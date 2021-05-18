Riansh Os- scared of my husband by attractiveuser

This os was requested by one and only aarushisoni❤️😂! Chlo let’s start:

Vansh’s POV:

It’s been two weeks to my and Riddhima’s marriage. It was an arranged marriage. But I feel attracted to her. Even I think I love her. I try to talk to her but she doesn’t like to talk to me. I don’t know what is the reason of her wierd behaviour. Whenever I come close to her she starts panicking. There she comes. She always come in morning to give me my coffe. She is wearing her red suit.

She looks really gorgeous in her attire but see how scared her face is. She came to me and offered me the cup. And as daily her hands were shivering giving coffee to me. I don’t know why but I think she is not comfortable with me. I took the cup from her hands. She just ran away.

Riddhima’s pov:

As usual I went to his study to give his morning coffee to him. I don’t know why but I am scared of him. My hands shiver when i go close to him. His face.. his face always have angry and stern looks. Although he never shouted at me he smiles when I go to him. But I am so much scared of him. The way he talks to the servants. His anger..oh god..how can someone handle him. Then maa called me down for breakfast. I reached down. Everyone gathered at dining table and then he came descending through the stairs with his angry and stern face:

Anyone could get scared seeing his face. I don’t know why he is so rude. Then he came and took his seat. I served him the breakfast with my shivering hands. He took a bite but then gave a angry glare to the food.

Vansh:who made the food(stern)

That was enough for me to faint. I was so so much scared. What will he do now?

Vansh(shouting): I asked who made the food!

I jerked hearing him shouting. I gathered some courage to speak.

Me:I..I..ma..de.. the food…(stammering in fear)

Suddenly his angry glares turned into sweet glares. He looked at me in a sweet way like all his anger vanished.

Vansh: riddhima you added sugar instead of salt in this food.

Me: s..orry..act..ually..

Vansh: it’s ok Riddhima! Take care next time.

Saying this he took another bowl and started eating. I was shocked by his gesture. He was not that bad as I thought. Then I heard ishani and aryan gossiping.

Ishani: if anyone else would have been there then bhai would not have left him/her.

Aryan: exactly! It was bhabhi that’s why he didn’t say anything otherwise to we know what he does..he wants everything perfect.

Ishani: yes!

Their talks were somewhat true but I couldn’t figure out why he have a soft corner for me. Then everyone had their food and left for their respective work. Dadi told me that tonight was a small festival at VR Mansion. She asked me to choose mehandi designs for everyone. I went to the room and started scrolling my phone to search the designs but then my phone got switched off. Battery was dead. It would take a long time to charge my phone so I with much fear took his laptop for the designs. I have heard from everyone that he don’t like anyone to touch his laptop but I had no option left so had to take it. I started checking the designs. I didn’t realise when the door opened and he came inside. I didn’t notice him. Then I looked up and saw him staring at me. I quickly closed the laptop and stood up.

Me: voh..dadi..asked me..to search mehandi designs for today’s festival…so I had to take your laptop..sorry for taking it without permission.

He started laughing.

I was shocked.

Vansh: common riddhima! You are my wife! You have full rights on my everything! You don’t need to take my permission.

I was shocked. He is not as I thought. He is such a sweet person and a gentleman.

Vansh: I am going to get ready for the function! You also get ready.

I nodded and he left. I started getting ready. I wore my red blouse and yellow skirt lehanga. I wore it but was not able to zip my blouse. He came out of the washroom and saw me struggling. He came close to me.

Vansh: may I ?

On which I nodded. He zipped up my blouse. His cold hands touched my back sending chills down my spine. He is a pure gentleman. Although I am his wife then also he asked me to zip up or not.

Days passed and I started liking him. One day he proposed me and I accepted. Now we are united. We became one soul.

. THE END!!

Hope you like it! I just wrote what came in my mind regarding this topic. Take care everyone ❤️!