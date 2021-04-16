Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 23 – TMT Updates

Hiya everybody i’m again
So episode begins right here
Scene 1
Subsequent day
Mehendi ceremony began
Dadi informed to Vansh and Angre that mens are usually not allowed on this ceremony and so they go away
Scene 2
Two women are available in veil
And blend one thing in mehendi
Riddhima and Ishani comes and sits
They apply mehendi and different women began dancing on dhol
All of a sudden the identical women are available in between and began dancing weirdly and one comes close to Riddhima and touches her cheeks
And different one goes to Ishani and caresses her cheeks
Dadi – Cease each of you..
Who’re you and who referred to as you right here
1st woman – We’re right here to bless the bride
2nd woman – Now we’re going
They usually began working however dadi maintain one among them
Ishani – one thing is fishy
Each of you take away your veil and present your faces
They each maintain their veil tightly
However Ishani and Riddhima began eradicating their veil forcefully
After which removes it
Ishani (flabbergasted) – Undo !!
Riddhima – Vansh !!
And dadi comes close to them and maintain their ears
Dadi – You each are so shameless
Can’t you keep with out your wives for two hours
Angre- Sorry Dadi
Vansh – Sorry dadi.. however that is dishonest this my wedding ceremony and i’m excluded from capabilities
I really feel like you’ll distrub us on our nuptial night time too
Riddhima (obvious him) – you higher preserve your mouth shut
Ishani – Significantly you each got here right here that too sporting saree
However what you combined in mehendi
Vansh – Nothing it was simply perfume oil as my sweetheart don’t like mehendi’s scent and truthfully i too really feel it like cowdung
Dadi – Okay now let’s rejoice
They usually all began dancing collectively
Scene 3
Riddhima – Vansh see my mehandi and now you must discover your title in my hand
Vansh – VR love challenges
And he began discovering his title
1 hour later
Vansh – I m looking since one hour sweetheart the place is my title
Riddhima – First say that you just misplaced the problem
Vansh – Noways
Riddhima – Then overlook that you’ve a bride
Vansh – Not truthful!! Wonderful i misplaced the problem
Riddhima exhibits him her left hand on which Vansh is written
Vansh – However i used to be looking in proper hand
Riddhima (Laughing) – Did i forbid you to go looking in left hand
You have been the one who was looking in proper hand solely
Vansh (obvious ) – I don’t wish to speak to you.. cheater , you cheated me
Riddhima (kissing him on his cheeks)- Nonetheless you don’t wish to speak to me
Vansh pulls her by her waist and kiss on her cheeks
Vansh – You’ll be mine quickly
Scene 4
Haldi ceremony began
Vansh – I’ll apply haldi to my bride
Dadi – You possibly can’t even see her
Dadi – You possibly can't even see her
Vansh – This woman is all the time behind my romance
She received’t let me turn into father with this conduct even after my marriage
And he or she leaves making Vansh pissed
Everybody began making use of haldi to Riddhima
Angre comes and apply haldi
Angre (in tears) – I can’t imagine that my Sona is getting married
I’m so completely satisfied for you Sona
Riddhima (weeping his tears) – Since childhood you’re my father and you’re my mom
I really like you bhai
Then Vansh comes and everybody began making use of haldi to him
Ishani comes and apply haldi
Ishani (in tears) – Lastly you’re getting married bhai i’m so completely satisfied for you
Vansh (weeping her tears ) – You’re crying as if i m the bride who will go to different dwelling after marrige
Ishani ( hitting him softly ) – Shut up bhai
And ceremony ended
Scene 5
Riddhima goes to her room immediately somebody pull her in a room
Riddhima (Shouting) – You!!!
Vansh !!
Vansh (preserving his palm on her mouth ) – You gave me coronary heart assault in kidney sweetheart , cease shouting in any other case folks will beat me in my very own home
Riddhima (laughing ) -Okay however what are you doing right here
Vansh ( encircling her in arms) – How merciless the world is
Everybody was forbidding me to fulfill you
If this may proceed then how will i turn into father
Riddhima – Nonetheless you got here right here shameless man
Vansh – As a result of i can’t avoid my sweetheart
He brushes his cheeks along with her making use of haldi on it
And riddhima began blushing
Vansh – Now give me a kiss
Riddhima – How shameless Vansh
we’re getting married then do no matter you need
Vansh (coming near her) – As soon as you’re mine
Even you received’t be capable of forbid me
Riddhima (hugging him) – Will The whole lot be advantageous vansh
I can’t lose you and that i can’t even think about my life with out you
Vansh (kissing her crown) – The whole lot might be advantageous sweetheart
I received’t allow you to go away from me ever
I really like you
Riddhima – I really like you too Vansh
Scene 6
Ishangre’s Room
Angre is sitting on mattress and Ishani is sitting on his lap
And he or she brushes her cheeks with him
She began kissing on his naked chest and neck
He grabs her hair in his fist and began kissing her lips and neck
Angre (betweem kisses)- Dare you to go away from me
I can’t breath even for a second with out you jaan
Ishani – As if i can stay with out you
Promise me Angre you’ll all the time handle your self whether or not i might be with you or not
He catch her lips and began kissing passionately as if their isn’t any tomorrow
I received’t allow you to go anyplace even in order for you
You and my child are my lifelines
I really like you jaan
Ishani (hugging him) – I really like too Angre
Scene 7
Lastly the marriage day arrives
Vansh will get prepared in his apparel and sits in Mandap
Scene 8
Riddhima’s Room
Riddhima will get prepared
Anupriya – You’re looking the most effective the bride on the earth
You aren’t my daughter-in-law
You’re my daughter certainly
They usually hug one another
Dadi (kissing her on brow) – God will preserve you and Vansh all the time collectively
She takes her blessings
Siya (hugging her) – Bhai is gonna lifeless after seeing you want this
Riddhima – I really like you siya plz get properly quickly i wish to see you strolling holding my hand
Ishani (hugging her) – You’re my Sister riddhima
You probably did a lot for me
I really like you
Riddhima (hugging her) – I really like you too Ishani
I really like you all
Now plz don’t cry i’m not going anyplace
You all are my household and
I can go to any extent to guard you guys
All of a sudden Angre comes
And he sees Riddhima in bridal apparel
And he’s having tears now
Angre (kissing her brow) – My Sona is trying like a fairy
He provides her a hoop
Angre – That is the final belonging of Mother
It’s a blessing for you Sona
Riddhima (crying)- Thankyou bhai..
I really like you a lot
Bhai promise me you’ll all the time keep on vansh’s aspect to guard him
Angre(hugging her) – I really like you too sona and sure i’ll all the time defend my bhai
Scene 9
Vansh is sitting in Mandap
Pandit ji – Name the bride
Ishani – i’ll deliver her
And ishani brings riddhima
She is descending from stairs
And Vansh is mesmerized by her magnificence
They each are one another and having tears of their eyes
Vansh (pondering) – You’re the most stunning bride i’ve ever seen sweetheart
Lastly we’re going to unite eternally
Riddhima (pondering )- Lastly you’ll be mine Vansh
And he or she comes close to Vansh and sits
