RIANSH OS UNKNOWN OR KNOWN? PART 1

The story starts from riddhima forced to do abortion and vansh realizing his mistake but soon he got to know about riddhima doing abortion and there riddhima thinks vansh signed the papers…….

Riddhima: leave me! You all will suffer. What if my family agree with this. But as a mother i don’t! Leave!!!!!

Doctor: nurse inject her.

Riddhima: what? What are you going to inject.

Nurse: don’t worry mam first we will make you sleep then we will do ur abortion.

Riddhima: how many time i need to tell you!!no means NO!

Saying so she picked up a knife and pointed on nurse neck.

Riddhima: i will not repeat again. Leave me.

After 3 hours.

Riddhima entered vr mansion. Her head was bleeding. Her hand was having wounds. She started marching towards her room. Without any expressions.

Riddhima entered and vansh saw her. He first hugged her. Then saw her wounds. He asked her.

Vansh: what happened to you are you okay? (Suddenly angry) and why the hell you went to do abortion. I don’t have any right on this baby. Is my baby safe. Tell me damn it!

Riddhima started clapping and said.

Riddhima: all of nowhere from where this concern camed huh? My baby. Bla bla. How dare you. Some hour before you were like i don’t want to talk about him. I don’t want baby so what now?

Vansh (angry): RIDDHIMA!

Riddhima: LOW DOWN YOUR VOICE VANSH RAISINGHANIA. (Angry)

Vansh becamed shocked to see riddhima like this.

Riddhima (crying): because of you i lost my child. Now i will not live here for one second.

Vansh becamed more shocked to hear her. Tears started coming out of his eyes. After some times he camed out of shock and seen riddhima was not there. She left him! He started crying and fell on the floor….

Vansh: because of you riddhima i lost my child thank god you left. I will never ever see your face again in my life. You are a murderer. And was blaming me!?

After 5 years……..

Vansh was coming down with stairs. Then he saw ishani talking with someone. He thought to see who it was. Then suddenly he heard….

Ishani: i am feeling pity on that riddhima.

Vansh was shocked he decided to hear her conversation secretly.

Ishani: oh god vansh bhai thought that the letter was written by riddhima and riddhima though vansh bhai signed the abortion paper. Actually they were signed by him only. But i made him do that. (laughing)

Aryan: now tch both are separated and that baby couldn’t even see this world.

Vansh was standing with full range inside him. He marched towards ishani and thud slapped her hard.

Vansh: HOW DARE YOU!(Anger level infinity)

By his loud voice everyone camed in hall and saw ishani keeping her hands on her cheeks. Which were now red.

Angre camed near her and asked vansh

Angre: boss! Why you slapped her?(angry)

Vansh: because she is a blo*dy murderer! I would have killed her if she was not my sister.

Everyone present there were shocked.

Angre: what is boss saying ishani?(firm)

Dadi: whom you killed?(loud)

Siya: di tell us what is this!(confused)

Ishani in anger spoke…

Ishani: yes i have killed your baby vansh bhai!

Everyone together: what!?

Ishani: yes i killed him like he killed mine.

Vansh: excellent ishani! First of all come out of you imaginery world. And now don’t you dare to call me bhai.

Saying so he left from there to his room.

Angre: ishani! Are you for real? You were the one who did bhabhi’s abortion!?(disgusted)

Dadi: shame on you and we all kept thinking that riddhima did this. Don’t you dare to talk with me. (Guilty)

Saying so she left.

Siya gave ishani an angry look and left from there too.

Vansh in room was throwing everything here and there in anger. (bohot paisa hai uske pas)

Vansh: i misunderstood you again! Where are you. (crying) but i was not alone at fault you left me to you misunderstood me too. But i promise to bring you back.

A few hours later.

He camed out and asked angre to call everyone in hall.

After everyone camed

Vansh: i called you all here to tell what punishment i will give to aryan and ishani.

Everyone noded.

Vansh: aryan will not live here. He will live in Bangalore now. I will give you some money and a house and you have to manage this to get job and live by your own.

Chachi: but vansh…..

Vansh: no ifs and buts. Decision is final. If you want to leave with him you may. And coming to ishani. I have two options. Whether you leave this house or stay here but dare to talk anyone. (Rishte me darar)

Ishani was shocked.

Ishani: bhai …….

Vansh: don’t call me bhai you lost him. I regret to save you that day from punishment you becamed so spoiled. Choose one and tell to angre. Don’t call me.

Saying so he left from there

Angre: shame on you ishani that day when you lost ur baby…….(toh aap he bta dijiye shreeman)

Flashback starts

Doctor: sorry we can’t save her baby. And i think we would not be able to save her also. She needs ab-ve blood. And we don’t have that. (Yar jo blood group chahiye hota hai wahi out of stock hota hai aisa kyu.)

Vansh: please doctor save her anyhow. (Arree suna nhi kya blood lake de)

Doctor: mr vansh we need this blood. Then only we can save her. (Haa na)

Riddhima: doctor i have that blood group. You can take mine. (Family me se he kisi ke pas hota hai)

Doctor: hurry up come with me.

Flashback ends.

Ishani was shocked to listen this. (Ab kya faida behen)

Angre: better tell ur decision through mssg. I don’t wanna talk to you. (Stern) (angry angre)

Ishani: angre. (chala gaya wo ab)

Spain.

A women is seen doing jogging near beach.

Lady: damn mobile battery. If i will leave to home now it will take half hour. No i need to call laura now.

She saw a man

Lady: Hello. (hi)

Person: hello. (hi)

Lady: I ​​need a phone please. (i need a mobile please)

Person gives her mobile.

