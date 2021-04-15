RIANSH – PREGNANCY AND MOOD SWINGS #IMMJ2 – TMT Updates

HI GUYS !! I AM BACK WITH NEW STORY BUT THIS TIME ITS SHORT ONE AND WILL BE COMPLETED IN THIS PART ONLY …. IF SOME OF YOU HAVE FORGET ME THEN ITS OKK I DONT MIND ….. I JUST HOPE YOU LIKE THIS ….. I MISS YOU ALL SO MUCH THAT I WAS UNABLE TO STAY AWAY FROM YOU ALL …. SO NOW ENOUGH OF MY TALKS AND SART THIS

HI ! I THINK YOU ALL KNOW ME , YES I AM THE GREAT VANSH RAISINGHANIA , I AM VERY MYSTERIOUS AND YET COMPLICATED PERSON BUT CARES FOR MY FAMILY A LOT AND LOVES MY WIFE BEYOND THE LIMITS AND CAN GO TO ANY EXTENT TO PROTECT HER , ALYHOUGH MY MARRIAGE WAS COMPLICATED , IN VERY STARTING WE DON’T LIKE EACH OTHER IT WAS ALL MESSED UP BUT KNOW ITS ALL FINE AND I AM VERY MUCH HAPPY MY MARRIAGE AND AS SAID EARLIER LOVES MY WIFE LOT BUT THESE DAYS SHE USED TO TROUBLE ME A LOT , YES MANY OF YOU HAVE GUESSED RIGHT …. SHE IS PREAGNANT …… I AM SO HAPPY BUT UFFFF HER MOOD SWINGS ARE GOONA KILL ME ONE DAY

RIDHIMA: VANSHHHHHH …… ..

OPPS SHE IS CALLING ME NOW I WILL TAKE YOUR LEAVE AS IF I WILL NOT GO THEN SHE IS SURELY GONNA KILL ME

VANSH: Sure , coming SWEETHEART

VANSH reached his room

VANSH: Sure sweetheart what would you like

RIDHIMA ( CRYING LIKE BABY ) : VANSH you don’t love me , you don’t love me now

VANSH ( THINKING) : Not once more , these temper swings at the moment are creating loads of bother me , however for now I must console my sweetheart

VANSH (TO RIDHIMA): No sweetheart who informed you that I don’t love you , even I really like you greater than myself , now please cease crying

RIDHIMA: No , you don’t , should you had love me then , once I awakened you have to be sitting beside me however no you was not

VANSH: No it’s not like that sweetheart …… truly …….

WHEN VANSH IS TRYING TO PACIFY RIDHIMA SUDDENLY A VOICE OF CUTE LITTLE BOY CAME

BOY : MAMMMMIIIIIIIII ……

RIDHIMA: AWWWW ….. my child you awakened ….. come and provides a hug and kiss to your MAMI and sisterbrother

( sure a lot of you will have thought it proper its ISHANI and ANGRE’S son ATHARVA ) ATHARVA hugged RIDHIMA after which kissed her stomach

VANSH ( POUTING AND PRETENDING TO BE ANGRY ) : That’s not truthful ATHARVA you overlook your mamu … go now I cannot speak to you

ATHARVA : Frequent MAMU don’t be like a 2yr previous child , by the best way has somebody informed you something that you’re

VANSH ( EXCITED) : What , That I’m so good-looking

ATHARVA : NO

VANSH: Then that I’m cute such as you

ATHARVA : NO

VANSH: OK I settle for my defeat now little ANGREY would you want to inform me that what I’m

ATHARVA : That you’re very unhealthy actor and should you attempt to faux be offended from me then why your face I solely really feel like laughing in your face …. okay now come and provides me a hug

A voice come which broke their hug and ATHARVA pouted cutely denying to go in the direction of the voice , sure that voice was of ISHANI who is looking ATHARVA to come back down as he must go to highschool

SIGN: ATAHRVA come child …. It’s worthwhile to go to highschool , come in any other case you’re going to get late

ATHARVA : No MAMU i don’t wish to go , I wish to solely play with MAMI and also you

RIDHIAM; However ATHARVA bache you want to go to highschool , its necessary , within the afternoon after coming again to highschool you may come to play with me then we are going to play collectively . okay so now go to highschool ….

ATHARVA : Okay MAMI…. BYEEE

RIDHIMA: byeee …. Bache love you

ATHARVA WENT TO SCHOOL

RIDHIMA ( SEEING VANSH LAUGHING SHE GOT IRRITATED ) : You , why are you laughing , am I wanting joker to you ….. VANSH you males na You all can’t understood our emotions ….

VANSH ( SHOCKED ) : Aree .. RIDHIMA what sort of lady you’re , jiffy in the past you have been speaking so sweetly with ATHARVA and likewise smiling with him however now you’re being offended on me with out even any cause …. have mercy on me please … what I’ve accomplished to you

VANSH WORDS MAKE RIDHIMA MORE IRRITATED

RIDHIMA: OH so now you suppose that I’m mad and I stay offended with you with none cause and I’m searching for revenge from you …. WOW MR RAISINGHANIA … Wonderful ….. Now in your opinion I’ve turned mad …… Wow MR RAISINGHANIA …. you impressed me loads

saying so she went to washroom , however VANSH was hell shocked listening to her phrases

VANSH( to himself) : However when did I say that RIDDHIMA is mad …. I’m not certain that she is mad or what however sure she’s going to drive me loopy out of her temper swings sooner or later certainly ….

AFTER 1 HOUR

VANSH WAS SITTING IN HIS STUDY ROOM WHEN HE HEARD A SOFT VOICE CALLING HER NAME WITH LOVE HE SMILED AT THAT AS HE RECOGNISED WHOSE VOICE WAS THAT , YES THAT VOICE WAS OF OUR RIDHU

RIDHIMA: VANSH … I would like one thing …. I would like one thing to eat

VANSH ( pondering) : What occurred to this lady out of the blue … one hour earlier than she was so offended on me however now take a look at her she is behaving like most harmless lady on this planet however ya I need to admit that she is wanting too cute and I cant resist seeing her

RIDHIMA ( jerking him ) : VANSH … VANSH …. VANSH the place have been you misplaced …. VANSH

VANSH: Hunnn…. hmm RIDHIMA TELL

RIDHIMA: What inform VANSH …. I’m hungry …. I wish to eat one thing

VANSH: SWEETHEART then go and have one thing within the kitchen

RIDHIMA: No VANSH however I would like you to feed me ….. please please please ( MAKING INNOCENT CUTE PUPPY FACE AND POUT )

VANSH: You understand na sweetheart that I can’t resist your this cute pet faces …. OK come let me feed you

THEY BOTH WENT AND FEED EACHOTHER …. IN THE AFTERNOON ATHARVA COME AND PLAYED WITH RIDHIMA . DAYS PASSED AND ONE DAY RIDHIMA GAVE BIRTH TO A CUTE LITTLE GIRL

THEY NAMED THE GIRL VARI AND NOW RIANSH LED A CUTE HAPPY LIFE WITH THEIR DAUGHTER