Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 22 – TMT Updates

So episode begins right here
5 months later
So guys i’m not dragging Ishangre’s wedding ceremony as i’ve my very own plans for later (storm you already know )
Scene 1
Ishangre’s room
Ishani is performing some work and
Angre comes from behind and hug her
Ishani – So expensive husband your romance session began
Angre – when my spouse is so stunning then how am i able to resist my self
Ishani maintain Angre’s hand
Ishani – Thankyou a lot Angre for making my life so stunning
And so they each come near kiss one another
Immediately Vansh comes
Vansh (hurry) – Angre i’ve an essential work with you
Ishani (pissed) – Bhai!! Why you at all times neglect that your ex girlfriend Angre is married now ()
Vansh – I m sry princess i used to be in hurry
Angre – Bhai inform me what is figure
Ishani (pouting) – C’mon bhai cease being jealous from us , now you and riddhu are going to marry in 3 days however nonetheless you’re behind our romance (not just like the Ishani within the present)
Vansh – you two turn into so shameless after marriage
Ishani (giggles) – However bhai you grew to become shameless even earlier than your marriage
Vansh (evident her) – Let me get married then i’ll see you..
Angre (pissed) -My ex girlfriend and my present spouse please cease preventing
Immediately riddhima comes
Riddhima – What the hell is going on right here (my harmless riddhu)
Ishani – Bhai you are taking your ex girlfriend with you as a result of i’m taking your to be spouse with me for procuring
Vansh (evident her) – You’re taking revenge on me Ishani
Ishani (dragging Riddhima along with her) – sure bhai..
And so they each go away
Scene 2
Ishani and riddhima comes house after procuring
Riddhima shouts everybody’s title loudly
Dadi – What occurred beta why are you shouting
Siya – Di you’re screaming like there’s some excellent news for us
Don’t inform me that you will be a mom earlier than spouse
And Ishani began blushing
Dadi – If my instinct isn’t improper then I can sense what’s the excellent news
Vansh – Can anyone do the honour to inform us what is going on right here ( why mens are so oblivious )
Ishani – I’m pregnant bhai
you will be Mamu
She mentioned exhibiting her report
Vansh – So lastly the noises of your room gave the output
You each simply made me deaf uff !!!
Riddhima – Sure and i’m going to be bua
Vansh (wink) – I’ll make you mommy quickly
Dadi hug Ishani and bless her
All of them began celebrating
Immediately loud noise come
Thirsty !!!
All of them flip bottom and scream
Ishani – Angre
Riddhima – Bhai
Vansh – Angre
Angre is mendacity on ground unconscious
Scene 3
Everyone seems to be in Angre’s room
He will get acutely aware
Angre( conserving his hand on his head) – I’m going to be a father
Ishani (pissed) – What the hell Angre
I’m the one who’s pregnant and also you felt dizzy
Vansh – He have to be drained after doing a lot of hardwork for making you to be mommy ( i can think about Vansh saying this in vihan mode)
Dadi (holding his ears) – I need to say you’re changing into extra shameless day-to-day
Vansh – Then get me married quickly and that i can be a accountable father quickly
You recognize guys i take milk each evening only for apply however this f**king 5 months will not be ending
Dadi (conserving her fingers on her ears) – Bless my ears Vansh please
Have some disgrace , i’m your Dadi
And everybody burst into laughter
Scene 4
Ishangre’ s room
Angre carry Ishani in his arms and twirl her round
Angre – I’m so joyful jaan lastly probably the most awaited second is right here
We’re gonna be mumma papa quickly
Ishani (hugging him) – I’m so joyful Angre
Angre (holding her hand ) – I’ll turn into finest father on the earth jaan
I’ll give all of the happiness and like to my princess which i didn’t get in my life
He has tears in his eyes
My princess can be in my staff i can’t allow you to spoil her
Ishani (having tears) – I’m so joyful Angre to see you want this..
I’ll turn into finest mom on the earth
And so they hug one another
Scene 5
Vansh’s Room
Vansh (with tears)- I’m so joyful sweetheart my little sister goes to be a mom
Riddhima (wiping his tears) – Angre bhai would be the finest father on the earth
Vansh (coming near her) – No sweetheart , I’ve reserved that place for me
Riddhima (hitting him softly) – Shameless , allow us to get married first
Vansh – Simply 3 days sweetheart then you may be mine then i’ll see how will you escape from me
Riddhima (crying)- We will even have a small household Vansh
I didn’t get guardian’s love however we’ll give all of the like to our youngster
Vansh (wiping her tears) – I’ll love my princess most
Riddhima (glare him) – What if we’ll get a prince
Vansh (chuckles) – Then i’ll make you pregnant once more
Riddhima (hitting him ) – You might be complete shameless Vansh
Vansh (hugging her ) – Quickly i gives you all of the happiness you deserve sweetheart
And so they hug one another
Scene 6
Vansh blindfolds Ishani and take her to the room
And unfolds her eyes
The room is embellished with toys and infants picture and there’s a cradle too
Ishani (with tears) – That is so superb bhai i find it irresistible..
However bhai why you probably did this so early
Vansh (giggles) – As a result of i m gonna be busy after 3 days as i’ve to arrange to compete you guys
Ridhima ( evident him) – Quickly your homicide’s episode will come on crime petrol Vansh
Angre ( conserving his hand on riddhu’s shoulder) – Cease teasing my sister Vansh bhai
Riddhima – Thankyou bhai
Angre – However i too need to turn into mama quickly such as you bhai
Vansh – And that i need to turn into father such as you
Angre – However you’ve gotten to take action a lot hardwork for that
Vansh (blushing) – I’m hardworking since childhood
Riddhima (indignant) – I’m gonna kill you at this time Vansh
Vansh – i’ve chosen names of the child too
If if he can be a boy then the title can be Aryaveer (do you just like the names do inform me in remark)
And if she can be lady then the title can be Preetika
Ishani – wow bhai you selection is simply superior
Siya (laughing) – She or he can be ishani’s nishani
Vansh (laughing) – And results of Angre’s Hardwork (This man has gone mad)
Riddhima – From now you received’t do any work Ishani
Vansh (laughing) – As a result of your husband already did a lot of hardwork
Riddhima ( evident him) – Simply shut up or else neglect that you’re gonna having a nuptial evening for which you’ve gotten been ingesting milk since few days
Simply take relaxation Ishani and dare you to disobey me
Ishani – Your wedding ceremony is in 3 days
A lot work is pending who will do
Vansh – We’ll deal with simply handle your self
And so they all share a bunch hug
