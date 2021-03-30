RIANSH – SCAR ON SOUL# – #Part – 6# – Telly Updates

Vansh reached his room and tried to sleep but his only thought was Riddhima
Vansh (thinking): I don’t know why but for the first time I feel pity for a person who’s not related to me. I used to feel sorry but never did anything for their future wellbeing but for Riddhima I want to give her a better life which she deserves. But it’s not pity it’s as if someone is hurting my heart. She does deserve a life with full of roses not thorns. I don’t know why but I want to do something for her so that she gets back to her old life once again where she’s a free bird. Where her life has life and she can smile back before her innocence fades away. I want to change her life. I don’t know why my heart felt pierced when Aryan was narrating the ordeal she has to go. I can’t see her in those bruises I want to heal her pain. I want to wipe her tears. I just want to kill that Kabir by my hands for torturing her to such an extent. I don’t know how come he’s still alive that bastard I’ll bury him alive if at all I find him around her in my premises. I’ll make sure I change her life from tomorrow.
All had their own views of feeling sorry for Riddhima.
The next day, Angre made sure to call Riddhima and inform her about her job confirmation. She was delighted
Angre’s POV:
Last night neither did I sleep nor did Ishu, we were discussing about Riddhima. In the morning when I woke up I was eagerly waiting to call Riddhima to give her the good news. I feel sorry for her state and I want to create a fairy-tale life for her. I don’t know why but she gives me vibes of my late sister. I see her reflection in Riddhima. I dialed her number and was waiting for her to answer the call but seemed she wasn’t responding and somewhere I was afraid if she’s well or not and then the call was answered
I: Hello (worried)
But my expressions changed the moment I heard a male voice
“Hello”
I: May I speak to Mrs. Riddhima!!!
“Who’s this?”
I (thinking): I think this is Kabir! Bastard what is he doing with her phone so he’s not even letting her speak to anyone.
I: Previous day she came for an interview so this is a confirmation call for that. Can I speak to her? And may I know who’s this?
Kabir: Am her husband Inspector Kabir Sharma. Give me a moment I’ll hand over the call to her
Kabir: Riddhu! Darling call for you
I (thinking): Woah! What a love!! He’s trying to show that he’s the sweetest husband. Only if I didn’t know the reality then I’d have assumed him to be the best husband.
It seemed he was beside her itself because as soon as he called she answered and her voice was quivering
Riddhima: Hello
Angre: Hello Mrs. Riddhima, this is Angre from VRS Industries.
Riddhima: Yes sir
I was receiving echo of her voice then I realised that bastard has put the call on speaker! I took a long breath before once again speaking
Angre: So, Mrs. Riddhima I am glad to inform you that you have been selected as PA of Vansh Rai Singhania and he’d like to meet you and discuss your pay scale today. He has given you an appointment at 10 am so we’d like to meet you then. Do be there by time, he hates people who aren’t punctual.
Riddhima (happiness): Thank you so much sir. I’d be there on time.
Angre: All the Best. Congratulation’s
Once I cut the call, I had a smile on my face unaware of myself. I could sense her excitement and happiness when she was speaking. I just hope this job changes her life to the best.
Riddhima’s POV:
I was in the kitchen when I heard my phone ring and so I came into the living room to find my phone in his hand. Yes! He doesn’t trust me and thinks that am betraying him so he answers my calls and then he hands it to me. I approached him with disgusting look and was waiting for him to hand me the call but then he was being over lovey-dovey as if he’s a perfect husband
Kabir: Riddhu! Darling call for you
I gave him a glare and he was handing me the call and then he took it back and put it on speaker and gave me a stern look and I took a long breath and spoke.
I: Hello
Angre: Hello Mrs. Riddhima, this is Angre from VRS Industries.
I: Yes sir
Angre: So, Mrs. Riddhima I am glad to inform you that you have been selected as PA of Vansh Rai Singhania and he’d like to meet you and discuss your pay scale today. He has given you appointment sat 10 am so we’d like to meet you then. Do be there by time, he hates people who aren’t punctual.
I (happiness): Thank you so much sir. I’d be there on time.
Angre: All the Best. Congratulation’s
My eyes popped in excitement listening to the news of me being selected, my happiness had no bounds. Finally!!! Finally, I could get my freedom at least for a while. I could get rid of this man. I’ll even have Sejal there and I could spend time with her at the same time I could even build my career which was stopped abruptly.
My thoughts were interrupted by him holding my arm, I winched and glared at him who was having anger in his eyes! Oh God!!! What did I do now!!!
Kabir: Don’t fly you fool! First, we need to visit the office and finalize the salary and other pay-related things then if I approve you can join.
I (shock): We?
Kabir (smirk): So, do you think I’d let you go alone? Am going to accompany you. I don’t trust you. I’d check the office and staff before agreeing on you to join. Now go and get ready, we need to leave asap! After that I need to go to station too.
He pushed me on floor asking me to get ready for the meeting. Now I wonder how do I manage in the office! What if he sees Sejal or Aryan!! And what will the boss say seeing my husband accompanying me to the office! Hey god please save me!!!
(POV Ends)
Aryan reaches Vansh’s office to meet Riddhima, as Angre informed him about calling her to discuss about her pay scale. He didn’t sleep the whole night as his thoughts were occupied by Riddhima and her safety. So, he couldn’t stop himself from coming to the office early. He reached Vansh’s cabin and sat there waiting for her, when he got a call.
Aryan: Ha Seju bolo
…..
Aryan: Come to Vansh’s cabin am there
He cut the call and then the cabin door opened to find Sejal enter and as soon as she saw Aryan she hugged him crying like a baby. He understood why she was weeping; he was patting her back trying to console her. He made her sit
Aryan: Seju if you break how are we going to help Riddhu?
Sejal (wiping her tears): You know when I told dad about her he was broke and somewhere he’s blaming himself for her state. He instantly wanted to meet her and take her into his arms. He was accusing himself that he chose a wrong mate for our Riddhima. He wanted to bash that bastard for trying to hurt his Riddhima. It was hard for me to convince him.
