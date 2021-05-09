RIANSH – RIDHIMA’S JEALOUSY – #Immj 2 (PART – 2)

HEY GUYS !!!! I AM BACK WITH NEW UPDATE , SO NO MORE TALKS AND LETS START IT

RAGINI : VANSH , look at this girl she is claiming to be your wife , now you only tell me the truth

VANSH: RAGINI whatever she is saying is absolutely correct , RIDHIMA is my wife only , But why are you talking about RIDHIMA so rudely

RAGINI: After the confession of such a big news that to from an unknown girl , you are expecting me to behave normally , WOW today you show me that what is the place of a bestfriend in your life 😤

SAYING SO RAGINI WENT TO GUEST ROOM AND VANSH FOLLOWS HER , SEEING VANSH FOLLOWING RAGINI RIDHIMA WAS BURNING JEALOUSY

RIDHIMA: Just look at him , To pacify RAGINI for a silly reason he follows her , but he never does so with me , whenever I used to angry .. huh ..😤

RIDHIMA ALSO FOLLOWS VANSH AND RAGINI TO THEIR ROOM AND WHAT SHE SAW MADE HER BLOOD BOIL … VANSH WAS HUGGING RAGINI , THIS WAS TOO MUCH FOR RIDHIMA BUT SHE MAINTAINED HER CALM FACE AND ENTERED INSIDE THE ROOM

RIDHIMA (parting VANSH and RAGINI away): Look RAGINI I know this is too much to handle for you all of a sudden but you need to believe that I and VANSH are married to each other (HOLDING VANSH HAND TIGHTLY SHOWING HER POSSESIVENESS AND JEALOUSY ) and we both love each other and are living happily

RAGINI WAS A LITTLE HURT AT THAT TIME BECAUSE SHE HAD A CRUSH ON VANSH SINCE THERE SCHOOL DAYS AND AT A TIME VANSH WAS ALSO USED TO HAVE ACRUSH ON HER , BUT SHE DIDN’T SHOW IT , WHEN RAGINI WAS THINKING SHE SUDDENLY CAME OUT OF HER THOUGHTS AND SAW VANSH AND RIDHIMA LEAVING

RAGINI: VANSH

RIDHIMA: Yes , what happened RAGINI do you need something or some help

RAGINI (Ignoring RIDHIMA): VANSH please can you stay with me tonight , I am feeling lonely so just wanted you to be with me for tonight

RIDHIMA: But why …

VANSH: RIDHIMA, its ok let it be , by the way its the matter of one night only (TO RAGINI) Ok RAGINI today I am going to be with you only

RIDHIMA: But VANSH , What about our Date that we both have planned especially for this evening 🥺🥺

RAGINI ( A BIT RUDELY ) : So what RIDHIMA , Date can also be held at some other day , and today I have met VANSH after so long period of time . let us both be together , what say VANSH

VANSH: Yes sweetheart , RAGINI is right , Now you go and take some rest

Saying so VANSH pecked RIDHIMA ‘s Forehead and RIDHIMA leaves from there

IN RIANSH ROOM

RIDHIMA WAS MOVING IN TO AND FRO MOVEMENT TO COME UP WITH AN IDEA TO CALL VANSH BACK , SUDDENLY A MISCHIEOVOUS IDEA POPPED IN HER MIND AND SHE SMILE MISCHIEVIOUSLY . IN GUEST ROOM WHEN RAGINI AND VANSH WAS ABOUT TO SLEEP THEY HEARD RIDHIMA SCREAMS AND BOTH HEAD TOWARD THE RIANSH ROOM , ON REACHING VANSH FOUND RIDHIMA LYING ON THE FLOOR HOLDING HER FEET

VANSH: RIDHIMAA

SAYING SO VANSH INSTANTLY HOLD PICK RIDHIMA IN BRIDAL STYLE

VANSH: RIDHIMA , how did this happen , show me if your hurt

RIDHIMA: VANSH , its nothing much, I think when I was opening this new bottle of shampoo by mistake I dropped shampoo and then got slipped on it , AHH .. VANSH it seems like I have gotten a sprain in my leg, But its ok I will manage You go with RAGINI she need you

VANSH: No sweetheart how can I go leaving you In such a condition ( TO RAGINI) RAGINI please don’t mind but I think RIDHIMA need me more than you , So I am sorry , You go and sleep after all you are having your flight at 5 in the morning for DELHI

RAGINI: Ok VANSH . ( WHILE GOING RAGINI NOTICED RIDHIMA SMILLING MISCHIEVOUSLY AND SHE UNDERSTOOD THAT IT ALL WAS THE PLAN OF RIDHIMA )

FB STARTS

A IDEA POPPED IN RIDHIMA ‘S MIND AND SHE WENT INSIDE THE BATHROOM BOUGHT A SHAMPOO BOTTLE POUR SOME SHAMPOO OVER THERE AND THEN SHE SCREAMED AND PRETEND TO FALL ON IT

FB ENDS

RIDHIMA WAS HAVING A BIG VICTORIOUS SMILE AND ENJOYING HER VICTORY IN MIND WHEN VANSH INTERRUPTED HER THOUGHTS

VANSH: Now tell me why you did this

RIDHIMA( TERRIFIED) : what I have done VANSH , what are you talking about

VANSH: This Drama

RIDHIMA: Which Drama VANSH , I can’t understand what are you talking about

VANSH: Sweetheart do you really think that you can hide anything from me , I know that neither you slip nor this shampoo fall by mistake

RIDHIMA: But how did you know this

VANSH: Oh common sweetheart when RAGINI went out the big victorious smile on your face told me everything , and moreover this shampoo doesn’t seems like to be split mistakenly but it was made fallen intentionally , Now tell me why you did this

RIDHIMA: Vo … Voh VANSH , act…actually I was a bit jealous 😳

VANSH: A bit or A lot

RIDHIMA ( BLUSHING HARD AND SMACKED HIS ARM PLAYFULLY ) : VANSH

VANSH: Oh Ok , Now come lets sleep , and remember one thing I love you only and will always love you 💖

RIDHIMA: I love you too VANSH 💖

SAYING SO BOTH OF THEM DRIFT TO PEACEFULL SLEEP IN EACH OTHER EMBRACES

THE END . HOPE YOU ALL LOVED IT DO TELL ME HOW WAS IT IN COMMENT SECTION WILL SEE YOU ALL SOON