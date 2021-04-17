Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 24 – TMT Updates

Good day i m again guys
5 years later
Scene 1
VR mansion
Vansh is sleeping all of the sudden he feels some water droplets on his face
Vansh (with out opening eyes) – sweetheart !!
Riddhima – good morning pati dev
And she or he turned to go away however vansh pulls her shut
Riddhima – what are you doing vansh go away me
Vansh – I’m simply adoring my cute wifey
Riddhima – I need you to get up beside you and see your face each morning
Vansh ( tucking her hair straind) – and i’ll pull you each morning like this
Riddhima – okay now go away me
Vansh – first give me a kiss
Riddhima ( kissing his cheeks) – now let me go
And she or he jerked his hand and leaves
Scene 2
A giant mansion is seen (not VR mansion)
A girl in saree is doing pooja and chanting prayer
O Maiya Ji Kirpa Karo Mere Avgun Chit Naa Dharo
O Maiya Ji Vinti Suno
Meri Vipdai Door Karo
Her eyes have innconece her lips are roosy and gentle and her eyes are like almomd having some spark
Immediately a lady of 5 yr come to her operating
Her title is Anaisha
Anaisha – mumma mumma !!!
The woman comes and hug her
Girl – good morning babu..
She kissed on her cheeks
He finally ends up – Mumma give me chocolate and
Girl (frown) – don’t you dare to ask once more
Immediately a person comes
Having properly construct physique he’s carrying tuxedo
His title is Vyom
Vyom – Listed here are the candies for my princess
Girl(pouting) – you might be spoiling my daughter
Anaisha hugs vyom
Vyom – somebody is jealous child
Girl – i don’t wanna discuss to u..
Vyom – c’mon expensive wifey don’t be jealous
And each father daughter began tickling her
Scene 3
Ishangre’s room
Angre (kissing ishani) – Good morning jaan
I m going for some work please handle your self
You understand na i like you a lot
So inform me what do you need to have in breakfast
C’ mon don’t eat that junk meals
I’ll ship one thing wholesome for you
Immediately siya comes
(She will be able to stroll now)
She is standing on door listening to angre’ discuss
She – Bhai !!
Angre – Thnk god you got here
Simply inform your sister to eat wholesome
She is changing into fats daily
Siya (having tears) – for God’s sake bhai please cease this
Angre(smiling) -siya you might be her sister or enemy
Siya (hugging angre) – U know na bhai she gained’t reply plz don’t damage your self
Angre(jerking her)- what number of occasions i’ve to let you know that she is listening to me and she is going to reply quickly
You simply wait and watch
Ishani is mendacity on dangerous with so many medical tools hooked up to her
She is in coma
Siya – bhai please come downstairs for breakfast ishani wants relaxation na
Angre – sure i’m coming
He kissed ishani’s brow and says
Toh kya hua aaj tumhari aankhe bnd hai.
Meri bhi toh aankhe nam hai
Har pal tere jagne ka intezaar rhega mujhe
Un hello har pal tere liye pyar rhega mujhe ..
Scene 4
Vyom (holding girl’s hand) – Thnk you a lot shivanya for every part
(The woman’s title is Shivanya)
Our daughter and me are nothing with out you
You’ll be able to’t even think about how a lot we’re depend upon you
Shivanya – You too are my lifelines how am i able to dwell with out each of you
And so they each hug one another
Immediately anaisha comes
Anaisha ( frowning)- am i invisible right here
Shivanya – c’ mon aanu we’re incomplete with out you
And so they share a gaggle hug
Scene 5
Vansh wakened with a sudden jolt
Vansh (screams) – Riddhimaaaaaaa !!!!!
He’s sweating
Vansh – This dream rattling it!!
He says
Yaado ke sheher me aaj phir tumse mulaqat hui ..
Na chahte hue bhi roz milti ho..ye kya baat hui…
Jab pyar hello nhi tha toh..ezhaar kyu kiya…
Naaz hello nhi tha toh aetbaar kyu kiya…
Chlo bs..ab bohot hua .. Lautne ka wakt ho chla hai…
Kal phir rubaru honge… aj din dhal chuka hai ..
Scene 6
Vyom is caressing shivanya’s photograph
Vyom – I m so grateful to god that you’re with me
The way in which you deal with me and our daughter provides me contentment
I provides you with all of the happiness you deserve
He says
Khwaaboo ka manzar tha ..
Dil mera banjar tha…
Mohhabat me teri ruhaaniyat (soulfulness) thi.
Meri har saas ki wajah teri inaayat {blessings} thi ..
