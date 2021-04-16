Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 23 – TMT Updates

Hiya everybody i’m again

To begin with i wanna say that i wrote this episode with my lifeless mind cells as a result of my temper bought badly spoiled after that ruckus on menna’s and jesmine’s ff

I request to all of the folks should you wanna give ideas or opinion you’re welcome however don’t vilify one another the entire world is combating with covid let’s assist one another

However menna insisted me to publish so i wrote this , so forgive me if this isn’t as much as your expectations

@s i hope you’re advantageous and having fun with my ff , take care darling

And sure yesterday i bought a remark from @rahul i simply wanna know do boys learn ff as i’ve seen solely women right here , so if any boy is studying this then do let me know as a result of i wanna reward myself for that as a result of i believe boys are usually not focused on TMT soaps so do let me know if anybody is right here

So episode begins right here

Scene 1

Subsequent day

Mehendi ceremony began

Dadi informed to Vansh and Angre that mens are usually not allowed on this ceremony and so they go away

Scene 2

Two women are available in veil

And blend one thing in mehendi

Riddhima and Ishani comes and sits

They apply mehendi and different women began dancing on dhol

All of a sudden the identical women are available in between and began dancing weirdly and one comes close to Riddhima and touches her cheeks

And different one goes to Ishani and caresses her cheeks

Dadi – Cease each of you..

Who’re you and who referred to as you right here

1st woman – We’re right here to bless the bride

2nd woman – Now we’re going

They usually began working however dadi maintain one among them

Ishani – one thing is fishy

Each of you take away your veil and present your faces

They each maintain their veil tightly

However Ishani and Riddhima began eradicating their veil forcefully

After which removes it

Ishani (flabbergasted) – Undo !!

Riddhima – Vansh !!

And dadi comes close to them and maintain their ears

Dadi – You each are so shameless

Can’t you keep with out your wives for two hours

Angre- Sorry Dadi

Vansh – Sorry dadi.. however that is dishonest this my wedding ceremony and i’m excluded from capabilities

I really feel like you’ll distrub us on our nuptial night time too

Riddhima (obvious him) – you higher preserve your mouth shut

Ishani – Significantly you each got here right here that too sporting saree

However what you combined in mehendi

Vansh – Nothing it was simply perfume oil as my sweetheart don’t like mehendi’s scent and truthfully i too really feel it like cowdung

Dadi – Okay now let’s rejoice

They usually all began dancing collectively

Scene 3

Riddhima – Vansh see my mehandi and now you must discover your title in my hand

Vansh – VR love challenges

And he began discovering his title

1 hour later

Vansh – I m looking since one hour sweetheart the place is my title

Riddhima – First say that you just misplaced the problem

Vansh – Noways

Riddhima – Then overlook that you’ve a bride

Vansh – Not truthful!! Wonderful i misplaced the problem

Riddhima exhibits him her left hand on which Vansh is written

Vansh – However i used to be looking in proper hand

Riddhima (Laughing) – Did i forbid you to go looking in left hand

You have been the one who was looking in proper hand solely

Vansh (obvious ) – I don’t wish to speak to you.. cheater , you cheated me

Riddhima (kissing him on his cheeks)- Nonetheless you don’t wish to speak to me

Vansh pulls her by her waist and kiss on her cheeks

Vansh – You’ll be mine quickly

Scene 4

Haldi ceremony began

Vansh – I’ll apply haldi to my bride

Dadi – You possibly can’t even see her

So don’t you dare (dadi all the time rocks)

Vansh – This woman is all the time behind my romance

She received’t let me turn into father with this conduct even after my marriage

And he or she leaves making Vansh pissed

Everybody began making use of haldi to Riddhima

Angre comes and apply haldi

Angre (in tears) – I can’t imagine that my Sona is getting married

I’m so completely satisfied for you Sona

Riddhima (weeping his tears) – Since childhood you’re my father and you’re my mom

I really like you bhai

Then Vansh comes and everybody began making use of haldi to him

Ishani comes and apply haldi

Ishani (in tears) – Lastly you’re getting married bhai i’m so completely satisfied for you

Vansh (weeping her tears ) – You’re crying as if i m the bride who will go to different dwelling after marrige

Ishani ( hitting him softly ) – Shut up bhai

And ceremony ended

Scene 5

Riddhima goes to her room immediately somebody pull her in a room

Riddhima (Shouting) – You!!!

