima:- Acha okay let me taste it now..

Aryan:- Why not..It’s made by me..

Rihu:- Chachu only you??

Aryan:- We all😔 okay now??

Vansh:- Wait Rihu go bring your gift first…

Riddhima:- What more gift is there??

Rihu and Aryan both together :- Yes..

They both go and bring a packet respectively.

Rihu:- Mom close your eyes!! And no cheating…

Riddhima: – Okay !!

Rihu handover the packet to Riddhima and asked her to open her eyes…

Riddhima:- What is this??

Rihu:- Open it and see…

Riddhima:- It’s so pretty Thank you so much…love you..

Aryan:- Bhabhi now my turn..

Rihu:- Chachu your??

Aryan:- Yes…she is not just my sister in law..she is like my mother..after mom..she is the one who cares for me like her..can know my emotions without asking me..

He hand over a packet to her..

Riddhima seeing the gift was crying.

Riddhima:- Thank you so much Aryan..

They side hugged each other..

Vansh:- I think I am invisible here…

Three of them chukle..

Vansh: – Acha let me taste my cake…

Rihu take Riddhima to cake..

Rihu:- Mom cut…

Riddhima cut the cake.and they enjoy..

Riddhima’s pov

Thank you so much God for giving me such a lovely family..

Rihu’s pov..

God pls keep my mumma like this Happy…fulfill all her wishes..

THE END…

SO AFTER A LONG TIME I WROTE AN OS WITH HAPPY ENDING.. PRIYANKA DO TELL ME HOW IT WAS..AS I WROTE EMOTIONAL ONE ONLY…SO THIS WAS SOMETHING DIFFERENT….

“Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” …

Again A HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY…….❤️❤️

-Ayu