RIANSH – SCAR ON SOUL# – #Part – 8#

Kabir: Darling you need to ask your doubts you can’t be shy always.

Kabir (smiling): Sorry Mr. Singhania didn’t I tell you she’s a bit introvert sort of person. She does have doubts which I’d like to ask on behalf of her

Angre (gritting his teeth): Yes Mr. Sharma ask, please

Kabir: So, I wanted to … I mean she wanted to ask what are the timings and days of work

Vansh (smirking): Mrs. Riddhima your office timings would be 9 am – 6 pm regularly and in cases may be extended. Your vehicle would come to pick you by 8:15 am. And it’s a 6-day week and if needed you are supposed to come even on Sundays. Because you are going to be my PA so if at all I have any work you are supposed to be there too.

Kabir (shock): That means she has to work the whole week at times!!

Angre (smirking): Yes she has to in fact my PA too does so need not worry because she’ll be paid for that

Kabir: That means….

Vansh: Am sorry Mr. Sharma to cut you but I think she has to work here so she needs to ask her doubts and she needs to be open and try to mingle with everyone. And you can’t accompany her everywhere right, she needs to be here, she needs to work here so she has to speak. So, I’d suggest why don’t you wait for few minutes outside so that she can try to mingle!!! (faking a smile)

Vansh (to Angre): Angre why don’t you take Mr. Sharma for a tour of our office!

Vansh gestured Angre with his eyes which was unnoticed by Kabir and Riddhima. Angre nodded and gestured Kabir with a fake smile

Angre: Mr. Sharma this way, please

Kabir with no option left stood not before marking his hands-on Riddhima’s wrist when she gave a painful expression which wasn’t left without being noticed by Vansh. He was trying hard to control his anger. Once Kabir left Riddhima took a sigh and was staring here and there to avoid an awkward situation while Vansh was observing her expressions which were as if examining her surroundings, he decided to break the ice so he gently passed the glass of water towards her as he could see her nervousness. She stared into his direction for the first time since yesterday and then his eyes fell directly on her hazel eyes which carried many unmentioned emotions which had pain hidden behind those brown orbs. She was staring into his dark black orbs which had some uninvited concern for her and she wasn’t able to understand that. He tried to divert his gaze from her eyes which were unintentionally pulling him to explore them. He diverted his gaze with difficulty and saw her composing herself and he spoke softly

Vansh: Riddhima please have some water you seem to be nervous

Riddhima: No sir… am fine (voice was quivering)

Vansh: It’s ok no need to be nervous. Just drink some water, you’d feel a bit relieved. So, that we can continue

Riddhima gently nodded as she did needed water and was wondering how he understood her thirst and gulped them in a go while a small smile crept on Vansh’s lips.

Vansh: So, Riddhima you can ask if you have any doubts regarding anything

Riddhima: ….. Sir, I wanted to ask will my timings in the evening extend if needed and is my time in the morning fixed?

Vansh: Riddhima evening timings may differ but yea morning timings would be fixed. You need to be in the premises by 9 sharp and at times if there’s an emergency then you can be late and grace time is half an hour that means at any cost you need to be reporting by 9:30 am. And yea if needed you’d be supposed to be staying after 6 in the evening until the work isn’t done. And don’t worry you’ll be dropped home safely. Your safety is our priority

He gave her a genuine smile and unknowing to her a small smile crept on her lips and Vansh was speechless because the smile was giving her a slight glow on her pale face. He was adoring her when she spoke breaking his thoughts

Riddhima: Sir, what would be my work be?

Vansh: That’d be explained by your fellow PA. I meant Angre’s PA she’ll explain you everything. And you’ll be given some files to be completed before the deadline. If any doubts you can shoot with either me, Angre, or sej…

Riddhima’s eyes widened in happiness but then Vansh didn’t want to reveal that its Sejal as he wanted her to be surprised as she did deserve some surprises which’d give her happiness so brushing his thoughts he spoke

Vansh: I mean Angre’s PA. You’ll meet her soon

Riddhima nodded.

Vansh: Anything else?

Riddhima nodded in disapproval

Vansh: Ok then you can join from tomorrow and you’ll be briefed by Angre and his PA tomorrow

Riddhima was hesitant to say something so was just playing with fingers, Vansh saw her hesitance and with a smile, he spoke

Vansh: Want to ask something?

Riddhima (hesitant):…. Ummm… No sir

Vansh: It’s ok Riddhima you can ask!

Riddhima: Sir, can I …. I join from today!!!

Vansh (smirking) (thinking): I knew that you’d wish to start working from today to avoid him. Now your safety is going to be my priority and I’ll do whatever I could to keep you away from him as much as possible

Vansh: Umm… if you want you can join from today itself.

Riddhima’s eyes bloomed in happiness and she nodded her head in approval

Vansh: Come I’ll show you your cabin

He got up and she with difficulty got up with some expressions on her face and Vansh turned his gaze as by now he is aware of her injuries on her lower body. He clenched his fist and turning around he led her towards the door and they were about to go when they saw the door opening to find Kabir and Angre. Riddhima seeing Kabir took a step back and this was observed by Angre & Vansh.

Vansh: Ohh Mr. Sharma you are back! Acha Angre you are here so take Mrs. Riddhima and show her, her cabin and yes Mrs. Riddhima you’ll get your first work to be completed by today itself. You’ll be briefed by his PA and you can work together so that if you have any doubts then she can clarify varna we are here and you are going to share your cabin with her.

Kabir (puzzled): Today? Isn’t she going to join from tomorrow?

Riddhima (shocked & thinking): Oh, shit now sir would tell him that I asked him to join from today! What do I do!!! He won’t spare me!! I shouldn’t have asked for joining from today I felt in this way I’d escape him but now I think I dig my grave!! (afraid)