Vansh !!

Vansh (preserving his palm on her mouth ) – You gave me coronary heart assault in kidney sweetheart , cease shouting in any other case folks will beat me in my very own home

Riddhima (laughing ) -Okay however what are you doing right here

Vansh ( encircling her in arms) – How merciless the world is

Everybody was forbidding me to fulfill you

If this may proceed then how will i turn into father

Riddhima – Nonetheless you got here right here shameless man

Vansh – As a result of i can’t avoid my sweetheart

He brushes his cheeks along with her making use of haldi on it

And riddhima began blushing

Vansh – Now give me a kiss (despirate man!! )

Riddhima – How shameless Vansh

we’re getting married then do no matter you need

Vansh (coming near her) – As soon as you’re mine

Even you received’t be capable of forbid me

Riddhima (hugging him) – Will The whole lot be advantageous vansh

I can’t lose you and that i can’t even think about my life with out you

Vansh (kissing her crown) – The whole lot might be advantageous sweetheart

I received’t allow you to go away from me ever

I really like you

Riddhima – I really like you too Vansh

Scene 6

Ishangre’s Room

Angre is sitting on mattress and Ishani is sitting on his lap

And he or she brushes her cheeks with him

She began kissing on his naked chest and neck

He grabs her hair in his fist and began kissing her lips and neck

Angre (betweem kisses)- Dare you to go away from me

I can’t breath even for a second with out you jaan

Ishani – As if i can stay with out you

Promise me Angre you’ll all the time handle your self whether or not i might be with you or not

He catch her lips and began kissing passionately as if their isn’t any tomorrow

I received’t allow you to go anyplace even in order for you

You and my child are my lifelines

I really like you jaan

Ishani (hugging him) – I really like too Angre

Scene 7

Lastly the marriage day arrives

Vansh will get prepared in his apparel and sits in Mandap

Scene 8

Riddhima’s Room

Riddhima will get prepared

Anupriya – You’re looking the most effective the bride on the earth

You aren’t my daughter-in-law

You’re my daughter certainly

They usually hug one another

Dadi (kissing her on brow) – God will preserve you and Vansh all the time collectively

She takes her blessings

Siya (hugging her) – Bhai is gonna lifeless after seeing you want this

Riddhima – I really like you siya plz get properly quickly i wish to see you strolling holding my hand

Ishani (hugging her) – You’re my Sister riddhima

You probably did a lot for me

I really like you

Riddhima (hugging her) – I really like you too Ishani

I really like you all

Now plz don’t cry i’m not going anyplace

You all are my household and

I can go to any extent to guard you guys

All of a sudden Angre comes

And he sees Riddhima in bridal apparel

And he’s having tears now

Angre (kissing her brow) – My Sona is trying like a fairy

He provides her a hoop

Angre – That is the final belonging of Mother

It’s a blessing for you Sona

Riddhima (crying)- Thankyou bhai..

I really like you a lot

Bhai promise me you’ll all the time keep on vansh’s aspect to guard him

Angre(hugging her) – I really like you too sona and sure i’ll all the time defend my bhai

Scene 9

Vansh is sitting in Mandap

Pandit ji – Name the bride

Ishani – i’ll deliver her

And ishani brings riddhima

She is descending from stairs

And Vansh is mesmerized by her magnificence

They each are one another and having tears of their eyes

Vansh (pondering) – You’re the most stunning bride i’ve ever seen sweetheart

Lastly we’re going to unite eternally

Riddhima (pondering )- Lastly you’ll be mine Vansh

And he or she comes close to Vansh and sits

Performed for right now guys

I wrote this with a lot problem

Goal remains to be 30 feedback and i’m glad that you’re above the goal since 3 days preserve going guys

And yeah the following episode gives you so many coronary heart assaults in kidneys it is going to be like season 2

Keep tuned

