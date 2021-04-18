Riansh Os: She is Fearless !! (2) – TMT Updates

Hey guys, this is the other part of this os. For my ff, TFR, it will be posted by next week. The part is already wrotten but i haven’t checked the mistakes nor i’m sure, so that’s why i can’t post it.

This part have some kind of torture things. So I ask that you should not try the same thing and of course do not take it seriously, I used it in this part so it gives more sense to my story. So don’t take it to heart, it’s my sincere request .

Part starts with:

One year later:

Vansh and riddhima getting in a black a car.

Riddhima: vansh, we have to deal with Mr. Agnihotri, he is betraying us. Pavan told me that he is the one selling the news of our upcoming projects to our enemies.

Vansh: but riddhima, we have been doing this work since long. Why don’t we leave it?

Riddhima: vansh, if you want to leave it. Then go, I will not stop you. But I will do this work until the end of my life

Vansh: but riddhima, this work is affecting our family

Riddhima: I know, but I cannot leave it. If our family is living like this, then it is because of this work. If our family is happy then it is because of this work. So sorry, I cannot leave this work. (Taking his hand into hers): vansh, we love each other, and I do not want us to argue this morning, so leave it. And let’s go and deal with our enemies so that we can enjoy tonight, ok *smiles*

Vansh: ok *smiles*. But do you remember how it was difficult to convince you that I love you. Do you remember how difficult it was to make you trust me?

Riddhima: yes but you are horrible when it comes to convince someone *laughs

Vansh: riddhima

Flashback Starts: (4 months back):

Ishani (knocking on the door): Vansh bhai, can I come in

Vansh: ishani, how many times do I have to tell u that you do not have to knock?

Ishani (entering): I have to as soon, my bhabhi is coming

Vansh (not understanding what she meant): yeah I know that she is coming…. (Taking time and understanding): what do you mean by bhabhi?

Ishani: I meant riddhima. Now don’t start with your usually drama that you don’t love her. So I was saying that today go to propose her

Vansh (taking a file in his hand): why… why should I propose her when I do not love her?

Ishani (going in front of him): ooh really so look in my eyes and say it again

Vansh (looking into her eyes but with pain): I do not love her

Ishani: you are trying to hide your pain. You do not want to listen, okay. (Leaving): so, I am going to tell Aryan to propose her, he was telling me that he loves her a lot and that he is going to propose her. And I think she is going to say yes, as they are close those days. Bye

Vansh (shocked): what!!

Vansh (POV):

What the hell! How can Aryan propose her?

Vansh’s heart: he can, as you cannot do that work

I do not know who you are but for now, shut up

Vansh’s heart: shutting me will not help, stop ishani and get to know some more details

Yes, you are right

POV ends

Vansh (running behind ishani): Ishani, wait!

Ishani (Stopping and turning around): what bhai! What do you want now?

Vansh (panting): voh, how is Aryan going to propose her

Ishani (raising her eyebrow): how does someone propose another?

Vansh: no, I meant that when is he going to propose her?

Ishani: I do not think it is important to tell you. Anyways I am going. I have to ask him, if he needs my help

Ishani (POV):

I know you are going to propose her after listening to this. As you will not allow Aryan to propose her

Vansh (POV):

NO, I will do it first. So that Aryan when he goes, she refuses. But what if she refuses mine and accepts the one of Aryan.

Vansh’s heart: try to go. You never know, maybe it might be your lucky day

Yeah right, I am going to prepare everything

Vansh’s heart: good luck

Thank you but who are you?

Vansh’s heart: I do not think it is so important right now

Yeah right, I am going

Pov ends.

Ishani: so do you have any more questions or can I go?

Vansh: you can go.

Vansh went and called riddhima. He asked him to come to a place by 6 PM. He got ready and went to start the preparations. In the evening 6PM: Riddhima came wearing a long white skirt with red rose’s pattern and red tank top with rose heels. Her hair was open she was looking absolutely breath taking. When vansh saw her, he lost what to say. He was just lost in her. He did not know where to start and where to end. Riddhima who did not know what was going to happen was just standing there.

Riddhima (breaking the silence): vansh, tell me why did you call me here? Moreover, why can I see your face only, why is the rest so dark. Why did you send these clothes and why did you insist that I should wear this only. You very well know that I do not like those kind of clothes, still why did you ask me to wear them.

Vansh: ooh ma’am take a breath, I will tell you. First, let me, light up this place. (He said while clicking on the remote that he had in his hand.

