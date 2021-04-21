Riansh (the saga of truth unfolds) #episode 28 – TMT Updates

#Previous revelation

So episode begins right here

Scene 1

At night time

Vansh involves his room and goes to washroom

And on the bathe

He screams on the highest of his voice

Riddhimaaaaaaa!!!

He cries loudly

He closes his eyes

Flashback begins

At wedding ceremony day

Riddhima and vansh are sitting in mandap

Riddhima – Dadi earlier than the marrige begins can i exploit the washroom as soon as

Dadi – Okay beta come quick

Ishani – I’ll take you child

They usually each leaves

After half an hour

Vansh – its too late angre include me one thing just isn’t okay

Angre -Sure bhai we should always test as soon as

They each goes to riddhima’s room

Scene 2

Riddhima’s Room

When vangre enters

Their eyes are out of socket

The entire room is sort of tousled and their are traces of blood on the ground

And their is letter on mattress

Vansh reads

This marrige is faux my love is faux

Save your sister in the event you can

Your sweetheart ( i settle for your chappals for this )

And vansh collapsed on the ground

Angre ( screams) – No!!! Sona she will be able to’t do that the place is ishani

Bhai we’ve to search out them

They usually each rush to search out them

Scene 3

In automotive

Vansh (offended) – did you discover the situation angre

Angre – Yess boss i received the situation

Vansh – My coronary heart is saying ishani and riddhima are in grave hazard

Scene 4

Vangre reaches the situation

Their is secluded godown

After they enter they received the most important shock of their life

Riddhima is holding a gun in entrance of ishani

Ishani is crying miserably with so amy wounds on her

Her head is bleeding

Ishani (crying) – Please go away me don’t kill my child please

Riddhima is holding gun within the course of ishani with crimson eyes and fierceness

Vangre (screams) – ishaniiii!!

Vansh (offended) – riddhima what are you doing have you ever gone mad drop the gun

Angre – sona cease this nonsense

Riddhima – each of you retain your mouth shut

If you’d like your sister alive then simply go away this place

Vansh – riddhima cease this what are you doing you’re keen on her na she is pregnant rattling it

He burst into tears

Angre (crying) – Sona i gave you a lot love why are you doing this

I’m your bhai you may’t snatch my happiness sona please i did your upbringing as my very own little one how are you going to kill my little one sona please cease

Vansh – Sweetheart simply take a look at me our love was not faux remeber the moments we spend with one another you informed me na you’ll give me happiness then how are you going to snatch it from me

In the present day is our marriage sweetheart

I really like you

Riddhima stares vansh for a sec

Riddhima – sufficient of your drama

Now it’s time for motion

1..2…3

And thudddd!!!

A gun shot is Heard

Vangre – Ishaannniiiiiii !!

And she or he fell on the ground in semi aware state

And riddhima stand numb there

Vansh and angre goes to ishani

Angre takes her in his lap

Angre( crying)- nothing will occur to you and our child

Ishani (wrenching in ache) – ri…dh..ri..ma..angre..plz…rii..

Angre – i do know she did this to you i wont spare her please don’t shut your eyes

Vansh goes to riddhima and slap her onerous on her face

Riddhima – vansh hearken to me

Angre( crying ) – Bhai please take her to hospital

And vangre leaves leaving riddhima there

She follows them to the automotive

Riddhima -please let me come

Vansh pushed riddhima and he or she fell on the ground

Vansh – simply avoid my sister

I hate you riddhima

Flashback ends

Vansh opens his eyes

And screams

Riddhimmaaaa!!!

Why why why .. Why you probably did this

You broke me

I misplaced my sister becoz of you

Was your love actually faux

Was i that mistaken that i couldn’t know your actual face

I hate you riddhima ..

He says

Zindagi ki tanhayi me ..

Tujh se mili judaai me… aaj bhi ek dar hai… ishq – e – bewafayi me ..

Laakh chupa le hum is duniya se ..

Par naam toh aaj bhi tera hello likha hai..dil ki geherayi me ..

