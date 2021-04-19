Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 26 – TMT Updates

Howdy everybody i’m again
So episode begins right here
Scene 1
VK mansion (vyom kapoor mansion in delhi)
At evening
Shivanya is mendacity on mattress and vyom is sitting beside her
Vyom – I’m sorry shivanya however i’ve to go to mumbai ( vansh is in mumbai guys) tomorrow however i don’t wish to depart you and aanu right here
Shivanya – Then we are going to accompany you
Vyom – However your well being isn’t effectively
Shivanya – I’m positive and we’re going that’s closing
Scene 2
VR mansion
Vansh’s room
Dadi knocks on door
Vansh – You don’t must knock dadi please come
Dadi – If i’ll ask you one thing will you do for me
Vansh – Simply give me order dadi
Dadi – It’s a must to go to Badi Darga for ishani’s effectively being
I’ve requested for angre however he’s busy tomorrow
Vansh – Dadi however na i don’t consider on this
Dadi – when you bowed down your head in entrance of god and you bought your riddhima
Now do that in your sister vansh
Vansh – I’ll go dadi only for ishani however don’t utter that lady’s title
I don’t wish to fall even her shadow on my princess (ishani)
Dadi (considering) – Why do my coronary heart is saying that my vansh will get his happiness again tomorrow
Scene 3
Subsequent day
Vyom and shivanya together with anaisha involves mumbai
Shivanya – Vyom i wish to go to Badi darga for search blessings
Vyom – i’ve a gathering at the moment wifey with a particular shopper so i can’t come
Shivanya – Its okay i’ll go alone
Scene 4
Vansh and shivanya each involves Badi darga
They each are strolling parallely with out seeing one another
Music performs
Jo Bandishein Thi Zamane Ki Tod Aaya Hoon
Foremost Tere Waste Duniyaa Ko Chhod Aaya Hoon
Aaya tere dar par deewana
Aya tere dar par deewana (this tune is simply wonderful)
Shivanya ‘POV
Why this mumbai is attracting me
I really feel some reference to this place
She says
Kuch toh baat hai in hawao me
Jo mujhe apne sath bahaye ja rhi hai
Kuch toh baat hai is jagah me
Jo mujhe apni taraf behekaye ja rhi hai ..
#AishaD
Vansh ‘ s POV
This place is at all times have particular place in my coronary heart
Though i hate you to the core however i had most stunning reminiscence right here
He says
Is jagah ne mujhe kaafi waham diye hai
Dil ko mere kaafi zakhm diye hai
#aishaD
Flashback begins
Riddhima and vansh involves Badi darga earlier than their marrige to hunt blessings (some riansh second guys )
Vansh – I don’t consider on this riddhima however for you i’ll
Riddhima – Thnk you vansh
They each go inside and worship
Priest – You each are made for one another
You’ll keep collectively for subsequent 7 births
And if you’ll get sepreated then this place will unite you once more
And riddhima blushes
Then they each go to tie thread and make a want
A wall is seen with holes in it ( i don’t know a lot about this guys)
Vansh and riddhima goes and tie a thread collectively and make a want
Vansh – what you’ve gotten wished sweetheart
Riddhima – That what you’ve gotten wished will get fullfil
Vansh – I like you riddhima please don’t depart me ever
Riddhima – i really like you too vansh i received’t depart you ever
Flashback ends
Vansh goes to worship however get attracted in direction of a girl
She is sitting and worshiping
Though her face is roofed however he’s desirous to know her face
However she left
(She is shivanya)
Then vansh and shivanya goes to tie thread
Their is a similar wall on which riansh had made want
However vansh and shivanya are tying thread from wrong way
And so they can see one another eyes
And instantly their hand bought touched with one another
Vansh (considering) – Identical cologne
Identical really feel
Is she ri.dh.no no
She will’t be right here..
Why i’m lacking her
I hate you ..
He says
Katra katra mera bharosa sa bikhar ta gya ..
Mujhe pta bhi na chla or mera pyar mujh se mukar ta gya..Kaash tujhe chura liya hota kismat ki un lakiro se..jiska nishaan ..mere haatho se aahista aahista mit ta gya ..