Riddhima was surprised to see how the place was decorated. It was in a big garden that was on the top of a cliff, there was a table with petal roses around it. There were fairly light all over the place behind that table there was big photo of riddhima and vansh together. And all of the place there were red heart balloons

Riddhima (POV):

I feel like he is going to propose me… But what the hell am i thinking why will vansh do that. He does not love me. I think I am overthinking. But if he is not going to propose me then why all this preparation.

Riddhima (to vansh): wow, vansh this is so beautiful. But all of this decoration is for whom?

Vansh: it is for you

Riddhima: what!! But why?

Vansh: first come and sit (he said forwarding his hand like a gentlemen)

Riddhima: ok (putting her hand into his)

Vansh (making her sit on the chair): so close your eyes

Riddhima: suspense

Vansh: close your eyes

Riddhima: ok (she said while closing her eyes)

Vansh (POV):

WOO, I think this is the first time, when I am so nervous. Even for my first presentation, I was not this nervous.

Riddhima (Still closing her eyes): can I open my eyes?

Vansh: no

Vansh went on his knees and took a box from his pocket, which contained a beautiful gold rose ring.

Vansh: now you can open your eyes.

Riddhima opened her eyes and was shocked to see what was infront of her eyes. She was about to say something but vansh said it before her

Vansh: Do not say anything or else I will lose my words. I do not know where is should start and where I should end. But to tell you the truth, in my live you are like a beautiful rose that if I lose it then my life will become dark. I know that our work, might be a hurdle for our love but I just want to enjoy the moment I have even if it doesn’t last for long. You might be thinking out of all rings why I brought a ring that had roses. But as I said you are a beautiful rose in my life and that’s why the skirt, the shoes even the ring have rose’s to show you how much you represent in my life. Anyways I talked a lot that I didn’t get to the point. So let me get to the point “My life is wonderful because you are with me. Your smile lightens up my life and all the darkness disappear. My eyes search for you when you are not around. My heart aches when I do not find you. You are the reason for all my happiness and without you; my life would be so dull. You are always on my mind and all the time I keep on thinking of you. Come to me, hold my hand and then never leave it. All I want in my life is that we stay together for all the life. I love you.”

Riddhima was shocked that she did not know what to do. She was still not able to digest the fact that vansh loves her.

Riddhima: vansh but i…

Vansh (interrupting her): please do not say that you don’t love me. I know that you love me but you are unable to accept the truth because you are scared to trust love. You are scared that maybe you will be betrayed in love. In your all life, you have been living only for your brother and now you are scared that if you accept my love, you will start living for me too. You are scared that now you will have two weakness. But please try to understand that I love you and you too you love me.

Riddhima: when you know then why do you want me to accept your proposal? Vansh I just cannot

Vansh: please, riddhima

Riddhima: no, I cannot (she said while having tears in her eyes)

Vansh (standing up): ok, if you do not want to accept my proposal then do not, I won’t force you. (While going backwards): But my life now is nothing without you, I know that now you will leave this city to hide your emotions but I cannot live without you. That is why before you go, you will see me dead. (While standing on the edge of the cliff): bye, riddhima, and bye. Do remember that I have always loved you and while always.

Riddhima screamed Vansh’s name while going towards him. He was about to jump but riddhima caught his hand at the right time, stopped him and hugged him.

Riddhima (crying while hugging him): are you crazy? What the hell, were you about to do? What would have happened to him, if I did not catch you at the right time? (While looking at him): Do you love me that much that you can sacrifice your life for me without even thinking for two seconds?

Vansh (Cupping her face): my love for you is not describable. I just do not have word to describe it. If crying would represents how much I love you then I would never stop crying. If dying would represents how much I love you then I would d… (He did not continue his words as riddhima put her finger on Vansh’s lips

Riddhima: shut up crazy. Never say that again, ok

Vansh: ok

They hugged each other and stayed there for hours

Flashback ends.

Present:

Riddhima: now start the car. Pavan is waiting for us

Vansh: ok

They started the car and went to a house. It wasn’t an abandoned house but it was a simple house. They parked, entered and found Pavan waiting for them

Riddhima: where is he?

Pavan: he is with Kavan in the secret room

Riddhima: ok (to vansh): follow me

Vansh: vaise, you are quite dangerous, don’t you think that you will kill me if I betray you.