Lady: gracias. (thank you)

Person: you’re welcome. (welcome)

(Don’t think i used google baba. I am learning spanish so know this much)

On call.

Lady: laura please prepare breakfast for rithvik. I will be there in half hours.

She gave mobile back to person and left from there. (abhi tak toh pehchan liya hoga)

She reached home.

She saw rithvik and hugged him.

Rithvik: buenas dias. (good morning)

Lady: good morning. (Buenos dias)

(Training chahiye kisi ko spanish ki.) 🤣🤣

Man: someone forgot me. (teasing)

Rithvik: how can i. (hugs him) my mamu is best.

Man: ya ya. Now go to school. Bye.

Rithvik: byee.

He left from there.

Man: so sanaya i have to tell you something very important. (who all thought her to be riddhima? 🤔🤨)

Sanaya: shoot. (glares him)

Man: we have to go to india.

Sanaya: when?

Man: after 2 days.

Sanaya: what!! And you are telling now? You know na how much packing we have to do. Then also. Then we have to convince rithvik. Then also. You….

Man: wait ……

Sanaya: see sahil bro you don’t listen to me now. You don’t love your little sister. (acting babu bhaiya acting)

Sahil: arey my cutie sister please i also got to know now you do packing i will convince rithvik any how.

Sanaya: ok ok i will. (readers be like where the hell is riddhima!!)

After 10 minutes she shouted from her room.

Sanaya: sahil bro Where is my suitcase! (sahil bro where is my bag!)

Sahil: aree check its on almirah. (nhi aata fil hal ye bolna spanish me)

Sanaya: got it! Thanks.

Sahil: de nada. (Kuch aur samajh me aa rha hai😂)

A few hours later in india

Ishani was stressed and was not able to think what she should do now. She thought to stay in home and convince them anyhow. She was crying for her deeds.

In spain

Sanaya: what do you think laura.

Laura(her bff): about what?

Sanaya: arey that why suddenly we have to go india.

Laura: i thought you are going but i have to come to?

Sanaya: idiot i am talking about me,sahil bro and rithvik.

Laura: oh that what can i say sana you should ask your brother.

Sanaya: achha. I thought someone like my brother. (teasing)

Laura: shut up sana. (blushes)

Sanaya: oho see someone is blushing ha?

They both continued their talks.

Back to india.

Vansh: i thought wrong about you riddhima i toh lost my son/daughter. But i lost you too. I miss you come back. (crying) (ab pachtab ho kya jab riddhima chod di tujhe)

Ishani called angre but he declined her phone call. After a lot of call war he picked up her called and

Angre(angry): i told you to mssg why the hell are you calling again and again. This is last time ishani. Better tell now only your decision I don’t have time for this useless fight 😤.

Ishani: i will stay here only. Sorry to take you time. Saying so she cuts the call.

Angre informed to vansh. He told to everyone about this and that ignoring game starts.

2 days after.

In india.

Sanaya along with sahil and rithvik reached india. They were in airport taking their luggage with them.

Sanaya was listening to music.

She was walking along with her bag and Suddenly she collided with someone.

Sanaya: So sorry mr. Actually i was not paying head.

That man was aryan. (His flight to Bangalore was of today)

First he becamed shocked then thought something and said it’s ok and left from there.

Sanaya: weird man!

They reached their villa and got freshed then sanaya left for walking nearby.

Again her music. (kan fat jayenge.)

She was wearing shorts and a t-shirt of pink colour.

She was walking then saw a man she thought she know him.

Sanaya: achha it’s you weirdo.

Aryan: am i weird?(flight chod di? Um hmm suspense)

Sanaya: when you saw me i thought you saw a ghost. Anyways i am sanaya. And you?

Aryan: how can you forgot aryan.

Sanaya: do i even know you? Leave it. Bye i am tired i just shifted here.

Saying so she turned. Then she smirked. Aryan took his knife out and was about to stab. Suddenly she took his knife and pointed on his neck.

Sanaya: nice try aryan but that will not work on me. (smirks)

She stab his hand and left from there. He looked at her in shock.

Aryan(to himself): is she….if she was then she would have not done this. (suspense ka maza dosto)

Sanaya casually walked back to home. Like if nothing happened.

She reached hall and asked sahil.

Sanaya: ok so for how long we are going to stay here?

Sahil: hm. For 6 months.

Sanaya: then i think we should find rithvik a nice school. His studies should not get affected. And i think (looking towards rithvik) he is enjoying much here.

Sahil: ok i will find a nice school for him today itself. I will tell karan(secretary) to find one.

Sanaya: so bro..

Sahil: ha sis.

Sanaya: let’s go out and explore mumbai. I know you are indian but you know na i don’t know much hindi. Like i am zero in this language. So you have to teach me okay?(riddhima kaha hai yar)

Sahil: aree i will tell you a nice app name download it and learn. Okay na?

Sanaya: yaa thanks now lets go. Rithvik come lets go. (calling him)

Rithvik: yay!

They left to see gateway of india.

Sanaya : it’s so big and beautiful. Like spain. (no india zada achha hai)

Sahil: yeah yeah. Now let’s go back its late we will see more places tommorow okay?

Sanaya: yes let’s go. See our home is near only so let’s go by walking only i will learn some hindi also from this app.

Other side vansh was also walking near their house and was connected to Bluetooth and was on call.

Background song…..

Bohot aayi gayi yaade

magar is bar tumhi aana

irade fir se jane ke

nhi lana tumhi aana.

Then suddenly someone said

Someone: mai aagyi. (i have came)

Yeh kya hua akhri me🤔😂 chalo sab guess karo ab.