#ByAisha

Scene 5

Angre is crying holding ishani’s hand

Angre – Why she is again why

I cherished her she was my lifeline and he or she did this to me

She was the rationale in your situation

Please get up jaan

I would like you i can’t deal with this a lot ache alone

My coronary heart is piercing remembering her title

He closes his eyes

Flashback begins

Vangre brings ishani to hospital

Angre holds physician’s collar

If something occur to them i’ll kill you

Vansh and angre hugs one another and cry

Riddhima additionally comes there

Angre ( offended) – simply get out of my sight earlier than i do one thing unhealthy

Riddhima – bhai please hearken to me

Vansh (screams) – Simply go away riddhima can’t u hear

Instantly physician arrives from OT

Trio rushed in direction of physician

Angre – how is my child and spouse they’re tremendous na

Physician – I’m sorry However we couldn’t in a position to save your little one

Your spouse is secure now however because of the shock she is in comma now

And angre collapse on the ground crying

Vansh is numb as if his complete life is the wrong way up now

His sweetheart snatch her sister and her little one from him

She is a assassin

How!!!

Angre stands up and goes to riddhima

And thuuuddd!!!

He slaps her onerous on her face

Earlier than i kill you simply go away

You’re a assassin u killed my little one

Riddhima – bhai please hearken to me

Vansh holds her arm and drag her to the automotive harshly

She is screaming to free her self however he’s so fierce

Scene 6

In automotive

Riddhima (crying) – vansh let me converse

Vansh stops the automotive and drag her out

Vansh (screams) – what do you need to say

You’re a blo*dy assassin riddhima

You killed your personal brother’s little one

I hate myself for loving you

And he takes her to VR mansion

He drag her harshly to corridor and pushed her in dadi’s toes

Dadi (crying) – what is that this vansh what are you doing

Siya – bhai what occurred

Vansh (offended) – Ask you riddhima what she did

Riddhima (crying) – Take heed to me as soon as dadi

Angre comes

Angre (screams) – I’ll inform you what she did

She shot my spouse and killed my little one and my spouse is in coma

Dadi and siya are shocked to the core

Dadi in anger slap riddhima on her face (poor riddhu 3 slaps in a day)

Dadi (crying) – We gave you’re keen on respect household relation and also you gave this in return to us

Disgrace on you riddhima

Siya (crying) – no!! Di you may’t do that

Inform me that is lie you’re keen on ishani alot no you may’t do that

Vansh – She did siya she is assassin

She snatch your sister from you

Riddhima (crying) – let me clarify vansh please

Angre (screams)- No purpose can clarify that what you probably did was justify

Simply shut up riddhima for God’s sake

Listening riddhima from her brother is like being in hell

The brother you used to name her sona is know calling her riddhima

She fell on vansh’s toes

And maintain his legs

Riddhima – I urge simply hearken to me

Angre rushed to her and maintain her arms

Angre – Simply go away i don’t need to see your face

Bhul jana ki tumhara koi bhai tha

And he drag her fiercely to the door

She is crying and begging for simply to let her converse

She holds vansh’s hand and beg him to hear

However he jerked her hand

Vansh – Mujhe aaj tk apni kisi glti pr afsos ni hua pr aaj mujhe afsos hai ki mene tumse pyr kia

He wipe his tears and Stated

Chli jao yaha se mujhe tumhara chehra bhi ni dekhna

Dadi is crying and siya is pacifying her

Angre pushed riddhima out of the door and he or she fell on the ground crying miserably

Riddhima joins her hand

Riddhima – Please don’t do that the place will i’m going

I’ve nobody aside from you

Angre – Agr behen tumhare jesi hoti hai toh accha hota ki meri koi behen hello na hoti

And she or he felt numb listening to this

The brother she cherished probably the most is saying this

Vansh – Tumse pyr krne ki saza maut hai to me tayar hu marne ko

Pr tum aaj ke baad apni shkal kbhi mt dikhana

Angre – Tum mar gyi hmare liye aaj se riddhima

Chli jao yaha se

Vansh coronary heart felt a sudden jolt that the lady she love probably the most is contemplating lifeless being alive in entrance of him

He says

Jisse pyar kiya ..

Usi ne waar kiya…

Jiski chahat me dekhe the jeet ke sapne…

Usi ke peeche sab haar diya…

Saza toh milni hello thi gunaaho ki ..

Par tumhe chhod kar hamne tum pe ehesaan kiya ..

#ByAisha ..

They each stare one another rembering each second with one another

And he closed the door on his face

Leaving her their like a corpse

Flashback ends

He wakened with sudden jolt

Sonnnaaa !!

And he sees ishani

She killed our princess

You’re on this state becoz of her

She just isn’t my sister

She is assassin and that i hate her

He says

Ek tum hello toh the… jise hum bhula na paye ..

Ek pal bhi tumhe na dekhe..toh dil ko chen kese aye…

Aaj toh koi nhi hai..jo hume apne dil me basaye…

Tab toh ek tum hello the… jiske bin hum rehe nhi paye ..

#ByAishaD