Riddhima: don’t try, because I never forgive betrayal, even if it’s for my dear ones

Vansh: you are so dangerous

Riddhima: tell me what I don’t know

Riddhima and vansh walked towards the secret door where a young man was tied there. Riddhima went, took a chair and sat infront of me

Riddhima (smiling): Hi, Mr. Dev Agnihotri

Mr.A: what hi, do you think I am enjoying here? (With an irritated face)

Riddhima (mocking): Yeah of course, you are enjoying. Do you think that our hospitality with our guest is bad? If so then tell me then I will put more.

Mr.A: Yes it is really bad not only bad but inadequate too

Riddima (in mocking tone): een, is it really horrible. But I do not see any problem with hospitality. You see you have a free breakfast, free lunch, free snacks and free dinner. Then what is your problem?

Mr.A: the things you do to me is what you call those free breakfast, free lunch, free snacks and free dinner.

Riddhima: of course. See you have a hot water bath every morning as your breakfast, isn’t that cool. Then there is the lunch, OMG, the lunch is so delicious, right, you have free lizards, aren’t they good. Do you even know how difficult it is to get them from the tree, and you are telling me that you do not enjoy what we give you. And what about the snacks, OMG, those snacks are so perfect, I mean those punches, whipping you get for free. And then there is diner, Oh gosh, it feels so good I’m sure, I mean your foot is roasted everyday like a meat so, its sure that you might be enjoying. And you are saying that you are not enjoying her. But if you are not then I will put something else.

Riddhima called Pavan who was outside. While all this was happening, vansh was just shocked about how her fiancé could be this heartless but still no matter how she was, she managed to impress him. He just loved her for whom she was, as she too loved him from who he was. He did not want to make a grudge in his heart. He just wanted to love her as if tomorrow she will leave him. If even if riddhima was like that he knew that he was much dangerous than she was.

Riddhima (to Pavan): Pavan, you see our guest in not enjoying here. He says that what we give him is not enough so I was thinking, try to start to roast his tongue.

Mr.A (shouting): you heartless woman. If your roast my tongue then how will, you get the information you want

Riddhima got angry after his statement. She stood up from her chair, went to him and pulled his hair.

Riddhima (pulling his hair): shut up, okay. You do not want to give the information then do not as I will not beg. I just wanted to know with whom you are working with but you do not want to tell. And you know what it’s not my loss but yours, maybe if you tell me the truth you will get a chance to live but if you don’t want to then die, I don’t care. What do you think that just because you are not telling me who is your partner, I am having trouble? (Smiles): no, darling, I am enjoying do you know why? Because that coward partner of yours will try to go against me and then I will do the same for him as I’m doing for you, or I will do more. So more fun, you see. I just don’t like trouble. You don’t want say then don’t, sweetie. For now because you angered me, let me give you a gift. (She picked something and said): do you know what this is? No, right. Let me tell you, this an object that is used for human branding. You see I’m very sweet so that’s why I’m going to brand something on your chest. I will brand that “No one should dare to betrayal RS”. So whoever will see your dead body will remember that. (Smiling): isn’t that a nice gift.

Mr.A: not at all

She was about to start branding Mr. Agnihotri but vansh interrupted.

Vansh: riddhima don’t you think this is just too much for you to do it. Let me do it

Riddhima: no, vansh this is just a little. He wanted to betrayal us, so he should be ready to assume the consequences. And don’t worry i will do it.

Riddhima branded him while he was screaming loudly, riddhima was just smiling. When she was done, she sat again on her chair, putting one leg on the other.

Riddhima: so I hope you enjoyed for today. I’m going see you soon

Mr.A: Riddhima, you will suffer more than what you gave me today. I curse you, I curse you that one of the most important person in your life betrayals you. You hate betrayal right, then one person will surely betrayal you one day. That is my curse towards you

Riddhima (slapping you): you foolish, you even dare to curse me even after trying to betrayal me. And what do you think that I care about your curse, no, I don’t. Just say whatever you want, I just don’t give a damn. (To vansh): vansh let’s leave from here or else I don’t know what I will do next to This Dev Agnihotri.

Vansh: let’s go

Vansh knew that riddhima was pissed off so he took them to their favorite place. It was near the cliff where they would sit and watch the sunset. In the night, they would watch the stars. It was just that place that would calm them both whenever they would feel sad, betrayed, angry… they arrived there, riddhima was still pissed-off but it was getting better, the breeze which was there was giving her, calmness in her mind. Vansh wanted to enlighten the mood so, he started speaking.

