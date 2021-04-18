Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 25 – TMT Updates

Good day everybody i m again

So episode begins right here

Scene 1

Vyom is dragging shivanya on stretcher in hospital

She is unconscious

Vyom – Physician plz save my spouse

And he or she is in statement

Anaisha comes operating to him

Anaisha (crying) – Papa is mumma high-quality

He makes her sit on his lap

And he or she closes her eyes

Flashback begins

Shivanya is enjoying with anaisha

Anaisha (operating) – come mumma come catch me

Shivanya – naughty woman..cease mumma will catch you

And out of the blue thuddd!!!

She fell on the ground

Anaisha (involves her ) – mummmmaaaa!!!

Flashback ends

And anaisha awakened with sudden jolt

He ends – mummmaaa !!!

Vyom (weeping her tears) – shh!!!Child mumma is okay don’t cry

And he closes his eyes

Flashback begins

Vyom comes operating to shivanya

Vyom (flabbergasted) – shivanyaaaaaa !!!

He pets her cheeks

Vyom – rehan !!! Come quick

Rehan

He’s proper hand of vyom

Rehan comes operating

Rehan – Bhai what occurred

And he screams

Shivanya Di !!!!

Anaisha – papa what occurred to mumma

Why is she bleeding

Vyom sign to rehan together with his eyes

Rehan – child come With me mumma is okay

And vyom takes her to hospital

Flashback ends

Vyom (considering) – I gained’t let something occur to you

Scene 2

VR mansion

Siya is sitting close to ishani

Siya ( caressing her hairs) – c’ mon di

Its been 5 years please get up now

Why are you hurting us

Have you ever seen angre bhai and vansh bhai’s situation

For God’s sake di please get up

Solely you may deliver again the happiness of VR mansion

Anupriya comes

Anupriya ( taping her shoulder) – don’t cry my youngster

Your di is listening to us

She will be able to’t see us crying

My child is so robust

She is going to get up quickly and all of the happiness will comes again

Scene 3

VR mansion

In corridor

An image is dangle on a wall with garland on it

Dadi – My vansh and angre are like lifeless physique

Angre has ishani though her situation is hurting him alot

However my vansh he has nothing

the day you left this home all of the happiness vanished

You took my infantile vansh with you

After that he didn’t smile for as soon as

She screams on servant

Dadi – What number of occasions i’ve informed you all to take away this garland

Angre comes

Angre – If you would like this image right here then it’ll dangle right here with garlands solely

Think about garland urself guys

Dadi – She was your sister beta

Angre (screams) – Wo ladki meri behen nhi hai ..

Use behen maan ne se accha hai me apni jaan dedu

Instantly vansh descends from stairs in his evergreen black tuxedo

Together with his perspective ( his entry bgm performs)

Vansh – Angre is correct dadi

She has gone now

She is useless

Higher you settle for this Asap

And I don’t need even her identify on this home

And angre and vansh leaves in anger

Scene 4

Hospital

Shivanya will get consciousness

Vyom – How are you now

Anaisha (crying) – mumma mumma how are you

Shivanya (weeping her tears) – mumma is okay child don’t cry

Anaisha – However why had been you bleeding mumma did i damage you

Vyom sign rehan to take her out

Rehan – child mumma wants relaxation na lets go

She finally ends up kissing shivanya and leaves

Vyom (holding her hand) – I used to be so scared..

What if one thing occurred to you

I’m sry i’m unable to guard you

Shivanya – relex i’m high-quality

You aren’t at fault

Vyom – Please maintain your self

I can’t lose anybody now

He says

Tumhe khone se mera dil darta hai ..

Tumhe is haal me dekh kr pal pal marta hai

Wada karo ab kabhi chhod kr nhi ​​jaoge

Phir ese mujhe kbhi nhi draoge

Scene 5

Vansh and angre is sitting in automobile in bottom

Each leaned in direction of window and closes eyes

Vansh ‘ POV

Flashback begins

Wedding ceremony day

Riddhima comes close to him and sit in mandap

Vansh (whispering to her) – somebody is trying sizzling at this time

Riddhima (winking to him) – somebody is trying good-looking at this time

Vansh (smirking) – who sweetheart who’s trying good-looking at this time

Riddhima ( chuckles) – That man in nook in blue apparel is trying so good-looking na

Vansh (frown) – you simply wait

Right this moment evening you’ll get punishment for this Mrs raisinghania

They usually each chuckle

Flashback ends

He says (considering)

Uski galti nhi hai jo usne mujhe dhoka diya

Meri glti hai jo mene use moka diya

Angre’s POV

Flashback begins

Wedding ceremony day

When vansh and riddhima is sitting in mandap

Angre – Earlier than this marriage ceremony begins i wanna say one thing to vansh bhai

Vansh (stand) – what occurred angre inform me

Angre – Bhai since childhood i’ve taken care of sona as my very own daughter

I do know you loves her alot and that i belief you essentially the most however at this time i’m supplying you with my sona my delight to you

Please maintain her

I’ll do her kanyadaan at this time

And he hugs vansh

Flashback ends

He says (considering)

Meri behen meri jaan thi wo

Mera gurur meri shan thi wo

Mujhse meri jaan chhin li

Mujh se meri pehechan chin li

