Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 25 – TMT Updates

So episode begins right here
Scene 1
Vyom is dragging shivanya on stretcher in hospital
She is unconscious
Vyom – Physician plz save my spouse
And he or she is in statement
Anaisha comes operating to him
Anaisha (crying) – Papa is mumma high-quality
He makes her sit on his lap
And he or she closes her eyes
Flashback begins
Shivanya is enjoying with anaisha
Anaisha (operating) – come mumma come catch me
Shivanya – naughty woman..cease mumma will catch you
And out of the blue thuddd!!!
She fell on the ground
Anaisha (involves her ) – mummmmaaaa!!!
Flashback ends
And anaisha awakened with sudden jolt
He ends – mummmaaa !!!
Vyom (weeping her tears) – shh!!!Child mumma is okay don’t cry
And he closes his eyes
Flashback begins
Vyom comes operating to shivanya
Vyom (flabbergasted) – shivanyaaaaaa !!!
He pets her cheeks
Vyom – rehan !!! Come quick
Rehan
He’s proper hand of vyom
Rehan comes operating
Rehan – Bhai what occurred
And he screams
Shivanya Di !!!!
Anaisha – papa what occurred to mumma
Why is she bleeding
Vyom sign to rehan together with his eyes
Rehan – child come With me mumma is okay
And vyom takes her to hospital
Flashback ends
Vyom (considering) – I gained’t let something occur to you
Scene 2
VR mansion
Siya is sitting close to ishani
Siya ( caressing her hairs) – c’ mon di
Its been 5 years please get up now
Why are you hurting us
Have you ever seen angre bhai and vansh bhai’s situation
For God’s sake di please get up
Solely you may deliver again the happiness of VR mansion
Anupriya comes
Anupriya ( taping her shoulder) – don’t cry my youngster
Your di is listening to us
She will be able to’t see us crying
My child is so robust
She is going to get up quickly and all of the happiness will comes again
Scene 3
VR mansion
In corridor
An image is dangle on a wall with garland on it
Dadi – My vansh and angre are like lifeless physique
Angre has ishani though her situation is hurting him alot
However my vansh he has nothing
the day you left this home all of the happiness vanished
You took my infantile vansh with you
After that he didn’t smile for as soon as
She screams on servant
Dadi – What number of occasions i’ve informed you all to take away this garland
Angre comes
Angre – If you would like this image right here then it’ll dangle right here with garlands solely
Think about garland urself guys
Dadi – She was your sister beta
Angre (screams) – Wo ladki meri behen nhi hai ..
Use behen maan ne se accha hai me apni jaan dedu
Instantly vansh descends from stairs in his evergreen black tuxedo
Together with his perspective ( his entry bgm performs)
Vansh – Angre is correct dadi
She has gone now
She is useless
Higher you settle for this Asap
And I don’t need even her identify on this home
And angre and vansh leaves in anger
Scene 4
Hospital
Shivanya will get consciousness
Vyom – How are you now
Anaisha (crying) – mumma mumma how are you
Shivanya (weeping her tears) – mumma is okay child don’t cry
Anaisha – However why had been you bleeding mumma did i damage you
Vyom sign rehan to take her out
Rehan – child mumma wants relaxation na lets go
She finally ends up kissing shivanya and leaves
Vyom (holding her hand) – I used to be so scared..
What if one thing occurred to you
I’m sry i’m unable to guard you
Shivanya – relex i’m high-quality
You aren’t at fault
Vyom – Please maintain your self
I can’t lose anybody now
He says
Tumhe khone se mera dil darta hai ..
Tumhe is haal me dekh kr pal pal marta hai
Wada karo ab kabhi chhod kr nhi jaoge
Phir ese mujhe kbhi nhi draoge
#aishaD
Scene 5
Vansh and angre is sitting in automobile in bottom
Each leaned in direction of window and closes eyes
Vansh ‘ POV
Flashback begins
Wedding ceremony day
Riddhima comes close to him and sit in mandap
Vansh (whispering to her) – somebody is trying sizzling at this time
Riddhima (winking to him) – somebody is trying good-looking at this time
Vansh (smirking) – who sweetheart who’s trying good-looking at this time
Riddhima ( chuckles) – That man in nook in blue apparel is trying so good-looking na
Vansh (frown) – you simply wait
Right this moment evening you’ll get punishment for this Mrs raisinghania
They usually each chuckle
Flashback ends
He says (considering)
Uski galti nhi hai jo usne mujhe dhoka diya
Meri glti hai jo mene use moka diya
#who else bear in mind this dialogue
Angre’s POV
Flashback begins
Wedding ceremony day
When vansh and riddhima is sitting in mandap
Angre – Earlier than this marriage ceremony begins i wanna say one thing to vansh bhai
Vansh (stand) – what occurred angre inform me
Angre – Bhai since childhood i’ve taken care of sona as my very own daughter
I do know you loves her alot and that i belief you essentially the most however at this time i’m supplying you with my sona my delight to you
Please maintain her
I’ll do her kanyadaan at this time
And he hugs vansh
Flashback ends
He says (considering)
Meri behen meri jaan thi wo
Mera gurur meri shan thi wo
Mujhse meri jaan chhin li
Mujh se meri pehechan chin li
#aishaD
