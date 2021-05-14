Riansh os..her mood swings by Aayu🥀

Hello…
OS starts ..
Riddhima:- who..who is…
Vansh:- shh..I am Vansh..
Riddhima:- what are you doing??
Vansh:- Shh..just do as I am saying..
Riddhima:- what are you up to?
Vansh:- you don’t believe me?
Riddhima: – I
Vansh:- That’s it..now just keep quiet..
He takes her to terrace..
Riddhima:- where are you taking me..
Vansh:- Paris.. can’t you keep quiet for a minute..!!
Riddhima: – okay !!
He
Opens the blind fold..
And what Riddhima saw was something that make her smile..
View:-
Riddhima:- how you managed?
Vansh:- you only said na nothing is impossible for VR then..here you go..
Riddhima:- But what is the need..
Vansh:- hitting his head..
You throw me out..and now you are saying what was the need…!!
Riddhima:- I realised I did wrong.. that’s why I was searching for you..
Vansh:- okay..but now I have done..and I was also feeling bad that I couldn’t fulfill your WISH..so..
So now let’s start without wasting time..
This is not your panni puri..
This is invented by me.. healthy one..!!
Riddhima:- yay I am excited..
They feed each other..and
Vansh:- Now one more suprise..
Riddhima:- one more??
Vansh:- yes..
Now close your eyes..
Riddhima: – again !!
Vansh:- last time!!
Riddhima: okay..do fast !!
Vansh take a cake under the table and ask Riddhima to open her eyes..
Riddhima:- Cake..I was carving for this..how do you know..
Vansh:- heart to heart connection..
You liked it??
Riddhima:- No!! I love it..
But why have you written mom in it..
Vansh:- I should write soon to be mommy na ??
Riddhima:- yes…
Vansh:- But baby is already there..
He touches her belly and said..
Vansh:- Are you enjoying my baby??
Riddhima:- yes..he/she said yes..
Vansh:- So!! Now cut the cake..
Riddhima:- I don’t want to..it’s so beautiful..I don’t want to destroy it..
Vansh: -Riddhu !! ..
Riddhima: -okay ..
They cut the cake and feed each other…
Riddhima:- Now?
Vansh: -Dance !!
Riddhima: – okay ..
Vansh: which song..??
Riddhima:- give me I will play my favourite one..
Vansh: – ok!
Chahe tum kuch na kaho, maine sun liya
Ke sathi pyar ka mujhe chun liya
Chun liya, maine sun liya
Pehla nasha pehla khumar
Naya pyar hai, naya intezar
Kar lun main kya apna haal
Aye dil-e-beqarar
Mere dil-e-beqarar tu hi bata
Pehla nasha pehla khumar
Udta hi phirun in hawaaon mein kahin
Ya main jhool jaaun in ghataon mein kahin
Udta hi phirun in hawaaon mein kahin
Ya main jhool jaaun in ghataon mein kahin
Ek kar du aasman aur zamin
Kaho yaaron kya karun kya nahi
Pehla nasha pehla khumar
Naya pyar hai, naya intezar
Kar lun main kya apna haal
Aye dil-e-beqarar
Mere dil-e-beqarar tu hi bata
Pehla nasha pehla khumar
Usne baat ki kuch aise dhang se
Sapne de gaya woh hazaron rang ke
Usne baat ki kuch aise dhang se
Sapne de gaya woh hazaron rang ke
Reh jaaun jaise main haar ke
Aur choome woh mujhe pyar se
Pehla nasha pehla khumar
Naya pyar hai, naya intezar
Kar lun main kya apna haal
Aye dil-e-beqarar
Mere dil-e-beqarar
…..*******…….
THE END (＾3＾♪
Hope you like it..
First time I wrote a story without any emotional part…so
Do comments..
And I will surely try to post my FF…..
Till then Take care……乁༼‿✿༽ㄏ
………..