Vansh: riddhima I am angry with you.

Riddhima: now what did I do?

Vansh: you call that basta**dev, sweetie and darling

Riddhima (smiles at his crazy statement): Vanshhhh

Vansh: what Vanshhh. (Coming closer to her and pulling her in his arms): I am the only one who you have to call sweetie and darling, okay.

Riddhima (smiling): vansh you are completely crazy.

Vansh: tell me what I do not know (he said looking her and smiling)

Riddhima: vansh that is my sentence

Vansh: so what, don’t you remember how every day you say my sentences? So just took revenge

Riddhima: you know, it is not good to take revenge on the person you love (smiling)

Vansh: ooh, now you want to blackmail me with your sweet words

Riddhima (Smiling): no who said that I was blackmailing you, I was just making you see the truth.

Vansh: apart from that I was saying that you shouldn’t call anyone sweetie or darling except me

Riddhima: ok, sweetie (she said smiling)

Vansh: now that is like a good girl

They sat there talking, laughing and joking with each other. When it was later in the night, they went in the car and slept in there. Riddhima quickly fell asleep, as she was tired. Vansh had not slept yet and was looking at her.

Vansh (POV):

Sorry sweetheart, what I am going to do is going to hurt you, but it is for the betterment of our family and our future. If you ever get to know then do forgive me.

Vansh went in riddhima’s pulse took a key and putted it on a soap and it left an impression on it. When he finished he went to sleep. In the morning, riddhima woke up before vansh and saw how vansh was sleeping uncomfortably. He took a jacket from behind and made it a pillow for him

Riddhima (POV):

I am sorry vansh; you had to sleep like this because of me. If I had not been pissed-off yesterday then you would not have brought me here. So sorry. (Something strike her and she said): oh last night, I was tired and forgot to do something important. (Looking at vansh): again so sorry, vansh, what I am about to do is betraying you which I do not like and neither do you but I do not have any choice, this is for the betterment of our future and the family’s future. She too, took a key from the key were in Vansh’s pocket and left an impression on the soap.

After some time, vansh woke up and found riddhima looking at him

Vansh: oof, my sweet pie, I know that I am good-looking, handsome but that does not give you a right to stare at me early in the morning like that.

Riddhima: why not? I am your fiancé so I have all the right to stare at you for as long as I want

Vansh (coming closer): if I’m your fiancé then give me a kiss

Riddhima (putting her hand infront of her mouth): tch tch vansh, you want me to give you a kiss, when I did not brush my teeth nor did you brush yours. So get those crazy ideas from your mind

Vansh (sitting back at his chair): oof, riddhima, you always spoil my romance mood (he said acting to be sad)

Riddhima who saw how sad he was, she approached him and gave him a kiss on his cheek. Vansh was shocked and directly turned toward her and their lips touched. When they lips touched, he could not control anymore and wanted another one but riddhima’s phone rang

Vansh (murmurs): first she refused and now when she gave me one and I was about to put her in the mood, her phone rings.

Riddhima who heard that smiled and took the phone to answer it. Riddhima answered it quickly and told vansh.

Riddhima: vansh let us go home. I totally forgot that we have a meeting with Mr. Sharma. It’s was Jeevika’s call to remind me

Vansh: oh yeah let’s go

They went home and got ready. Riddhima went in her respectably car and vansh too. They attended the meeting and went home to sleep as they did not sleep really well last night. When riddhima was already asleep, someone entered her house, took something and left without her knowing. In the morning, she woke up and got ready, she went to her safe to take something but she found it empty.

Riddhima (POV):

What the hell! Where did those diamonds go? What should I do now; those diamonds were my total career. If I don’t find those diamonds what will do? Who could have come here? Last night, they were here in my safe who could have done that.

Riddhima was confused and called vansh.

On the call:

Riddhima (tensed): Good morning, Vansh

Vansh: Good Morning, sweetie. Why do I feel that you have so much tension?

Riddhima: Haa, vansh. I’m so tensed

Vansh: why? What happened?

Riddhima: vansh my diamonds

Vansh: which diamonds?

Riddhima: the one that are my total career. The other one that I told you

Vansh: you means those diamonds without which you will be destroyed completely

Riddhima: yeah, last night they were stolen. I found them missing this morning

Vansh: but how is this possible

Riddhima: I do not vansh, I just don’t know. I don’t what to do. What will I do if I don’t find them? I will be destroyed vansh, I will be destroyed (she started crying)

This was the first time, vansh ever heard riddhima cry, and it was hurting him. It was piercing him. He just didn’t understand how to make her stop crying

Vansh: riddhima please stop crying, you know I hate tears. And especially yours, it just hurts me.