#AishaD
Shivanya ( considering) – this place has one thing i can really feel however what
Music performs
Yeh Jo Duniyaa Ki Hai Rasmein
Foremost Hoon Ab Inke Hello Bas Mein
Na Poochho Kyaa Gila Hai
Mujhe Gham Kyun Milaa Hai
Tumhein Foremost Kyaa Bataaoon
Mohabbat Jurm Hai Kyun
Koi Rotaa Hai Kyun
Aisaa Hotaa Hai Kyun
Kyun Dil Se Hai Har Ek Anjana
Aya tere dar pr dewana
And so they each leaves
Outdoors the masjid
Vansh sees shivanya from again facet and observe her
However she is overlaying her face with duppatta
Her duppata began getting down and vansh sees her glimpses
Vansh ( considering ) – Riddhima !! No no she will be able to’t
He ran behind her however she leaves
Vansh’ s POv
I’m hallucinating she will be able to’t be right here
I can’t tolrate this extra
And he leaves in anger
Songs play
Yeh Kis Maahol Mein Ham Hain
Khushi Ke Bhes Mein Gham Hain
Kise Apna Kahe Kise Beghana
Aayaa Kis Mod Pe Afsana.
Aayaa Kis Mod Pe Meraa afsana
Thnk u a lot @menna darling for serving to me On this scene as i don’t know a lot about muslim rituals
Scene 5
Vansh’s workplace
Vansh – Welcome Mr.vyom kapoor
I’m glad that you’re right here for discussing our deal
Vyom – Thnk you a lot Mr. Raisinghania
I’m so glad to have a take care of you
They focus on about deal
And finalize it
All of a sudden vyom’s cellphone rings
It’s name from Shivanya
He places the decision on speaker as he’s busy in writing one thing
Shivanya – Hellooo
Vansh felt that the ground sleep beneath her ft
His POV
This voice is she ri. No no
How can she no no
Since morning i’m occupied with her
No she will be able to’t be right here
However how am i able to neglect her voice
The voice which used to gave me pleasure that days are scaring me
Pov ends
Vansh – Mr.kapoor this girl is
Vyom – My spouse !! Shivanya she is my spouse
Vansh (considering) – why do i really feel that she is ri.. no no..
Vansh – Okay mr. Kapoor so deal is closing
Shivanya advised to vyom that they must go to temple in night
Scene 6
Dadi goes to temple
In the meantime vyom shivanya and anaisha goes to similar temple
At temple
Dadi is descending from stairs after worshiping
All of a sudden her leg twists and she or he is about to fall however somebody holds her hand
Dadi (flabbergasted) – Beta tum tum waps agyi
Sure the one that saved her is shivanya
Shivanya – are you positive auntyji
Dadi – I’m so joyful to see you beta
Shivanya – Please relex your leg is hurting
Dadi – please include me ri.
All of a sudden anaisha and vyom comes
Anaisha – mumma mumma lets go we’re getting late
Dadi – mumma !! Beta tum
Vyom – Let’s go shivanya
Shivanya – auntyji please maintain your self
And earlier than dadi may cease her she leaves
Scene
VR mansion
Dadi comes working
And screams
Dadi – Vansh !! Siya !! Angre!
All comes
Vansh – what occurred dadi are you positive
Siya – How are you dadi
Angre – Something occurred dadi
Dadi – I noticed her she is again
Sure beta she is again
Angre – who’s again dadi
Siya – whom did you noticed dadi
Vansh ( perplexed ) – who’s again dadi
Dadi (screams) – My riddhima she is again i noticed her in temple
Everybody left bewildered
Angre (indignant) – She will’t be again dadi she is lifeless could also be you had been hallucinating
Siya (joyful) – Actually dadi you noticed riddhu di how is she
Dadi – However she has a husband and a daughter too
And she or he didn’t acknowledge me
Vansh ( indignant)- sufficient is sufficient
It’s your hallucination dadi
You might be mistaken
Could also be she was another person
Don’t preserve your hopes so excessive it’ll damage you
Dadi – No beta i noticed her she was my riddhima
Angre – please dadi no extra dialogue she will be able to’t be again
And if she is again then we don’t care
And everybody leaves
Scene 8
Vansh’s room
He’s throwing the whole lot and screaming loudly
Vansh ( indignant ) – No no no !! She will’t be again
It have to be dadi’s hallucination
However i heard her voice
Am i too mistaken
Sure i used to be mistaken
She will’t be again however what if she is again
No no no!!
In case you are again riddhima
Then nobody can prevent from my wrath now
This time i received’t depart you
You had seen my love however if you’re again then you will notice my hatred this time
He says
#Arzz the opposite two ..
Nafrat ho jaye tujhse itni himmat kabhi ayi hello nhi ..
Pr pucha jb kisi ne pyr kya hota hai ..
Tb yaad teri aayi hello nhi ..
#Aishad
