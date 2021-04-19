Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 26 – TMT Updates

Howdy everybody i’m again

So episode begins right here

Scene 1

VK mansion (vyom kapoor mansion in delhi)

At evening

Shivanya is mendacity on mattress and vyom is sitting beside her

Vyom – I’m sorry shivanya however i’ve to go to mumbai ( vansh is in mumbai guys) tomorrow however i don’t wish to depart you and aanu right here

Shivanya – Then we are going to accompany you

Vyom – However your well being isn’t effectively

Shivanya – I’m positive and we’re going that’s closing

Scene 2

VR mansion

Vansh’s room

Dadi knocks on door

Vansh – You don’t must knock dadi please come

Dadi – If i’ll ask you one thing will you do for me

Vansh – Simply give me order dadi

Dadi – It’s a must to go to Badi Darga for ishani’s effectively being

I’ve requested for angre however he’s busy tomorrow

Vansh – Dadi however na i don’t consider on this

Dadi – when you bowed down your head in entrance of god and you bought your riddhima

Now do that in your sister vansh

Vansh – I’ll go dadi only for ishani however don’t utter that lady’s title

I don’t wish to fall even her shadow on my princess (ishani)

Dadi (considering) – Why do my coronary heart is saying that my vansh will get his happiness again tomorrow

Scene 3

Subsequent day

Vyom and shivanya together with anaisha involves mumbai

Shivanya – Vyom i wish to go to Badi darga for search blessings

Vyom – i’ve a gathering at the moment wifey with a particular shopper so i can’t come

Shivanya – Its okay i’ll go alone

Scene 4

Vansh and shivanya each involves Badi darga

They each are strolling parallely with out seeing one another

Music performs

Jo Bandishein Thi Zamane Ki Tod Aaya Hoon

Foremost Tere Waste Duniyaa Ko Chhod Aaya Hoon

Aaya tere dar par deewana

Aya tere dar par deewana (this tune is simply wonderful)

Shivanya ‘POV

Why this mumbai is attracting me

I really feel some reference to this place

She says

Kuch toh baat hai in hawao me

Jo mujhe apne sath bahaye ja rhi hai

Kuch toh baat hai is jagah me

Jo mujhe apni taraf behekaye ja rhi hai ..

#AishaD

Vansh ‘ s POV

This place is at all times have particular place in my coronary heart

Though i hate you to the core however i had most stunning reminiscence right here

He says

Is jagah ne mujhe kaafi waham diye hai

Dil ko mere kaafi zakhm diye hai

#aishaD

Flashback begins

Riddhima and vansh involves Badi darga earlier than their marrige to hunt blessings (some riansh second guys )

Vansh – I don’t consider on this riddhima however for you i’ll

Riddhima – Thnk you vansh

They each go inside and worship

Priest – You each are made for one another

You’ll keep collectively for subsequent 7 births

And if you’ll get sepreated then this place will unite you once more

And riddhima blushes

Then they each go to tie thread and make a want

A wall is seen with holes in it ( i don’t know a lot about this guys)

Vansh and riddhima goes and tie a thread collectively and make a want

Vansh – what you’ve gotten wished sweetheart

Riddhima – That what you’ve gotten wished will get fullfil

Vansh – I like you riddhima please don’t depart me ever

Riddhima – i really like you too vansh i received’t depart you ever

Flashback ends

Vansh goes to worship however get attracted in direction of a girl

She is sitting and worshiping

Though her face is roofed however he’s desirous to know her face



However she left

(She is shivanya)

Then vansh and shivanya goes to tie thread

Their is a similar wall on which riansh had made want

However vansh and shivanya are tying thread from wrong way

And so they can see one another eyes

And instantly their hand bought touched with one another

Vansh (considering) – Identical cologne

Identical really feel

Is she ri.dh.no no

She will’t be right here..

Why i’m lacking her

I hate you ..

He says

Katra katra mera bharosa sa bikhar ta gya ..

Mujhe pta bhi na chla or mera pyar mujh se mukar ta gya..Kaash tujhe chura liya hota kismat ki un lakiro se..jiska nishaan ..mere haatho se aahista aahista mit ta gya ..