Riddhima (Still crying): what to do vansh. I have lost everything i ever worked for. I just lost everything. (She said while ending the call)

Riddhima ended the call abruptly, which made vansh more worried.

Vansh (POV):

What if riddhima does a wrong step? I think I should go to meet her, really soon.

Vansh quickly took his car keys and drove till riddhima’s house. When he entered, he found everything scattered all around and all of strange thoughts started to appear in his mind.

Vansh (POV):

What if she took a wrong step… no she can’t do that she is strong not weak… but she was feeling weak at that moment and anyone can do anything when she feel that she is weak… I just hope she okay.

Vansh run to riddhima’s room and found her with a knife in her hand. She was about to cut her wrist.

Vansh (worried, scared): Riddhimaaaa. (He run toward her and threw the knife away: riddhima are you crazy? What the hell, do you think you were going to do? Do you think that dying is the only solution left?

Riddhima (Crying): what else is left vansh? I have worked hard to have this name. Those diamonds were my pride and now that someone stole them, I lost everything. That person will surely use against me. He will used it to destroy me.

Vansh (making her sit and hugging her): riddhima, we will do something. (Cupping her face): riddhima, I will found out who did this. For now be strong, what do you think that the person who stole those diamonds wants. That person is a cowards, he knows that no matter how much he works, he will not ever be able to win against you. So he attacked your pride, he took away your diamonds so that you feel weak and destroy yourself. But you are not going to do what he wants. You are going to stay strong; you are going to show him that even without that those diamonds you are strong. That without those diamonds you are still the same riddhima Singhania that I know, the same riddhima Singhania that the world know and fears, okay

Riddhima (wiping her tears): vansh you are right. Now I will be double stronger than I was before and find who dared to enter riddhima singhania’s house and still her diamonds. When I catch that person, I will show him how ruthless riddhima Singhania is, no matter who he is.

Vansh and riddhima started to clear all her house and arranged the things as they were before.

Vansh (POV):

What do I do? Riddhima is still sad; let me try to enlighten her mood.

Vansh (putting his hands on his hips): riddhima, you could have got sad without dirtying your house. (Touching his forehead): now I am so tired because of you

Riddhima (Crossing her arms on her chest): who told you to come here and help me? I could have done that all alone, okay. I am a strong and independent girl

Vansh: ohoo, see who is talking. She was crying a little while back and now she is saying that I am a strong and independent girl

Riddhima: are you mocking me?

Vansh (shrugging his shoulders): I do not know

Riddhima: vansh, I will not spare you. Let me show what I’m capable of (she said while running behind of him. Vansh started to run while she was running behind him. They continued to run the entire house, when she was about to catch vansh, vansh fell and she fell on top of him, they had eye lock. Vansh started to put his fingers in riddhima’s hair and was coming closer. Riddhima feeling their closeness closed her eyes waiting for a kiss. Vansh was about to kiss her but his phone rang

Riddhima (laughs): oohoo, look who said that it was my phone the villain of his romance but now it looks like it his own phone (she said in a mocking tone)

Vansh (POV):

No matter what you say but I won’t get offended. I am feeling so happy seeing you smile again. And now that’s what matters for me.

Vansh went to attend the call. While riddhima went to make her breakfast. Vansh finished his call and came. They had breakfast together and went to office together. In the evening, they went home. While in the night, someone went in Vansh’s house and stole something too. In the morning when vansh woke up, he found his room disorganized and knew that someone had come. He directly went out of his bed to see something in his safe that was in his cupboard but he found nothing

Vansh (POV):

Oh, damn, what the hell is happening here? First riddhima’s diamonds were stolen and now my ruby is gone. Someone is surely messing with us but whom. I am sure that Dev Agnihotri knows but he does not want to tell. Now what to do? Should I tell riddhima but what if she panics again… no, no I cannot take the risk again. But if I don’t tell her and she founds out later, she will get angry with me. Oh god, show me a solution… but I think it’s better if I tell her.

