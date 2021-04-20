Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 27 – TMT Updates

Howdy everybody i’m again after analyzing your feedback that i’ll reveal previous with out ending the ff however for that you need to have some endurance as separation monitor is required for persevering with the story furthermore i can’t do injustice with my writing abilities

So episode begins right here

Subsequent day

Vansh calls vyom

Vansh – I’m throwing a celebration in xyz resort you must include your loved ones

Vyom – it’s my pleasure we’ll come

They usually cling the decision

Vansh (considering) – Now i’ll see is she riddhima or not

Scene 2

Occasion began

Vansh siya angre dadi all are current there

Vansh’ s POV

The place is he..

I can’t wait extra

After which vyom arrives with shivanya and anaisha

However the social gathering theme is masquerade so they’re carrying masks

Vansh (rattling it this masks why didn’t i take into consideration this however no i’ll see her at any value)

Vansh -welcome Mr. And mrs. Kapoor

All of them are welcomed by everybody

Anaisha began operating right here and there

Shivanya – child don’t run you’re going to get harm

Everyone seems to be perplexed listening to her voice however stay silent

All of the sudden anaisha is about to fall however siya holds her

She – are you high quality

Anaisha – Sure aunty thnq for saving me

You might be so fairly

Siya (kissing her cheeks) – and you might be so cute and wonderful

And anaisha hugs siya

Shivanya’s POv

Why i’m feeling that one thing is attracting me

I really feel like i’ve recognized this individuals however i’m assembly them first time

Pov ends

Vansh – Let’s have a dance everybody

Everybody began dancing

Vyom – shivanya

Vansh – random woman

He – Random boy

Vyom and shivanya are dancing being very shut

He’s holding her by her waist

Vansh( considering) – Why i can’t see them collectively what’s bothering me

As if one thing is damaged seeing them collectively in my coronary heart

And pair adjustments

Vyom – siya

Vansh – shivanya

Vyom (to siya ) – Thanks for saving my daughter

Siya – It’s okay i need to say she is so cute identical to you ( biting her tongue) i imply identical to you and your spouse

Vyom (smiling) – you’re looking so prettt miss raisinghania

They usually each dance

Vansh and shivanya are staring one another

Vansh ‘s pov

Similar contact similar cologne every thing is similar

Is she ri.. no no

However i’ve to see her face however how

Pov ends

Shivanya’s POv

Why my coronary heart is thrashing so quick and this man contact he’s making me loopy

What’s attracting me in direction of him

Pov ends

Vansh intensionally spill juice on shivanya’s gown

Vansh – I’m so sorry mrs kapoor you please go and clear

And he or she left to scrub her gown in room

She goes to a room however feels that somebody is following her however when she look nobody was there

She enters in a room and clear herself and about depart however out of the blue lights get off

Her pov

What the hell this darkness i’m scared

She shouts

Is anybody right here

All of the sudden she feels that somebody is coming into in room

Shivanya – who’s right here inform me or i’ll shout

A person enter and cups her mouth

He’s vansh

He maintain her tightly

She is attempting to free herself however in useless

Vansh takes his cellphone and activate the flashlight

As shivanya is just not carrying her masks

Vansh see her and left bewildered

Vansh – riddhima

His POV

I used to be proper she is again

She is similar she didn’t change even a bit however grew extra stunning now

Cease being jerk vansh you must ask her so query you possibly can’t be weak

Shivanya – Please depart me

And lights are on now

She shouts

Mr. Raisinghania you!!!

Vansh – don’t act sensible riddhima

I’m not gonna fall in your entice now

You’ll be able to stoop so low after leaving me you married to a wealthy man and actually have a daughter too

Shivanya (slapping him) – How dare you u to speak to me like this

And i’m not riddhima

I’m assembly you first time rattling it

My identify is shivanya

Vansh (indignant) – Nonetheless you might be similar fierce sweetheart however you must pay for this slap

I’m not gonna spare you this time

He maintain her arms tightly and began coming near her

Vansh – Cease performing riddhima

I do know you might be doing this blo*dy drama of yours and he’s hurting her badly

She is crying and attempting to free herself however he’s so robust

All of the sudden she fainted in his arms

Vansh (shocked) – riddhima

What occurred to you open your eyes rattling it

And out of the blue vyom comes

Vyom(indignant) – How dare you Mr. Raisinghania

What have been you attempting to do with my spouse

Vansh – She is just not your spouse she is riddhima

Vyom – Cease this nonsense she wants therapy now

And vyom takes her in bridal type

And Vansh follows him

Everyone seems to be shocked in corridor to see riddhima that too on this state

Scene 3

IN hospital

Dadi – I instructed you na my riddhima is again

Vyom holds vansh’s caller

What did u do together with her she is my spouse shivanya

Vansh (indignant) – She is just not your spouse she is riddhima my riddhima

We have been about to get married 5 years in the past

Vyom ( screaming) – And we married 7 years in the past

She is just not you riddhima

And vansh felt that his entire world collapsed

Vansh – I’m sry mr. Kapoor i did unsuitable however she is look alike of riddhima i’m extraordinarily sorry

Vyom – Its okay

Dadi and siya are crying now

And angre is just not in way of thinking to react or say something

Anaisha is crying

What occurred to mumma is she high quality

Siya takes her in her lap

Siya ( weeping her tears) – Your mumma is okay child don’t cry she will be able to’t see you want this

And vyom smiles seeing siya with anaisha

Scene 4

Shivanya will get consciousness

She is hugging vyom and crying

Vansh – I Am sry Mrs kapoor i mistaken

I believed u as riddhima

She was your look alike

Please forgive me

Shivanya – Its okay

And vansh leaves

