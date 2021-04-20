Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 27 – TMT Updates

Howdy everybody i’m again after analyzing your feedback that i’ll reveal previous with out ending the ff however for that you need to have some endurance as separation monitor is required for persevering with the story furthermore i can’t do injustice with my writing abilities
I’m not effectively right now so bear this quick replace however i’ll reveal previous in subsequent episode
So episode begins right here
Subsequent day
Vansh calls vyom
Vansh – I’m throwing a celebration in xyz resort you must include your loved ones
Vyom – it’s my pleasure we’ll come
They usually cling the decision
Vansh (considering) – Now i’ll see is she riddhima or not
Scene 2
Occasion began
Vansh siya angre dadi all are current there
Vansh’ s POV
The place is he..
I can’t wait extra
After which vyom arrives with shivanya and anaisha
However the social gathering theme is masquerade so they’re carrying masks
Vansh (rattling it this masks why didn’t i take into consideration this however no i’ll see her at any value)
Vansh -welcome Mr. And mrs. Kapoor
All of them are welcomed by everybody
Anaisha began operating right here and there
Shivanya – child don’t run you’re going to get harm
Everyone seems to be perplexed listening to her voice however stay silent
All of the sudden anaisha is about to fall however siya holds her
She – are you high quality
Anaisha – Sure aunty thnq for saving me
You might be so fairly
Siya (kissing her cheeks) – and you might be so cute and wonderful
And anaisha hugs siya
Shivanya’s POv
Why i’m feeling that one thing is attracting me
I really feel like i’ve recognized this individuals however i’m assembly them first time
Pov ends
Vansh – Let’s have a dance everybody
Everybody began dancing
Vyom – shivanya
Vansh – random woman
He – Random boy
Vyom and shivanya are dancing being very shut
He’s holding her by her waist
Vansh( considering) – Why i can’t see them collectively what’s bothering me
As if one thing is damaged seeing them collectively in my coronary heart
And pair adjustments
Vyom – siya
Vansh – shivanya
Vyom (to siya ) – Thanks for saving my daughter
Siya – It’s okay i need to say she is so cute identical to you ( biting her tongue) i imply identical to you and your spouse
Vyom (smiling) – you’re looking so prettt miss raisinghania
They usually each dance
Vansh and shivanya are staring one another
Vansh ‘s pov
Similar contact similar cologne every thing is similar
Is she ri.. no no
However i’ve to see her face however how
Pov ends
Shivanya’s POv
Why my coronary heart is thrashing so quick and this man contact he’s making me loopy
What’s attracting me in direction of him
Pov ends
Vansh intensionally spill juice on shivanya’s gown
Vansh – I’m so sorry mrs kapoor you please go and clear
And he or she left to scrub her gown in room
She goes to a room however feels that somebody is following her however when she look nobody was there
She enters in a room and clear herself and about depart however out of the blue lights get off
Her pov
What the hell this darkness i’m scared
She shouts
Is anybody right here
All of the sudden she feels that somebody is coming into in room
Shivanya – who’s right here inform me or i’ll shout
A person enter and cups her mouth
He’s vansh
He maintain her tightly
She is attempting to free herself however in useless
Vansh takes his cellphone and activate the flashlight
As shivanya is just not carrying her masks
Vansh see her and left bewildered
Vansh – riddhima
His POV
I used to be proper she is again
She is similar she didn’t change even a bit however grew extra stunning now
Cease being jerk vansh you must ask her so query you possibly can’t be weak
Shivanya – Please depart me
And lights are on now
She shouts
Mr. Raisinghania you!!!
Vansh – don’t act sensible riddhima
I’m not gonna fall in your entice now
You’ll be able to stoop so low after leaving me you married to a wealthy man and actually have a daughter too
Shivanya (slapping him) – How dare you u to speak to me like this
And i’m not riddhima
I’m assembly you first time rattling it
My identify is shivanya
Vansh (indignant) – Nonetheless you might be similar fierce sweetheart however you must pay for this slap
I’m not gonna spare you this time
He maintain her arms tightly and began coming near her
Vansh – Cease performing riddhima
I do know you might be doing this blo*dy drama of yours and he’s hurting her badly
She is crying and attempting to free herself however he’s so robust
All of the sudden she fainted in his arms
Vansh (shocked) – riddhima
What occurred to you open your eyes rattling it
And out of the blue vyom comes
Vyom(indignant) – How dare you Mr. Raisinghania
What have been you attempting to do with my spouse
Vansh – She is just not your spouse she is riddhima
Vyom – Cease this nonsense she wants therapy now
And vyom takes her in bridal type
And Vansh follows him
Everyone seems to be shocked in corridor to see riddhima that too on this state
Scene 3
IN hospital
Dadi – I instructed you na my riddhima is again
Vyom holds vansh’s caller
What did u do together with her she is my spouse shivanya
Vansh (indignant) – She is just not your spouse she is riddhima my riddhima
We have been about to get married 5 years in the past
Vyom ( screaming) – And we married 7 years in the past
She is just not you riddhima
And vansh felt that his entire world collapsed
Vansh – I’m sry mr. Kapoor i did unsuitable however she is look alike of riddhima i’m extraordinarily sorry
Vyom – Its okay
Dadi and siya are crying now
And angre is just not in way of thinking to react or say something
Anaisha is crying
What occurred to mumma is she high quality
Siya takes her in her lap
Siya ( weeping her tears) – Your mumma is okay child don’t cry she will be able to’t see you want this
And vyom smiles seeing siya with anaisha
Scene 4
Shivanya will get consciousness
She is hugging vyom and crying
Vansh – I Am sry Mrs kapoor i mistaken
I believed u as riddhima
She was your look alike
Please forgive me
Shivanya – Its okay
And vansh leaves
Accomplished for right now please guys bear me for one i’ll reveal in subsequent episode promise however goal continues to be 30 please do remark don’t waste my efforts of 26 episode only for this 1 boring episode
Luv uh all