Vansh took his phone and called riddhima

On the call:

Riddhima: good morning, baby

Vansh (smiles): Good Morning, baby. Seem you are in a good mood today

Riddhima: yes, I’m in a good mood as today Harshad will be coming home

Vansh: oh yeah

Riddhima: but vansh are you okay. I don’t why but early this morning, I felt as if you were in trouble

Vansh: not trouble but I have a problem

Riddhima: what is it?

Vansh: Actually just, like you, yesterday. Today my ruby was stolen and I think that Dev know something but doesn’t want to tell

Riddhima: yeah me too. Actually, I was thinking of going to see him today and question him again.

Vansh: yeah but today I will take care of him. Today it will be man to man.

Riddhima: okay. So get ready I am coming to your house, we will take one car.

Vansh: ok

Call ends

They got ready and after sometime riddhima was at Vansh’s house. They too Vansh’s car and went to see Dev.

When they entered, vansh took a chair and saw dev sleeping with his head

Vansh (to riddhima): riddhima please, tell Pavan to bring cold water to wake him up

Riddhima: ok (to Pavan): Pavan Pavan

Pavan: yes ma’am

Riddhima: bring some cold water to wake dev

Pavan: yes

Pavan went and brought the water. He give it to riddhima and riddhima give it to vansh. Vansh threw it at dev.

Dev (waking up): at least you vansh, you do not wake me up with hot water. You do not know how I feel relieved

Vansh (smiles): you see Mr. Dev; I am not so dangerous like riddhima. Do you want to know what I am?

Dev*nods

Vansh: me, I am extremely dangerous, I am ruthless, and I’m really bad. You see those kind of villains in movies who kill people without thinking twice. That is what I am. You see my sweetheart, riddhima isn’t that bad. But you see today I will do more bad things to what she did to you when we came. Today you will regret a lot of things. Actually, I was here to ask you who is your partner.

Dev: No wonder you two love each other, you are exactly the same. do you think that I will tell you, no. but I think I know why you two are here, I’m sure that your diamonds and ruby might be stolen and that’s why you came to ask who is my partner. But it is sad I will not be telling anything

Vansh (smiles): Do not tell anything. For now let me enjoy my torture, when you will be burning, you will tell me for sure (to Pavan): Pavan bring me some boiling hot oil (to dev): you were saying that they use hot water but now I will use boiling hot oil

Dev: do whatever you want but I will not say anything

Vansh: ok, don’t say anything

Pavan brought the oil and he threw it on dev slowly, dev was screaming out loudly

Vansh (Shouting): shut up you bastard. Didn’t they tell you that when someone is giving you something you should not be shouting? (To Pavan): wait a little bit, while I close his mouth. Now he will not even be able to scream his pain will stay in his mouth, now it will be fun (he put a long sticker on his mouth stopping him from saying anything) (to Pavan): now you can continue

Dev was trying to screaming but it was not possible because of the sticker

Dev’s (POV):

No one knows why I am tolerating this pain. That person gave me so much money that now my family is happy so I can do anything for him. Even if I tell the truth to riddhima and vansh, they will not spare me, it is better to die because I know that, that person will surely do something to avenge my death.

When the oil was finished, vansh removed the sticker from his mouth making him scream more.

Vansh: so did you change your mind

Dev (with his face, which now was totally disfigured): no, I will not say anything

Vansh: ok, you wish. Let me continue, today until you die, I will not stop. Whether you tell me your partner’s name or die. You see Mr. Dev; I am so bad that I will start sawing your body today is not super-duper cool. (To Pavan): bring me a saw

Pavan (confused): a saw?

Vansh: yeah a saw, saw object. You know the one used to in sawing like woods.

Pavan: ooh ok

Pavan (POV):

Oh god, I used to say that Riddhima ma’am is dangerous but vansh sir is more dangerous than she is. May god help me so that I never betray them or else I will end like him or the others that they killed before?

Pavan (bringing the saw with him): sir, here it is

Vansh (taking the saw): thank you! (Caressing it, talking to dev): so Mr. Agnihotri, do you see this glass, it will drink your blood

Dev: that is not a glass but a saw

Vansh: for me it is. If you think logical it is, see when I will cut your finger then it will drink it, so this glass will stock it ok. See I am so intelligent I figured out what you could not find out.

Vansh started by cutting his middle finger leaving him screaming and blooding profusely. He tortured him for more hours until he died. They didn’t get to know what they wanted to know but still managed to knock out on of their enemies. They went home to rest. The next morning, they woke up and found a video on their phones that was sent by an unknown number. They directly sent a message to each other saying that let’s meet on at our favorite place *means the cliff*

Riddhima standing there waiting on the cliff, while vansh just arrived there. Vansh called her pointing a gun toward her and she too turned pointing a gun towards vansh.

