RIANSH OS: JEALOUS !!? BY: CANDID 11 – TMT Updates

Riddhima’s Pov

Vansh took me to a buisness occasion the place there have been these idiotic wives who would anyday b*t*h about thier in-laws and husband’s i used to be listening to them our husbands joined us later they have been too listening to us when Mrs mehta requested me

Mrs mehta: so Mrs Raisinghania fell me about your loved ones like you’re a new one right here who lately bought married we’d like to pay attention.

Me: my household of it’s wonderful ive a loving dadi,a loving chachi-chachu, a loving deewar, two loving sister in-laws and a loving husband so all the things is nice .

I handed a real smile the husband wished to snicker however couldn’t and all of the wives and particularly Mrs mehta simply gulped performed her whole champagne made an excuse and left

Mr shekhawat: vansh i need to say your spouse is rather like you

Mr mehta: that’s so true how a lot ever i work for her she just isn’t happy .

They left looking for thier complaining wives when vansh turned in direction of me

Vansh : i’m wondering why have been you so unhappy with our marriage earlier

Me: as a result of I didn’t know what my future held for me and now i like you , I’m sorry if i harm throughout these days i used to be simply indignant coz u perceive proper? and im not like them b*t*hing about household in all places

Vansh : i like you riddhima, dont be sorry it takes time to regulate.

Me: i like you too i hugged him tight

Then a lady got here and broke along with her cranky voice

Lady: Mr. Raisinghania how are you

Me: Ahaana you?

Aahana: riddhima you ….you might be his spouse

Me: sure i’m Mrs. Riddhima vansh Raisinghania

Vansh: wait you each know one another

Ahaana / me: sure

Ahaana: so mr Raisinghania mr shekhawat and us are ready for you there

Vansh: ya I’ll be there , riddhima come

Me: vansh I’ll simply use the remaining room

I went to the remaining room got here again and noticed ahaana getting flirty with my husband how dare she i took one other glass of champagne and went close to them

Vansh: so inform me how do you each know eachother

Me : sbe was an undesirable batchmate and nonetheless is.

Ahaana: haha ​​do.

Me: ahaana u know na that champagne’s stain by no means goes

Ahaana : aww thanks for the tip.

Me : you will have it

And that i splashed champagne throughout her gown everybody within the occasion have been aghast

Me: now hearken to me rigorously he’s my husband , don’t cross ur limits do u get that.

Ahaana: how dare you insult me.

Me: u referred to as for it.

I stomped off from there leaving her crying over her Gucci’s and dolce Gabbana’s, and everybody laughing

Vansh got here working behind me

Vansh: riddhu u tremendous?

Riddhima: u r mine and solely mine u get that i stay you

I hugged him tight

Vansh : i stay you extra .

Riddhima: i need to eat pani puri now

Vansh : as u want

Riddhima: ya.

So that's it hope u guys preferred it don't neglect to dm ur favorite songs.