#AishaD

Shivanya ( considering) – this place has one thing i can really feel however what

Music performs

Yeh Jo Duniyaa Ki Hai Rasmein

Foremost Hoon Ab Inke Hello Bas Mein

Na Poochho Kyaa Gila Hai

Mujhe Gham Kyun Milaa Hai

Tumhein Foremost Kyaa Bataaoon

Mohabbat Jurm Hai Kyun

Koi Rotaa Hai Kyun

Aisaa Hotaa Hai Kyun

Kyun Dil Se Hai Har Ek Anjana

Aya tere dar pr dewana

And so they each leaves

Outdoors the masjid

Vansh sees shivanya from again facet and observe her

However she is overlaying her face with duppatta

Her duppata began getting down and vansh sees her glimpses



Vansh ( considering ) – Riddhima !! No no she will be able to’t

He ran behind her however she leaves

Vansh’ s POv

I’m hallucinating she will be able to’t be right here

I can’t tolrate this extra

And he leaves in anger

Songs play

Yeh Kis Maahol Mein Ham Hain

Khushi Ke Bhes Mein Gham Hain

Kise Apna Kahe Kise Beghana

Aayaa Kis Mod Pe Afsana.

Aayaa Kis Mod Pe Meraa afsana

Scene 5

Vansh’s workplace

Vansh – Welcome Mr.vyom kapoor

I’m glad that you’re right here for discussing our deal

Vyom – Thnk you a lot Mr. Raisinghania

I’m so glad to have a take care of you

They focus on about deal

And finalize it

All of a sudden vyom’s cellphone rings

It’s name from Shivanya

He places the decision on speaker as he’s busy in writing one thing

Shivanya – Hellooo

Vansh felt that the ground sleep beneath her ft

His POV

This voice is she ri. No no

How can she no no

Since morning i’m occupied with her

No she will be able to’t be right here

However how am i able to neglect her voice

The voice which used to gave me pleasure that days are scaring me

Pov ends

Vansh – Mr.kapoor this girl is

Vyom – My spouse !! Shivanya she is my spouse

Vansh (considering) – why do i really feel that she is ri.. no no..

Vansh – Okay mr. Kapoor so deal is closing

Shivanya advised to vyom that they must go to temple in night

Scene 6

Dadi goes to temple

In the meantime vyom shivanya and anaisha goes to similar temple

At temple

Dadi is descending from stairs after worshiping

All of a sudden her leg twists and she or he is about to fall however somebody holds her hand

Dadi (flabbergasted) – Beta tum tum waps agyi

Sure the one that saved her is shivanya

Shivanya – are you positive auntyji

Dadi – I’m so joyful to see you beta

Shivanya – Please relex your leg is hurting

Dadi – please include me ri.

All of a sudden anaisha and vyom comes

Anaisha – mumma mumma lets go we’re getting late

Dadi – mumma !! Beta tum

Vyom – Let’s go shivanya

Shivanya – auntyji please maintain your self

And earlier than dadi may cease her she leaves

Scene

VR mansion

Dadi comes working

And screams

Dadi – Vansh !! Siya !! Angre!

All comes

Vansh – what occurred dadi are you positive

Siya – How are you dadi

Angre – Something occurred dadi

Dadi – I noticed her she is again

Sure beta she is again

Angre – who’s again dadi

Siya – whom did you noticed dadi

Vansh ( perplexed ) – who’s again dadi

Dadi (screams) – My riddhima she is again i noticed her in temple

Everybody left bewildered

Angre (indignant) – She will’t be again dadi she is lifeless could also be you had been hallucinating

Siya (joyful) – Actually dadi you noticed riddhu di how is she

Dadi – However she has a husband and a daughter too

And she or he didn’t acknowledge me

Vansh ( indignant)- sufficient is sufficient

It’s your hallucination dadi

You might be mistaken

Could also be she was another person

Don’t preserve your hopes so excessive it’ll damage you

Dadi – No beta i noticed her she was my riddhima

Angre – please dadi no extra dialogue she will be able to’t be again

And if she is again then we don’t care

And everybody leaves

Scene 8

Vansh’s room

He’s throwing the whole lot and screaming loudly

Vansh ( indignant ) – No no no !! She will’t be again

It have to be dadi’s hallucination

However i heard her voice

Am i too mistaken

Sure i used to be mistaken

She will’t be again however what if she is again

No no no!!

In case you are again riddhima

Then nobody can prevent from my wrath now

This time i received’t depart you

You had seen my love however if you’re again then you will notice my hatred this time

He says

#Arzz the opposite two ..

Nafrat ho jaye tujhse itni himmat kabhi ayi hello nhi ..

Pr pucha jb kisi ne pyr kya hota hai ..

Tb yaad teri aayi hello nhi ..

#Aishad

