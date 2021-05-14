Riansh os..her mood swings by Aayu🥀

Hello…

OS starts ..

Riddhima:- who..who is…

Vansh:- shh..I am Vansh..

Riddhima:- what are you doing??

Vansh:- Shh..just do as I am saying..

Riddhima:- what are you up to?

Vansh:- you don’t believe me?

Riddhima: – I

Vansh:- That’s it..now just keep quiet..

He takes her to terrace..

Riddhima:- where are you taking me..

Vansh:- Paris.. can’t you keep quiet for a minute..!!

Riddhima: – okay !!

He

Opens the blind fold..

And what Riddhima saw was something that make her smile..

View:-

Riddhima:- how you managed?

Vansh:- you only said na nothing is impossible for VR then..here you go..

Riddhima:- But what is the need..

Vansh:- hitting his head..

You throw me out..and now you are saying what was the need…!!

Riddhima:- I realised I did wrong.. that’s why I was searching for you..

Vansh:- okay..but now I have done..and I was also feeling bad that I couldn’t fulfill your WISH..so..

So now let’s start without wasting time..

This is not your panni puri..

This is invented by me.. healthy one..!!

Riddhima:- yay I am excited..

They feed each other..and

Vansh:- Now one more suprise..

Riddhima:- one more??

Vansh:- yes..

Now close your eyes..

Riddhima: – again !!

Vansh:- last time!!

Riddhima: okay..do fast !!

Vansh take a cake under the table and ask Riddhima to open her eyes..

Riddhima:- Cake..I was carving for this..how do you know..

Vansh:- heart to heart connection..

You liked it??

Riddhima:- No!! I love it..

But why have you written mom in it..

Vansh:- I should write soon to be mommy na ??

Riddhima:- yes…

Vansh:- But baby is already there..

He touches her belly and said..

Vansh:- Are you enjoying my baby??

Riddhima:- yes..he/she said yes..

Vansh:- So!! Now cut the cake..

Riddhima:- I don’t want to..it’s so beautiful..I don’t want to destroy it..

Vansh: -Riddhu !! ..

Riddhima: -okay ..

They cut the cake and feed each other…

Riddhima:- Now?

Vansh: -Dance !!

Riddhima: – okay ..

Vansh: which song..??

Riddhima:- give me I will play my favourite one..

Vansh: – ok!

Chahe tum kuch na kaho, maine sun liya

Ke sathi pyar ka mujhe chun liya

Chun liya, maine sun liya

Pehla nasha pehla khumar

Naya pyar hai, naya intezar

Kar lun main kya apna haal

Aye dil-e-beqarar

Mere dil-e-beqarar tu hi bata

Pehla nasha pehla khumar

Udta hi phirun in hawaaon mein kahin

Ya main jhool jaaun in ghataon mein kahin

Udta hi phirun in hawaaon mein kahin

Ya main jhool jaaun in ghataon mein kahin

Ek kar du aasman aur zamin

Kaho yaaron kya karun kya nahi

Pehla nasha pehla khumar

Naya pyar hai, naya intezar

Kar lun main kya apna haal

Aye dil-e-beqarar

Mere dil-e-beqarar tu hi bata

Pehla nasha pehla khumar

Usne baat ki kuch aise dhang se

Sapne de gaya woh hazaron rang ke

Usne baat ki kuch aise dhang se

Sapne de gaya woh hazaron rang ke

Reh jaaun jaise main haar ke

Aur choome woh mujhe pyar se

Pehla nasha pehla khumar

Naya pyar hai, naya intezar

Kar lun main kya apna haal

Aye dil-e-beqarar

Mere dil-e-beqarar

…..*******…….

THE END (＾3＾♪

Hope you like it..

First time I wrote a story without any emotional part…so

Do comments..

And I will surely try to post my FF…..

‿ ✿༽ㄏ Till then Take care……乁༼✿༽ㄏ

………..