Vansh/Riddhima (pointing guns at each other): why did you betray me? …silence

Vansh: I did it for my family

Riddhima: I did it for my family too and our future. I know that I couldn’t tell you but you could have told me

Vansh: what do you think? That if you couldn’t tell me that I could tell you.

Riddhima: but why did you steal my diamonds

Vansh (crying): Riddhima I am sorry, I stole your diamonds because I had no choice. Someone was blackmailing me that if I do not give him those diamonds he will kill my entire family. I know I did not tell you anything but sorry. I had no choice. I know that you said that you will kill whoever who stole your diamonds no matter what. So kill me.

Riddhima (crying): what do u think that I have the courage of shooting you, when myself I did the same as you. I know you know that I was the one who stole your ruby. I just did because someone too was blackmailing me that if I do not give him, your ruby then he will Harshad, you and your entire family and I couldn’t let that happen. The two of us did a mistake so we should be punished. You know that in our world, a betrayal is never forgiven even if it’s our own. So today, here we will prove that we stand by what we say. Today here on this cliff, our favorite place, we will write history that two lovers killed each other because they betrayed each other.

Vansh: haa, riddhima, today we will punish each other. But how did you get to know.

Riddhima: someone sent me a video and when I woke up this morning, I saw it and saw you with my diamonds. But how did you get to know that I stole your ruby

Vansh: same as you

Riddhima: so it means someone wanted us to kill each other

Vansh: Yes and now, we will have to kill each other. That person knew how much our word are important to us. So he used it against us. He used us. (Coming closer to riddhima, putting their foreheads together, taking riddhima’s gun, and placing on his heart): this heart will die with me today.

Riddhima (putting Vansh’s gun on her heart): me too, you will shoot on my heart. Vansh from this day no lover will ever hide any truth from each other. If we had talked then we would not be here, punishing each other. We wouldn’t be here saying that we are going to kill each other because we betrayed each other. From today, no lover will ever hide anything from his partner. Vansh I love you, if god wants then we will meet again in our second life. Even if he doesn’t want so, I will force him.

Vansh: haa, riddhima. Me too, I will ask god not to make us Mafia in t=our next life. I will ask him to make us common people so that we can live a normal life. Riddhima I love you too.

Riddhima/Vansh: if our love was true then we will surely meet again

Vansh: if my love was true then tere ishq mein marjawan (he said while telling riddhima to press the button and shoot him)

(Riddhima pressed the button and shoot him, she too asked him to shoot her and said): if my love was true then tere ishq mein marjawan

Riddhima and vansh fell on the ground but still holding each other. They were left with a little breath when they heard two voices.

Woman’s voice: see I told you, Harshad that they will only talk and kill each other at the end. You see that’s why I was telling you to kill them ourselves

Harshad: yeah ishani, I saw it.

Riddhima and vansh were shocked to see their brother and sister there. They were struggling to speak but ishani spoke before them

Ishani: Do not tire yourselves. You are already on the verge of dying so don’t make any effort. You want to know what we are doing here right. So let me tell you. To tell you the truth it’s us who planned all this game. We knew how much your words are important to you so that’s why we used them against you (acting to be tired): Harshad please continue, you see I don’t have any energy left to speak with these people who think they are smart when they are foolish

Harshad: haa, so ishani was saying that it was us who was blackmailing you two and we were even the one who asked you to steal each other’s precious things… Now you will start asking why did we do it… so before you ask let me answer… we did it because we wanted all your power, money, status that you possess. Now don’t start saying” we could have given you everything if you asked” we didn’t want you to give it to us as if doing charity, we wanted to snatch if from you. Now die peacefully, ok bye. We love you, right ishani

Ishani: yeah we love you a lot

They said while leaving them there. They were struggling. They were left in pain after what their own sibling had done to them. They were left broken but could not do anything. They were just praying that if ever God gives them a second life, God should not make them mafia or give them power because if they are dying right now, it was because of that. Final after sometime, they stopped breathing. It was the end of them and their love story. Everything ended for them…

So here it is. Hope it wasn’t boring. Please comment as i worked on this all this week.

Big love, stay safe and follow all covid-19 precautions

The post Riansh Os: She is Fearless !! (2) appeared first on TMT Updates.