Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 24 – TMT Updates

5 years later

Scene 1

VR mansion

Vansh is sleeping all of the sudden he feels some water droplets on his face

Vansh (with out opening eyes) – sweetheart !!

Riddhima – good morning pati dev

And she or he turned to go away however vansh pulls her shut

Riddhima – what are you doing vansh go away me

Vansh – I’m simply adoring my cute wifey

Riddhima – I need you to get up beside you and see your face each morning

Vansh ( tucking her hair straind) – and i’ll pull you each morning like this

Riddhima – okay now go away me

Vansh – first give me a kiss

Riddhima ( kissing his cheeks) – now let me go

And she or he jerked his hand and leaves

Scene 2

A giant mansion is seen (not VR mansion)

A girl in saree is doing pooja and chanting prayer

O Maiya Ji Kirpa Karo Mere Avgun Chit Naa Dharo

O Maiya Ji Vinti Suno

Meri Vipdai Door Karo

Her eyes have innconece her lips are roosy and gentle and her eyes are like almomd having some spark

Immediately a lady of 5 yr come to her operating

Her title is Anaisha

Anaisha – mumma mumma !!!

The woman comes and hug her

Girl – good morning babu..

She kissed on her cheeks

He finally ends up – Mumma give me chocolate and

Girl (frown) – don’t you dare to ask once more

Immediately a person comes

Having properly construct physique he’s carrying tuxedo

His title is Vyom

Vyom – Listed here are the candies for my princess

Girl(pouting) – you might be spoiling my daughter

Anaisha hugs vyom

Vyom – somebody is jealous child

Girl – i don’t wanna discuss to u..

Vyom – c’mon expensive wifey don’t be jealous

And each father daughter began tickling her

Scene 3

Ishangre’s room

Angre (kissing ishani) – Good morning jaan

I m going for some work please handle your self

You understand na i like you a lot

So inform me what do you need to have in breakfast

C’ mon don’t eat that junk meals

I’ll ship one thing wholesome for you

Immediately siya comes

(She will be able to stroll now)

She is standing on door listening to angre’ discuss

She – Bhai !!

Angre – Thnk god you got here

Simply inform your sister to eat wholesome

She is changing into fats daily

Siya (having tears) – for God’s sake bhai please cease this

Angre(smiling) -siya you might be her sister or enemy

Siya (hugging angre) – U know na bhai she gained’t reply plz don’t damage your self

Angre(jerking her)- what number of occasions i’ve to let you know that she is listening to me and she is going to reply quickly

You simply wait and watch

Ishani is mendacity on dangerous with so many medical tools hooked up to her

She is in coma

Siya – bhai please come downstairs for breakfast ishani wants relaxation na

Angre – sure i’m coming

He kissed ishani’s brow and says

Toh kya hua aaj tumhari aankhe bnd hai.

Meri bhi toh aankhe nam hai

Har pal tere jagne ka intezaar rhega mujhe

Un hello har pal tere liye pyar rhega mujhe ..

#aishaD

Scene 4

Vyom (holding girl’s hand) – Thnk you a lot shivanya for every part

(The woman’s title is Shivanya)

Our daughter and me are nothing with out you

You’ll be able to’t even think about how a lot we’re depend upon you

Shivanya – You too are my lifelines how am i able to dwell with out each of you

And so they each hug one another

Immediately anaisha comes

Anaisha ( frowning)- am i invisible right here

Shivanya – c’ mon aanu we’re incomplete with out you

And so they share a gaggle hug

Scene 5

Vansh wakened with a sudden jolt

Vansh (screams) – Riddhimaaaaaaa !!!!!

He’s sweating

Vansh – This dream rattling it!!

He says

Yaado ke sheher me aaj phir tumse mulaqat hui ..

Na chahte hue bhi roz milti ho..ye kya baat hui…

Jab pyar hello nhi tha toh..ezhaar kyu kiya…

Naaz hello nhi tha toh aetbaar kyu kiya…

Chlo bs..ab bohot hua .. Lautne ka wakt ho chla hai…

Kal phir rubaru honge… aj din dhal chuka hai ..

#ByAishaD

Scene 6

Vyom is caressing shivanya’s photograph

Vyom – I m so grateful to god that you’re with me

The way in which you deal with me and our daughter provides me contentment

I provides you with all of the happiness you deserve

He says

Khwaaboo ka manzar tha ..

Dil mera banjar tha…

Mohhabat me teri ruhaaniyat (soulfulness) thi.

Meri har saas ki wajah teri inaayat {blessings} thi ..

#ByAishaD

